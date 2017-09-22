MOUNTFIELD RIDE: This went off very smoothly last Saturday with the organisation having been refined over the years. There was a good field and a fantastic £800 was raised for All Saints. Mountfield. We’ve just looked back to try and see how long this has been going now and we found an entry in the Village Voice for 2013 about “this year’s ride” so it’s been going over five years now. Interestingly, that 2013 entry for this event includes this report: “There is also at least one young, slim, good-looking marshall on the course. If anyone spots him they win the special prize of a free visit to Specsavers”. From memory, no-one claimed the prize.

AUTUMN EQUIZNOX: A reminder of the Autumn Equiznox on Saturday September 23rd in Mountfield Village Hall. Doors will open at 7.00 pm for a 7.30 start, with tickets priced at £6.00 per person to include a half time Ploughman’s Platter. The fully licensed bar will be open and will also offer wine served to your table. A wide range of subjects will be tested by the Local Celebrity Quiz Maestri so get a team together and find out what you don’t know. To book, please call either Martina on 07930 285951 or Chris on 01580 389053.

SW CONSTRUCTION: Peter writes: We have provided updates on the non-building of the wastewater treatment works on Solomon’s Lane (September 10th) and the access bellmouth ( September 15th). I still cannot report on what is going to happen on Eatenden Lane, south of Riverhall Crossing — there is still a lot going on behind the scenes. On a more positive note, SW still intend to leave Mountfield by the end of the year. However, there is one other piece of definite news about the drop-in session — see the next para.

SW DROP-IN SESSION: The Parish Council have now heard that the drop-in session originally scheduled for the 27th of this month has now been deferred to Wednesday October 4th. Householders were due to receive invitations directly this week. This session is to try to answer any questions about how to go about connecting to the new sewer and what is involved. We have no further information at the time of going to press.

PARISH COUNCIL: Last week’s PC meeting was mostly unremarkable. The situation with Southern Water was discussed though, as this and recent Village Voices will have made clear, there is less and less scope for the Parish Council to help shape events. One area where the Council do intend to make a difference is with the flyposting on the roundabout at John’s Cross. MPC have checked the legal position with Rother District Council (planning and enforcement), ESCC Highways (for the A2100) and Highways England (for the A21). As a result, all advertising banners and vehicles will be removed immediately. This policy is already in place and is now backed by notices to this effect on the fencing round the King George V Field parking area (which MPC own on behalf of the parish). We know that the state of the roundabout, which at times has been an advertising zoo, has infuriated villagers. In particular, a final straw was that lorry flogging log cabins; the lorry was not only an eyesore but downright dangerous.

A RECRUITING CALL: Peter writes: The current membership of the Parish Council seems to have been together for a long time though a couple have only been members for a few years. I think Sue, Mark and I joined in 2011, Caroline a couple of years earlier and Jim in 1923. Ish. But there always needs to be new blood on the Council so it would be good to hear from anyone who cares and wants to make a difference — usually small but not always. Without tempting fate, Southern Water is about to leave our midst, and no longer intend to enlarge the Darwell Reservoir as in 1990, and no incinerator as in 2000. So it could be a good time to join. The work load consists of a load of reading, mostly of emails, between meetings and six parish council meetings a year for one and a half hours to two hours each. And parish councillors do make a difference. Over the last few years, MPC has safeguarded our kids on the school bus, forced planners to meet their responsibilities, enabled voters to overcome road closures, averted planning disasters, got pot holes filled and roads resurfaced, supported local people and businesses and much, much more. The general principal is that councillors discuss and vote and the Clerk translates that into actions. If you think you might be interested, talk to me or another local councillor.

PHILLIP GABB: Finally, on behalf of everyone in Mountfield who knew him, we should like to send condolences to Phil’s family on his very untimely passing. Phil always had a cheery wave and a smile and was quite simply one of those people of whom you can say that there was not one ounce of harm in him. His funeral is today (September 22nd) at 12.30 at Hastings Crematorium.

CONTACT: We can always be contacted on 880614 (if no reply, just leave us your details on the answerphone) or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.

