A QUIET MONTH: After a typically quiet July, there is a flurry of activity over the final weekend.

FLOWER SHOW: The Chelsea Flower Show is long gone; the marquees of Hampton Court will be packed away for another year by the time you read this, so the next big event is the Mountfield Horticultural Society Flower Show on Saturday 29th July. All the details for exhibitors are on the Schedule. For visitors, doors open at 2.00 with the presentation of prizes around four o’clock. Let’s hope we have a strong entry from the children in the village. Then, in the evening…

MOUNTFIELD CLUB: The Club’s next Grand Quiz has been arranged for Saturday 29th July, will be starting about 7.30/8.00 pm and will be held in the Village Hall due to space and demand. There will be a £2.00 entry fee per person to include buffet and raffle with no more than six per team. The quiz will include rounds on General Knowledge, Name That Song, TV Theme tunes, Movies and much more. To book your place please phone or text Steve Smith on 07720 298971. In other Club news, Marc Lee will be opening the Club this coming Sunday from about 2.00 pm and, with Harveys at £2.00 a pint, it is bound to be successful. All members and non-members are welcome.

CAROLINE HOLLAMBY: The day after the Flower Show, Sunday 30th, is Caroline’s big cycling challenge: a 100 miles sponsored ride in aid of Bliss, a charity for babies born prematurely or sick. If you go to http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/cyclingforlife, you will see that many villagers have already signed up to support Caroline. And you will also find the story of Caroline’s sister whose little baby, Zara, was born at 24 weeks weighing 1 lb 3 oz — that’s about half a bag of sugar! There is the most extraordinary photograph of Zara. If you don’t have internet access yourself, get a child or grandchild to visit the page and print it off for you. (Zara’s story had a happy outcome — thanks to charities like Bliss.)

ST MICHAEL’S OPEN GARDEN: Finally, early warning of a date for your diaries. St Michael’s is everyone’s favourite local charity and on Wednesday 30th August, Sarah Raven will be opening her wonderful Cutting Garden at Perch Hill n Brightling from 9.30 am – 4.00 pm in aid of the Hospice. Entry to the garden is £5.00. Visit www.stmichaelshospice.com for further details.

CONTACT: We can always be contacted on 880614 (if no reply, just leave us your details on the answerphone) or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

