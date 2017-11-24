SOUTHERN WATER: Peter writes: The situation is now as clear as it is going to be for some time so I can give some sort of report. Southern Water (SW) have now come up with the term “two-phased” for the project. (You may wish to insert your own joke just there…) The first phase is the construction of the underground pipework; the second phase involves not building the treatment plant. SW have assured residents that phase one will be completed by December 31st. Readers may wish to inform the marines of this fact. The second phase supposedly depends on a 60% connection rate. The Parish Council are questioning this figure; the answer is vital for Mountfield.

1-18 Eatenden Lane have been the subject of bewildering changes of minds and plans due to the “discovery” that the existing British Gypsum sewer also serves as their storm water drain. The final result is that 1-18 may link to the village scheme via a “connection point” if wished but BG have just finished a major upgrade of the treatment plant serving this sewer. In effect, 1-18 have been cut out of the SW scheme altogether. This is certainly not the end of the issue for those 18 households though they have a solution for now. The effect of removing over 20% of the houses from a scheme that supposedly requires a 60% minimum connection for a treatment plant is disastrous. I even explored in detail getting a sewer privately built to serve those houses but the idea was scuppered at the last minute by a stroke of strategic stupidity.

Currently, the whole scheme is a disaster but we cannot give up. I am there for thoughts, ideas, reactions, by email or brief phone/answerphone messages. I shall return to the subject next week.

CHRISTMAS IS COMING: Jackie writes: A note for your diaries: December 3rd is Advent Sunday, the beginning of the Church’s run up to Christmas, a time when we go through the darkness into the light of Christmas. To kick-start this period, and to lift our spirits at this the gloomiest time of year, there will be the beautiful candlelit service of Advent Carols and Readings, some Biblical, and poetry and prose with rousing hymns in the beautiful 12th century church of All Saints, Mountfield, commencing at 5.30 pm. We extend a very warm welcome for all to join us. A torch would be advisable as there are no street lights in Mountfield! There will be a retiring collection which will be donated to Surviving Christmas, a charity in Hastings for the homeless in the Rother area.

CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS PARTY: A reminder that this year’s party will take place on Saturday December 9th in Mountfield Village Hall from 4.00 till 6.00 pm. The event is open to all Mountfield children of primary school age or under. As ever, the grandchildren of anyone living in the parish are welcome in return for a small contribution. To book places, please email victoriastaley@btinternet.com or call Vicky on 07900 827462.

PARTY FOOTNOTE: The Children’s Christmas Party is partly financed by the proceeds from the Bonfire and Fireworks. Caroline reported a few weeks ago that this year’s bonfire had, yet again, surpassed previous years. In passing the other day, she also vouchsafed that she personally counted the numbers as they left the bonfire. Five hundred! That’s fantastic — and the kids’ party is just one of the fruits of that success, though arguably the most important.

PARISH COUNCIL MEETING: There was a full agenda. The largest single item was the chairman’s report on the Southern Water operations (see above). Other items included new, hard-wearing safety surfaces under the swings in the playground and returning to the fray, again, over the environmental damage caused to neighbours by the upgrade to the lighting at Riverhall Crossing (installed March 2015!).

MOUNTFIELD CLUB: The Family Quiz Night on the 18th had a decent turn out and was, as always, a good evening with the winning team made up of Alan Delahoy, Ron Allen and George Worley. Here’s the current list of future Club events. On Saturday December 2nd, starting for about 7.30 – 8.00 pm, the Club is hosting the Wayne Hardy Darts & Shove charity night. There will be a £1.50 entry fee with all proceeds going to British Heart Foundation. Also, remember that on New Year’s Eve, the Club will hold a New Year’s Eve Fancy Dress Party with a disco. The event will have no admission price and will be open to everyone.

Finally, the Club has started selling its Christmas raffle books with fantastic prizes including a night away to a rural retreat, a £100 John Lewis Hamper and a Google Home mini, plus many more. Call in at the Club to buy your tickets which are only £1.00 per ticket. The draw will be made on Saturday December 23rd. For any club information please call Steve on 07720 298971.

