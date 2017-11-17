BIG SCREEN SOCIAL NIGHTS: A reminder that tonight (Friday November 17th) is the showing of One Chance starring James Corden and Julie Walters, the true story of Paul Pott, a shy, bullied shop asistant by day and an amateur opera singer by night who became a phenomenon after being chosen for — and ultimately winning — “ Britain’s Got Talent”. Doors open 7.30 for an 8.00 start. Suggested £5.00 donation to the upkeep Village Hall. Refreshments as usual.

CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS PARTY: This year’s party will take place on Saturday December 9th in Mountfield Village Hall from 4.00 till 6.00 pm. The event is open to all Mountfield children of primary school age or under. As ever, the grandchildren of anyone living in the parish are welcome in return for a small contribution. The party will be run by DNA Kids who have been such a success for the last two years. Oh, and there will be a special visitor at the end of the party… To book places, please email victoriastaley@btinternet.com or call Vicky on 07900 827462.

THE MESSENGER: Last Monday (November 13th), the magazine’s committee invited all the distributors and deliverers of each month’s Messenger to drinks in Brightling Village Hall as a way of saying thank you to them for all the time they give distributing the mags, keeping up with new neighbours, and collecting subscriptions. Some of them have been involved with The Messenger since it started. The turn out was very good, the noise (and gossip) level was very high, and the food and drink vanished. The Messenger is such an important magazine in the four villages with news of forthcoming events, reports of past ones, general interest articles, jokes, and more. Thank you indeed.

MOUNTFIELD CLUB: Here’s the current list of future Club events. First is the Family Quiz Night on Saturday November 18th with only £1.00 entry fee per person. On Saturday December 2nd, starting for about 7.30 – 8.00 pm, the Club is hosting the Wayne Hardy Darts & Shove charity night. There will be a £1.50 entry fee with all proceeds going to British Heart Foundation. Also, remember that on New Year’s Eve, the Club will hold a New Year’s Eve Fancy Dress Party with a disco. The event will have no admission price and will be open to everyone. Finally, the club will be starting to sell tickets for its Grand Christmas raffle next week with some amazing prizes on offer this year. The draw is due to be made on Saturday 23rd December. For more information on any of these events, or to book a place for the Family Quiz night, please phone or text Steve on 07720 298971.

WHEELIE BIN SCAM: Rother District Council have warned that there are people operating in the Bexhill and Sidley area, claiming to be from the contractors, Kier, trying to fraudulently obtain money from residents by knocking on their doors and requesting Christmas tips and /or telling them that their brown bin is too heavy and will only be emptied if they pay them additional money. These people are wearing hi-visibility tabards with normal clothes underneath. Rother stress that Kier do not approach residents directly and never request money under any circumstances.

BURGLARIES: And while we are talking about scum, there have been a couple of horrible burglaries in nearby villages which have targeted isolated properties, often gaining access from land behind the houses. We are nervous on a different matter as we had some folk turn up at our holiday cottage, Butters Cottage, last Saturday claiming to have booked it for a week. In fact the cottage is not currently available as we have family staying there while we carry out various end of season repairs. In our case, no harm was done and they disappeared saying “No problem” (as you do when you claim to have just spent over £600 on a false booking). The poor souls who were actually burgled were not so lucky. Be careful.

CONTACT: If you have anything for the Village Voice, we can be contacted on 880614 or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.