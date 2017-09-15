BAKERY THANK YOU: Sylvia Brady writes: A big thank you to all who came to our first Open Garden in Mountfield. The weather was kind and rain didn’t arrive until after 2.30 pm. I wasn’t expecting people to arrive until we had been open for some time but we had two visitors on the dot of 11.00! You helped raise £633 for the charity CLICSargent; they have already been informed and the monies transferred to their account and they want us to pass on their gratitude. Many of you were keen to see the ovens and we were happy to oblige and discovered from one visitor that we may also have witches marks! We learnt a great deal about the history of the bakery and its previous owners and were told many wonderful stories, both funny and serious.

Barbara Valentine painted many portraits including three of my grandchildren and my daughter, all of which I am thrilled with. My eldest granddaughter who had her twelfth birthday last week took some persuading but I managed to talk her into it as compensation for her growing taller than me (not difficult I guess). Other portraits followed including that of Myla May only ten weeks old. Barbara is a truly kind and generous lady and we thank her again for giving her time. There were two other neighbours, I won’t embarrass them by naming them, but they know who they are, without whom we would not have had such a smooth ride — so thank you.

We have been motivated by the generosity of spirit afforded us by neighbours in the village and would like to thank you all for this and for visiting the garden on Sunday and making it a success. I do hope you will be able to come again next year when the plants will hopefully have grown some? We are hoping to have a wildlife pond by then and I hope to have more information on the ovens, but will not, as suggested by some, be firing them up!

AUTUMN EQUIZNOX: The first teams have already booked their places at the Autumn Equiznox on Saturday September 23rd in Mountfield Village Hall. Doors will open at 7.00 pm for a 7.30 start, with tickets priced at £6.00 per person to include a half time Ploughman’s Platter. The fully licensed bar will be open and will also offer wine served to your table. A wide range of subjects will be tested by the Local Celebrity Quiz Maestri so get a team together and find out what you don’t know. To book, please call either Martina on 07930 285951 or Chris on 01580 389053.

SW CONSTRUCTION: Peter Miles writes: We gave you a partial update on the latest news in last week’s Village Voice. This is a follow-up bulletin.

As far as we know, SW still intend to hold a drop in session for all householders eligible to connect to advise exactly what is involved and how to go about it. This is scheduled for Wednesday September 27, this year. As yet, no further details have been released. We assume householders will hear directly from SW but we will also report details in the Village Voice if we hear.

We reported last week on the general position regarding the wastewater treatment works (WTW) which still forms part of Planning Permission RR/728/CM-2014. Another bone of contention, particularly with residents on Solomon’s Lane, has been the size and visual intrusion of the bellmouth entrance to the WTW site. In July 2016 we were assured that the current bellmouth dimensions — approximately 42 metres at the road edge — were required for the construction operations with heavy plant, deliveries of materials, etc, but that it would be restored to 16 metres on completion of the construction works. It is now clear that these were just weasel words as the bellmouth will be 16 metres wide at the point where Highways’s jurisdiction ceases which is eight metres back from the road edge. At the actual road edge, the bellmouth will be — you’ve guessed it — approximately 42 metres wide. I have followed up with ESCC on whether any less obtrusive material than asphalt could be used, for example grasscrete which allows grass and other ground cover to grow through the surface. This is the surface that is being applied to the car park provided for in the scheme. Unfortunately, the answer is that grasscrete and other less visually harmful materials are not suitable to cope with rigid HGV tankers and any other heavy duty maintenance vehicles.

I still cannot report on what is going to happen on Eatenden Lane, south of Riverhall Crossing — perhaps next week. What I can report is that SW have stated that they will leave Mountfield by the end of the year. When we should all have one almighty village party.

SW have updated their website https://www.southernwater.co.uk/mountfield as at August 31.

PROTECT AND SURVIVE: Celia Morris phoned the other day to say that watching the antics of North Korea and Trump on the television news had reminded her of her days as parish clerk. She had seen a directive, probably from ESCC to the Parish Council, informing them that in the event of a nuclear attack, all of Mountfield should evacuate and take cover down the mine. Not a great option today as I think all the levels are now flooded. Aside from that small detail, Celia could never work out how everyone would manage to get to the mine in three minutes flat. I’ve no doubt that Security at the weighbridge today would be more than equal to the task. As the fleeing villagers arrived they’d be asked to park in the lay-by, cross to the office (using the hand rails at all times) sign into the Visitors Log stating registration number, whom they were visiting…

CONTACT: We can always be contacted on 880614 (if no reply, just leave us your details on the answerphone) or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.

