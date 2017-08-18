OLD BAKERY GARDEN: Sylvia Brady and her ground staff (John Brady) will be opening the garden at the Old Bakery on the corner of Solomon’s Lane and Eatenden Lane on Sunday September 3rd from 11.00 am to 3.00 pm with all proceeds going to CLIC Sargent, the charity dedicated to helping children and young people with cancer (www.clicsargent.org.uk). The gardens are very much a work in progress but so much of the potential has been realised already: with the Line Stream or River Line running through the garden to Riverhall Bridge and framing the old house (more properly called Riverhall House) which dates from the 16thC or early 17thC. Entry will be £4.00 per person (under 16s free, special concessions for parish council chairmen) to include a cup of tea or coffee. There will also be a raffle with some very special prizes including an annual season ticket for two to Pashley Manor together with lunch for two, no less. In addition to the garden, the wonderful old ovens will be on view and are worth the visit on their own. And of course many local people will remember buying their bread from the Bakery and it would be a lovely opportunity for any former Mountfield folk to come back and take up nattering with neighbours where they left off years ago.

If anyone can spare the time either to help on the gate or with catering, or with baking cakes for serving or sale, please contact Sylvia on 07960 360319.

ST MICHAEL’S: Barbara Valentine writes: “At our Mountfield Community Arts classes last term, we raised £192.00 for St Michael’s Hospice by selling plants and having occasional raffles. I didn’t pay the money in straight away as I was waiting for the Crowhurst Village Fayre where I do quick portraits every year to raise money for the Hospice. That was on the 12th and I had a lovely time. A brother and sister, aged about 10 and 13, had their portraits painted for the eighth year running. We raised £91.00 which, added to the money from the students, brings us up to £283.00 so far.

My next venue is the Rye and District Country Show on Saturday August 19th, from 10.00 till 4.00. It’s at Elm Tree Farm, Icklesham [TN36 4BH], and sounds like a lot of fun, with horse show, dog show and classic car show as well as stalls and attractions.

I hope that everyone local knows that they can phone me (01424 838264) to arrange to come and have a quick portrait done at the studio in exchange for a donation to the Hospice, and that I’m very happy to paint dogs as well as people.

ANOTHER SPECIAL GARDEN: Talking of St Michael’s, on Wednesday August 30th, Sarah Raven will be opening her wonderful Cutting Garden at Perch Hill in Brightling from 9.30 am – 4.00 pm in aid of the Hospice. Entry to the garden is £5.00. Visit www.stmichaelshospice.com for further details.

MOUNTFIELD CLUB: A reminder that the next Club event is a Car Treasure Hunt next Friday, August 25th. Entry is a fiver per car and the first cars will start at 5.00 pm with a latest start time of 6.30 pm. It will be followed with a BBQ back at the Club and cash prizes. Future events include a Bingo Night in September and a Halloween party in October, dates to be confirmed. For full details of these and other Club events, follow the Club’s Facebook page — or watch this space.

THE MESSENGER: The AGM of The Messenger magazine will be held in Brightling Village Hall on Wednesday 6th September at 7.30 pm. Whether you are a deliverer or just someone who thinks the Messenger has a role in the lives of the local villages, everybody is very welcome. If you have any thoughts on what should or shouldn’t change, new opportunities, whatever, put the date in your diary and go along and pitch in. Turning up doesn’t mean you automatically get roped into anything. The magazine has changed a lot under Yve Puxty’s editorship from being essentially a church magazine to being much more of a parish pump where you can pick up all the news for the villages. Although supposedly an annual event, it has been a good few years since the last AGM. Peter, who had taken over as chairman, has had to back out due to other commitments, not least the time taken up with Southern Water matters, so Andrew Wedmore who has done sterling work as the new treasurer has stepped into the breach for now. Nicole Livingston-Smith is currently masterminding the advertising side of things. And of course, Yve is still doing her bit as editor.

CONTACT: We can always be contacted on 880614 (if no reply, just leave us your details on the answerphone) or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.

