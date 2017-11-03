MOUNTFIELD FAMILY FIREWORKS: Tonight’s the night (November 3rd). Gates open for the Mountfield Family Bonfire and Fireworks on Friday at 6.00 pm, entry only £2.00 per person, BBQ, refreshments and soup. We wish everyone a fun evening. (As ever, we’ll be at home with one dog who is terrified of everything that goes bang in the night.) And if you fancy going on for a drink afterwards…

MOUNTFIELD CLUB: tonight (Friday 3rd) is the Mountfield Bonfire, where every one will be welcome back at the club for drinks afterwards. Last Friday’s Night of the Living Dead Halloween theme night at the Club was a huge success, with a very good turn out with all those who attended dressing up in fancy dress. The Club would like to say a big thank you to everyone who helped put the event on and prepared the buffet. The next big event at the club is Family Quiz Night on Saturday November 18th with only a £1.00 entry fee per person. Please phone or text Steve on 07720-298971 to book your place. Also, put a note in your dairies for New Year’s eve when the Club will be hosting a New Years Eve Fancy Dress Party with a disco. The event will have no admission price and be open to everyone. News of more events from the club will be announced soon.

CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS PARTY: This year’s party will take place on Saturday December 9th in Mountfield Village Hall from 4.00 till 6.00 pm. The event is open to all Mountfield children of primary school age or under. As ever, the grandchildren of anyone living in the parish are welcome in return for a small contribution. The party will be run by DNA Kids who have been such a success for the last two years. Oh, and there will be a special visitor at the end of the party… To book places, please email victoriastaley@btinternet.com or call Vicky in 07900 827462.

MOUNTFIELD HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Two announcements from the Hort. Soc. this week. First, the Annual General Meeting will take place on Monday, 6 November at 7.30pm at the Village Hall. And they have announced that they are holding a Spring Show. The show will take place at the Village Hall on Saturday April 21st 2018. Exact timings are still to be confirmed but put the date in your diaries now. Show schedules will be available in due course. BIG SCREEN SOCIAL NIGHTS: A reminder that the next Big Screen night is Friday November 17th when the movie will be One Chance starring James Corden and Julie Walters. This the true story of Paul Pott, a shy, bullied shop assistant by day and an amateur opera singer by night who became a phenomenon after being chosen for — and ultimately winning — “ Britain’s Got Talent”. Doors open 7.30 for an 8.00 start. Suggested £5.00 donation to the upkeep Village Hall. Refreshments as usual.

IN A RUT: Just a quick reminder about the deer rut. If you hear or see any evidence of the rut, keep your dogs well out of harm’s way. Most will get the message very quickly but you never know.

CONTACT: If you have anything for the Village Voice, we can be contacted on 880614 or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.