BARBARA VALENTINE: Barbara’s many friends will welcome this rather shyly offered piece from the local doyenne of miniature painting: “Ten of my paintings are currently in the Royal Miniature Society exhibition at the Mall Gallery in London. I worked really hard all summer to paint them (mostly roses) and only finished the last one the evening before going to London to deliver them. The amazingly good news is that I got a major award, and went to the opening of the exhibition on September 21st, to receive it from Dame Patricia Routledge, who was really lovely and friendly. The prize was a cheque which, of course, I am going to spend on my garden. (I happened to run into Peter on Friday and said that I wanted to paint their beautiful dogs, but he said that they like them the colour they are!)

BIG SCREEN SOCIAL NIGHTS: We’ve been sent the poster for the first in the new season of Mountfield Village Hall Big Screen Social Nights. These begin again in October on Friday The 13th with, suitably for the date, the iconic Rocky Horror Picture Show. The organisers are inviting people to dress up for the occasion with half price entry for those in their Rocky Horror gear. “Bring along the gang and get in the mood for a classic singalong with attitude.” Doors open 7pm for a 7.30 start. A donation of just five pounds is requested towards upkeep of the hall. The usual bar and refreshments will be available.

And talking of the Village Hall Committee, here is Chris Holden’s report on…

THE EQUIZNOX: Saturday 23rd September 2017. Site of Battle: The Village Hall. The prize: Booze and Chocolates. The scene was set, the lines were drawn (on the score board) and the teams rallied to receive 10 gruelling rounds delivered across their bows by the Equiznoxers.

The questions came thick and fast with cries from the floor of “can we have number 7 again please”. They obviously wanted more so on it went, even through the break for a light meal otherwise known as tiffin. The teams were poised for a race to the finish and, as the final rounds volleyed, The Illegally Blondes just about kept themselves out of gaol and The Bakers Half Dozen sold themselves a bit short. The Village People showed themselves to be good all-rounders with The Furst For Knowledge team lapped up the challenge. The Carpe Diem crew tried hard to seize the day but the clear winners were The Winos. They were out in front from Round 2 Question 1. The answer was “CHEERS” – but what was the question?

Well done to all the teams and many thanks to the quiz masters and helpers in the kitchen.

LIBRARY VAN: You will have read in last week’s Observer about the ‘consultation’ on ESCC Library provision. In a nutshell, they want to close seven of the smaller libraries (none of which affects us) and close the mobile library service — which certainly does affect Mountfield. The consultation document is thoroughly researched and very readable. If you have internet access, Google “East Sussex Libraries The Way Ahead” for the full report — which we found interesting in all sorts of ways— or “Libraries Transformation Programme” for a summary, then have your say by emailing library.consultation@eastsussex.gov.uk. If you do not have either internet access or email, rope in a grandchild!

SOUTH EAST WATER: (This column ought to be called Utilities Weekly.) Peter writes: Wearing my parish council hat, I met with representatives of SE Water and Clancy Docwra. When Southern Water are out of the way, ostensibly December 31st, South East Water will have a permit to close Solomon’s Lane while they renew an aged water main between The Lodge opposite the end of the road and the junction at Riverhall. They are scheduling 8 to 10 weeks but hope to complete within that. It was a good meeting at which I think we managed to crack questions such as the school bus, Southern Water access, rubbish and recycling collections, pedestrian access and residential vehicle access. More details nearer the time.

SOUTHERN WATER: I had hoped to be able to give the third part of the report on what is happening but I have to say that the situation south of Riverhall crossing is still unclear. I continue to liaise with all the parties who might be able to resolve the situation but, in the short, medium and long terms, I have to say that there is a long way to go yet.

SW DROP-IN SESSION: What we can say for certain is that the drop-in session (originally scheduled for the 27th of September) is now confirmed for next Wednesday, October 4th, from 3.00 to 7.00 pm in Mountfield Village Hall. Householders were due to receive invitations directly last week. Representatives from the Southern Water team will be on hand to talk you through the application process, give you an application form and explain the next steps.

THE FINAL WORD: This must go to Cllr. John Barnes MBE who made a valuable contribution to the libraries consultation referred to above. In last week’s Observer, he was quoted as having said: “To boot the proverbial kettle down the road and not face the reality that people are no longer using libraries in the way they once did is really absurd”. To which we would add that a stitch in time when the sun shines saves the whole pack of cards falling like dominoes into a frying pan of mixed clichés — by and large, metaphorically speaking.

KERFUFFLE OF THE WEEK: We were being taken out by our dogs and turned in at the gate at Bull’s Cross to hear a mighty and very indignant racket. We worked out that the complainant was a sparrowhawk but we hadn’t expected to see this ferocious raptor emerge from the trees being vigorously chased off by a considerably less well armed jay. An extraordinary sight.

CONTACT: We can always be contacted on 880614 (if no reply, just leave us your details on the answerphone) or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.