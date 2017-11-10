MOUNTFIELD BONFIRE: Caroline writes: At the risk of repetition, it was (again) our most successful year yet. The weather was on our side but our reputation has definitely spread, with so many families with young children trusting us to be ‘easy on the eye and ear’, unlike some of the grander scale local events. Whilst we actually came out in respectable profit, this goes towards our children’s party (see below) and would still not leave us with much reserve should we have a less successful event in the future for whatever reason. All the volunteers had to work hard and consistently to ensure it all fell into place. They all did a fantastic job!

Specific thanks need to go, as always, to Lucinda and Simon for use of the field, to the bonfire team led by Kevin Gray with pallets donated by Jempsons and coordinated by British Gypsum, Richard Farhall for road duties, Sylvia and John at The Old Bakery for the electricity, Mountfield Village Hall Committee and their longstanding supportive families and friends who all pitch in on the day/night to help and to clear up the next day. Also thanks to Tony Devine and his crew from MGJV who lent cones and made the field accessible for people on the day too.

As Chair of the Committee, I feel all the credit goes to all those that helped and whilst I am very proud to be part of it, the real work was done by all those who now know the set-up and give their (and their family’s) time and efforts to making it the ever-growing success it has become. We help to keep the village alive and to connect the people to its scarce resources and community, breaking down barriers, building relationships and much much more that goes subtly under the radar. Good stuff, guys!!

AND NEXT YEAR… Caroline again: It may seem crazy but we actually start to plan for next year at our next meeting! We do have a dwindling number of people and resources and I feel it’s worth mentioning now that a bit of extra donated support is needed in the following areas: contributions to bonfire (wood, brushings, effigy and building), preparation of field (inspection, mowing, risk assessment, set up, safety measures), and help on the night (cooking/serving food, marshals). We also need new stakes for our safety barrier and a new BBQ unit, if anybody can help with donations. If you would like to offer your support now, you can do so in one of three ways: either come to our next Village Hall Committee meeting (with wine — it is Christmas!) on Monday 4th December from 7.00 pm (when we will be putting up the hall decorations first), contact us via our website www.mountfieldvillagehall.org.uk/, contact one of the committee members, or email me on Schollamby@aol.com.

CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS PARTY: This year’s party will take place on Saturday December 9th in Mountfield Village Hall from 4.00 till 6.00 pm. The event is open to all Mountfield children of primary school age or under. As ever, the grandchildren of anyone living in the parish are welcome in return for a small contribution. The party will be run by DNA Kids who have been such a success for the last two years. Oh, and there will be a special visitor at the end of the party… To book places, please email victoriastaley@btinternet.com or call Vicky on 07900 827462.

THE MESSENGER: The magazine committee is holding a celebration in Brightling Village Hall on November 13th to thank the distributors and deliverers of The Messenger in each of the four parishes for their time and commitment. It will also be an opportunity to exchange views about the future direction of the magazine so the invitation is extended too to any subscribers with ideas about how the magazine can best continue to help keep everyone in touch. If anyone has any questions, or has ideas but cannot make it for a glass of wine on the night, do please contact Andrew (Andrew@Wedmore.com, 01424 838 667) or Peter (pandvmiles2@gmail.com, 01580 880 614).

MOUNTFIELD CLUB: Steve Smith writes: The Bonfire was a massive success for the village with a very good turn out on a fairly mild evening. A big thank you to everyone who helped on the night. Here is the current list of future Club events. First is the Family Quiz Night on Saturday November 18th with only a £1.00 entry fee per person. On Saturday December 2nd, starting for about 7.30 – 8.00 pm, the Club is hosting the Wayne Hardy Darts & Shove charity night. There will be a £1.50 entry fee with all proceeds going to British Heart Foundation. Also, remember that on New Year’s Eve, the Club will hold a New Year’s Eve Fancy Dress Party with a disco. The event will have no admission price and be open to everyone. Finally, the club will be starting to sell tickets for its Grand Christmas raffle next week with some amazing prizes on offer this year. The draw is due to be made on Saturday 23rd December. For more information on any of these events, or to book a place for the Family Quiz night, please phone or text Steve on 07720 298971.

CLUB SNOOKER: In other Club news, Mountfield enjoyed their first away win in Division 1 with a very creditable 3-2 win at Cramp A. There were frame wins for K Gray, M Hardy and K Noon. They travel to Benenden this week, with the Mountfield A team back in action this week travelling to Burwash. For the first time this year Mountfield entered a team in the Billiards cup when S Smith & D Manion, did the Club proud despite losing to a very experienced Burwash Common team at home 212-375.

MOUNTFIELD HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: An early reminder that the Hort. Soc. is holding a Spring Show at the Village Hall on Saturday April 21st 2018. Exact timings are still to be confirmed but put the date in your diaries now. Show schedules will be available in due course.

BIG SCREEN SOCIAL NIGHTS: A reminder that the next Big Screen night is Friday November 17th when the movie will be One Chance starring James Corden and Julie Walters. This the true story of Paul Pott, a shy, bullied shop assistant by day and an amateur opera singer by night who became a phenomenon after being chosen for — and ultimately winning — “ Britain’s Got Talent”. Doors open 7.30 for an 8.00 start. Suggested £5.00 donation to the upkeep Village Hall. Refreshments as usual.

CONTACT: If you have anything for the Village Voice, we can be contacted on 880614 or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.