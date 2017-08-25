MOUNTFIELD CLUB: A reminder that the next Club event is tonight’s Car Treasure Hunt ( Friday, August 25th). Entry is a fiver per car on the night, the first cars will start at 5.00 pm with a latest start time of 6.30 pm and it will be followed with a BBQ back at the Club and cash prizes. Future events include a Bingo Night in September and a Halloween party in October, dates to be confirmed. For full details of these and other Club events, follow the Club’s Facebook page — or watch this space.

OLD BAKERY GARDEN: A reminder that Sylvia Brady and her ground staff (John Brady) will be opening the garden at the Old Bakery on the corner of Solomon’s Lane and Eatenden Lane next weekend on Sunday September 3rd from 11.00 am to 3.00 pm with all proceeds going to CLIC Sargent, the charity dedicated to helping children and young people with cancer (www.clicsargent.org.uk). The gardens are very much a work in progress but much of the potential has been realised already: with the Line Stream or River Line running through the garden from Riverhall Bridge and framing the old house (more properly called Riverhall House) which dates from the 16thC or early 17thC. Entry will be £4.00 per person (under 16s free, special concessions for parish council chairmen) to include a cup of tea or coffee. There will also be a raffle with some very special prizes including an annual season ticket for two to Pashley Manor together with lunch for two, no less. In addition to the garden, the wonderful old ovens will be on view and are worth the visit on their own. And of course many local people will remember buying their bread from the Bakery and it would be a lovely opportunity for any former Mountfield folk to come back and take up nattering with neighbours where they left off years ago.

If anyone can spare the time either to help on the gate or with catering, or with baking cakes for serving or sale, please contact Sylvia on 07960 360319. And late breaking news…

ST MICHAEL’S: Barbara Valentine writes: “I will be doing portraits again on Sunday September 3rd for Sylvia Brady’s open garden at the Old Bakery to raise money for a charity to help children and young people with cancer. It will be a great chance to catch up with friends, and of course, paint some of them and their dogs! Doing quick portraits at the Rye and District Country Fair last week was lovely, and I was painting almost non-stop from soon after it opened till half an hour after it closed. I made around £315 for the Hospice (didn’t have a chance to count it thoroughly before it was whisked away to the treasurer]). ”

ST MICHAEL’S AGAIN: A reminder that Sarah Raven will be opening her wonderful cutting garden

at Perch Hill in Brightling from 9.30 am – 4.00 pm next Wednesday, August 30th, in aid of the Hospice. Entry to the garden is £5.00. Visit www.stmichaelshospice.com for further details.

THE MESSENGER: The AGM of The Messenger magazine will be held in Brightling Village Hall on Wednesday 6th September at 7.30 pm. Whether you are a deliverer or just someone who thinks the Messenger has a role in the lives of the local villages, everybody is very welcome. If you have any thoughts on what should or shouldn’t change, new opportunities, whatever, put the date in your diary and go along and pitch in. Turning up doesn’t mean you automatically get roped into anything. The magazine has changed a lot under Yve Puxty’s editorship from being essentially a church magazine to being much more of a parish pump where you can pick up all the news for the villages. Although supposedly an annual event, it has been a good few years since the last AGM. Peter, who had taken over as chairman, has had to back out due to other commitments, not least the time taken up with Southern Water matters, so Andrew Wedmore who has done sterling work as the new treasurer has stepped into the breach for now. Nicole Livingston-Smith is currently masterminding the advertising side of things. And of course, Yve is still doing her bit as editor.

COMMUNITY ARTS: Barbara again: “My classes at Mountfield Community Arts start on Tuesday September 12th, from 1.00 pm till 3.30, and Wednesday 13th from 10.00 till 12.30. Juliette’s portrait classes will start the following week on Tuesday 19th, as she will be away on the 12th. I am so much looking forward to the new term, as we all have such a good time painting together.”

CONTACT: We can always be contacted on 880614 (if no reply, just leave us your details on the answerphone) or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.

