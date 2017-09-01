OLD BAKERY GARDEN: A final reminder that Sylvia and John Brady will be opening the Old Bakery garden on the corner of Solomon’s Lane this Sunday (September 3rd) from 11.00 am to 3.00 pm with all proceeds going to the excellent CLIC Sargent charity dedicated to helping children and young people with cancer (www.clicsargent.org.uk). The gardens are very much a work in progress but much of the potential has been realised already. Entry £4.00 per person (under 16s free), special concessions for parish council chairmen) to include a cup of tea or coffee. Some of the raffle prizes are worth the entry in themselves. And of course, the wonderful old ovens will be on view for the many people who have moved into Mountfield since the bakery closed in 1996. Last but not least, Barbara Valentine will be doing her quick portraits, particularly of children and dogs, in return for a contribution to CLIC.

AUTUMN EQUIZNOX: Mountfield Village Hall invites everyone to An Autumn Equiznox on Saturday September 23rd. Doors will open at 7.00 for a 7.30 start, with tickets priced at £6.00 per person to include a half time Ploughman’s Platter. The fully licensed bar will be open and will also offer wine served to your table. A wide range of subjects will be tested by the Local Celebrity Quiz Maestri so get a team togeether and find out what you do and don’t know. All bookings in advance please (by September 15th) to either Martina on 07930 285951 or Chris on 01580 389053. (As a warm-up question, particularly for MVH Committee Members: “How do you spell LICENSED?”) Proceedings are in aid of a new cooker and kitchen flooring for the Village Hall.

MOUNTFIELD BIG SCREEN SOCIAL NIGHTS: And while you’ve got your diaries out… The film social nights season will restart with films on Friday October 13th and Friday November 17th. Also, to keep up to the minute with all films, news and events at the Village Hall, you can subscribe to the newsletter; just go to the village hall website (http://www.mountfieldvillagehall.org.uk), go to the Maps and Directions page, and click the red envelope.

BARBARA VALENTINE WRITES: “Doing quick portraits at the Rye and District Country Fair was lovely, and I was painting almost non-stop from soon after it opened till half an hour after it closed. I made around £315.00 for St Michael’s Hospice (I didn’t have a chance to count it thoroughly as it was whisked away to the treasurer.) That meant I made my target for St Michael’s for the year so all contributions for portraits at Sylvia’s open gardens at the Old Bakery will be going to CLIC (see above). A great chance to catch up with friends and, of course, paint some of them and their dogs!

My classes at Mountfield Community Arts start again on Tuesday 12th September, from 1.00 pm till 3.30, and Wednesday 13th from 10.00 till 12.30. Juliette’s portrait classes will start the following week on Tuesday 19th, as she will be away on the 12th. I am so much looking forward to the new term, as we all have such a good time painting together.

THE MESSENGER: The AGM of The Messenger magazine will be held in Brightling Village Hall on Wednesday 6th September at 7.30 pm. Whether you are a deliverer or just someone who thinks the Messenger has a role in the lives of the local villages, everybody is very welcome. If you have any thoughts on what should or shouldn’t change, new opportunities, whatever, put the date in your diary and go along and pitch in. Turning up doesn’t mean you automatically get roped into anything. The magazine has changed a lot under Yve Puxty’s editorship from being essentially a church magazine to being much more of a parish pump where you can pick up all the news for the villages. Although supposedly an annual event, it has been a good few years since the last AGM. Peter, who had taken over as chairman, has had to back out due to other commitments, not least the time taken up with Southern Water matters, so Andrew Wedmore who has done sterling work as the new treasurer has stepped into the breach for now. Nicole Livingston-Smith is currently masterminding the advertising side of things. And of course, Yve is still doing her bit as editor.

CONGRATULATIONS: Congratulations to Ashley Sutton on his marriage to Bethany last weekend with bride, groom and guests repairing to the Village Hall for post nuptial celebrations afterwards.

CONTACT: We can always be contacted on 880614 (if no reply, just leave us your details on the answerphone) or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.

