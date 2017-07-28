CAROLINE’S RIDE: No apologies for this final reminder about Caroline’s big cycling challenge: a 100 mile sponsored ride in aid of Bliss, a charity for babies born prematurely or sick. If you go to http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/cyclingforlife, you will see that many villagers have already signed up to support Caroline. And you will also find the story of Caroline’s sister whose little baby, Zara, was born at 24 weeks weighing 1 lb 3 oz — that’s about half a bag of sugar! There is the most extraordinary photograph of Zara. If you don’t have internet access yourself, get a child or grandchild to visit the page and print it off for you. (Zara’s story had a happy outcome — thanks to charities like Bliss.)

FLOWER SHOW: Surely no reminder is needed that tomorrow (Saturday 29th) is the Mountfield Horticultural Society Flower Show. Exhibitors will know the form; for visitors, doors open at 2.00 with the presentation of prizes on the run up to four o’clock. Once again, we have a changeover in Butters Cottage with our Dutch guests leaving and our new German guests arriving, but one of us will try to make it to the show if at all possible, in which case — see you there.

MOUNTFIELD CLUB: A reminder too that tomorrow evening is the Club’s Grand Quiz, starting about 7.30/8.00 pm. Due to space and demand, the Quiz will be held in the Village Hall. Entry is £2.00 per person to include buffet and raffle with no more than six per team. The quiz will include rounds on General Knowledge, Name That Song, TV Theme tunes, Movies and much more. There’s still time to book your place: phone or text Steve Smith on 07720 298971.

MOUNTFIELD COMMUNITY ARTS: Barbara Valentine writes to say that they are having their usual little display (with information about the classes) for the whole of August in Battle Library. Last year’s display was a fun collage of people and pictures that made a conversation piece on the way in. Have a look for yourselves if you’re passing. Talking of which…

BATTLE LIBRARY: If you haven’t seen the Library’s refurbishment, it is very attractive. It is also very exciting to use. The former, very visible display case in the foyer where Barbara had the display last year, is now excitingly hidden against a back wall behind bookcases. Though a loss to all the local organisations who used to use it, if you tell the library assistants what you are looking for, they will call out “Hot” or “Cold” as you search until everyone in the library is jumping up and down on the chairs, joining in the jollity shouting “Warm”, “Warmer”, “Hot”, “Colder”, or “Look out behind you!” Such fun.

SOLOMON’S LANE CLOSURE: Glen from the contractors has written to say that they have had to get an extension to the road closure dates for Solomon’s Lane till August 11th.

SE WATER – THE GOOD NEWS: The project manager for the renewal of the water main through John’s Cross has written as follows: “As of 14th July, all of our works for the replacement of this water main are complete and we have achieved this ahead of our planned programme. I would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during these works.”

SE WATER – THE OTHER NEWS: He goes on: “As an update on our upcoming scheme to replace the water main in Soloman’s Lane, ESCC Highways have dictated that we cannot undertake these works until January 2018 due to Southern Water’s work in the area. I will keep you in touch with this work nearer the time.” Needless to say, Mountfield Parish Council are already liaising re the school bus, access, SW construction works, etc. Watch this space.

ST MICHAEL’S OPEN GARDEN: We will remind you nearer the time but for your diaries: Wednesday 30th August, Sarah Raven opens her wonderful Cutting Garden at Perch Hill in Brightling from 9.30 am – 4.00 pm in aid of St Michael’s. Entry £5.00. Visit www.stmichaelshospice.com for further details.

ON NOT COUNTING SHEEP: How times have changed. We had a very jolly natter this week wth Jackie Spriggs on village people past and present and she mentioned how, when she had trouble getting to sleep, one of her alternatives to counting sheep was to go round the village in her mind naming all the people in each house. Today, probably the only person who could do that is Dave the Post.

MILES AND MILES: And talking of village people past and present, we heard this week that Clare Miles, formerly of this parish, and other half Ted, have returned from a six month tour of the far east. They have moved back into their house in Burgess Hill but, while it’s still empty of the comforts of life, have taken the opportunity to redecorate it from head to foot so, they say, they are still living out of rucksacks. (Though they don’t say whose.)

CONTACT: We can always be contacted on 880614 (if no reply, just leave us your details on the answerphone) or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback — or suggestions for any tweaks to Battle Library’s refurbishment.

