LOCAL HERO 1: When SW announced the current closure of Solomon’s Lane, it cut off the solution that we used last time for the school bus. The mornings were not so much of an issue. The problem was dropping off in the afternoon where we couldn’t have the youngsters disembarking on the London Road — and on the wrong side of it to boot. The nearest we came to a solution was whether the bus could come down New Cut, reverse into Hoath Hill to drop the kids off, then go back up to the main road. It was not a pretty solution at the best of times, particularly with the extra traffic that would have gone along Solomon’s Lane. The problem was mentioned at the Parish Assembly in April and Alex McPhee, who lives at 1 Mountfield Villas, volunteered to help the bus reverse. It turned out that Alex had all the necessary qualifications such as DBS checking and he duly went out on duty every afternoon come rain or shine. That’s a real local hero and a really good neighbour. Thanks Alex.

Before we leave the subject, two other people deserve mention. First is Nigel Hobbs, the school bus driver. He knows all his kids — a whole double decker’s worth — by name and he cares. The other is Jim Ray who stepped in when Alex had the temerity to go on holiday for a week.

LOCAL HERO 2: She did it! After some serious training (not to mention going teetotal for the duration), Caroline Hollamby completed the 100 miles of the RideLondon event having spent seven and a half hours in the saddle. In the process, she raised at the time of writing, over £500.00 for the charity Bliss. An effort on that scale really deserves every last penny so it’s not too late to go to virginmoneygiving.com/cyclingforlife and pitch in a few bob.

FLOWER SHOW: As we feared, we weren’t able to make it to the Flower Show as we were showing our lovely guests round between some fearful showers. We hope to have a full report next week with details of the prizes and results to follow.

MOUNTFIELD CLUB: There was a good turn out for last Saturday’s Quiz at the Club with the winning team consisting of Andy Saunders, Kevin Gray, Marc Lee, Lee Perkins and Mark Hardy. The Club would like to thank Steve Smith for hosting the quiz and for Jo Perkins for providing an excellent buffet. A thoroughly good night.

The next Club event will be a Car Treasure Hunt on Friday August 25th. The first cars will start at 5.00 pm with a latest start time of 7.00 and it will be followed with a BBQ back at the Club and cash prizes. Future events include a Bingo Night in September and a Halloween party in October, dates to be confirmed. For full details of these and other Club events, follow the Club’s Facebook page — or watch this space.

Finally, the Club was chosen to host this week’s Hurst Green Summer League snooker final between Staplecross and last season’s winners Cramp. That’s recognition for the quality of the Club’s resources and the fact that Mountfield is actually the centre of the universe.

SOUTHERN WATER CONSTRUCTION WORKS: Peter writes: Wearing my Parish Council hat, I have held discussions over the last ten days with Environmental Health at Rother District Council in Bexhill, British Gypsum in Mountfield, the two most senior planning officers at ESCC in Lewes (strongly supported by Kathryn Field, our county councillor), and Southern Water themselves. At the time of filing this column (first thing Tuesday morning), I have no idea whether common sense will prevail but I can promise everyone that there is no lack of trying.

SOUTH EAST WATER: This column has mentioned that once SW’s road closures are over, there will be further disruption while SE Water renew the water main along — you guessed it — Solomon’s Lane. Perhaps the Parish Council should simply install a zip in the road. This is just to assure every one that an early planning meeting has been arranged with SEW to sort out the school bus (again), residential access, SW access, etc.

CONTACT: We can always be contacted on 880614 (if no reply, just leave a message on the answerphone) or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.

