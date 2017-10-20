HARVEST FESTIVAL: ‘All is safely gathered in ere the winter storms begin…’ Once again the cycle of life has turned full circle and we are in the season of mists and mellow fruitfulness and for this we celebrated and gave thanks last Sunday in our ancient church that stands sentinel among the fields in Mountfield and has seen nearly 900 Harvest Thanksgivings.

The church had been exquisitely decorated by a team of ladies and gifts of fruit, tins and dried food given to be donated to a charity in Hastings which works with young people who live in difficult circumstances.

We were also giving thanks for the completion of the work carried out last week by Akita Fencing in the churchyard. The boundary between field and churchyard was renewed and the overgrown hedge next to the Lych Gate removed and new fencing erected instead to make the exit on to the road more obvious to approaching motorists. For this we are very grateful to our Parish Council for their generous contribution. (Thanks to Jackie Spriggs for this report.)

MOUNTFIELD CLUB: Next Friday, October 27th, the club will be holding a Halloween Fancy Dress night with music and games. Every one is welcome to go along and enjoy the evening starting for about 7.30 onwards. The next quiz night has been set for Saturday November 18th with more information to follow including the Club’s New Year’s Eve disco and fancy dress party night. For any more information please contact Steve Smith on 07720 297871.

BIG SCREEN SOCIAL NIGHTS: The next Big Screen night will be Friday November 17th when the movie will be One Chance starring James Corden and Julie Walters. More info nearer the time but put the date in the diary now.

THE HAPPY CLUB: The local Blind Club for those with sight loss or impairment has been a very good tenant of Mountfield Village Hall for many years now. The Happy Club (their own name for themselves) is in need of one or more volunteers to help out at its get-togethers at the Village Hall each Thursday. Drivers in particular are needed to provide transport to and from the Hall (arrival 10.00, departure 14.30), but help during the day would be welcomed too.

We both did some driving for the Club years ago before other things intervened. We enjoyed it hugely and met some lovely people. So if you have a little spare time on Thursdays, Margaret Smith is the lady to contact – please call her on 01424 774158.

MOUNTFIELD FAMILY FIREWORKS: It’s that time of year again. Mountfield’s Family Bonfire and Fireworks will be on Friday November 3rd. Stick the date on the kitchen calendar and start to plan the evening with school friends, neighbours and relations. Gates open 6.00 pm, entry £2.00 per person, BBQ, refreshments and soup. Mountfield has built a reputation as THE local family-friendly bonfire bash: no crowded streets, no booze, no pubs just safe fun and one of the best displays around.

YOUNG CHESTNUTS: We mentioned the extraordinary mast year for acorns a few weeks ago and commented that it did not seem to be reflected in either the beech or chestnut trees. Almost as the paper went on sale, the chestnuts began to fall in profusion and in very roastable size too.

CONTACT: We can always be contacted on 880614 (if no reply, just leave us your details on the answerphone) or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.