BIG SCREEN SOCIAL NIGHTS: The new season of Mountfield Village Hall Big Screen Social Nights starts again tonight, (Friday the 13th no less), with the iconic Rocky Horror Picture Show. Half price entry for those in their Rocky Horror gear. “Bring along the gang and get in the mood for a classic singalong with attitude”. Doors open 7.30 pm for an 8.00 start. A donation of just five pounds is requested towards upkeep of the hall. The usual bar and refreshments will be available.

The next Big Screen night will be Friday November 17th when the movie will be One Chance starring James Corden and Julie Walters. More info nearer the time but put the date in the diary now.

MOUNTFIELD FAMILY FIREWORKS: It’s that time of year again. Mountfield’s Family Bonfire and Fireworks will be on Friday November 3rd. Stick the date on the kitchen calendar and start to plan the evening with school friends, neighbours and relations. Gates open 6.00 pm, entry £2.00 per person, BBQ, refreshments and soup. Mountfield has built a reputation as THE local family-friendly bonfire bash: no crowded streets, no booze, no pubs just safe fun and one of the best displays around.

SOUTHERN WATER WORKS: There is little to report from the drop-in session that Southern Water held for residents interested in connecting to the new sewer. The situation south of Riverhall railway crossing is still unclear but very much the subject of ongoing discussions. Some people are fighting very hard to get a really positive outcome for those south of the railway, for everyone else in the scheme’s catchment, and for the parish as a whole. All developments will be reported here in the Village Voice.

BUNKER HARDY: Although he was at heart a Robertsbridge man, we cannot let Bunker Hardy’s passing go unmarked in this Village Voice as he and Peggy lived in Mountfield for a good few years. Indeed, we think that both Mark and Wayne were born in the house where Jackie Spriggs now lives at Church Cottages. And Mark and Karen are very firmly neighbours to us all in Mountfield now. The Hardy family have been through some tough times over the last twelve months or more so we wish them all comfort and strength. Bunker was a lovely old boy.

CONTACT: We can always be contacted on 880614 (if no reply, just leave us your details on the answerphone) or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.