Netherfield

Reflections on Christmas: I wonder how many of you, contemplating the next few days, have thought, how quickly Christmas has come around once again. It feels as though we have only just recovered from the excesses of last year’s over indulgence on food, alcohol and merry-making, just like the year before that and all those times in the past. In the weeks beforehand we worry over whether we have selected the right presents for our close relations and pals, as we can’t remember if they have one in their lounge or bathroom. We then look at the price and think: “What happens if they don’t like it?”.

However, as you all very well know, it is the presents for the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that are the major headache. Technology has moved on since wind-up gramophones were in vogue and mobile phones were the size and shape of a house brick. As you look “on-line” or visit one of the super-stores, you are shown an array of product which can do almost anything you want it to. Therefore, buying for savvy pre-teens, early onset grown-ups - in the 13 to 20 bracket - and the cool and trendies outside those two ranges can be quite a daunting task. This is especially poignant from my perspective, when I am frequently asked by members of all the three categories listed above, who fall into being family - if I use WhatsChat or SnapAp?

We then look at the venue for these festive frivolities. “Is it really our turn again?” You then think carefully where you boxed up last year’s lights, tree and house decorations and the remains of wrapping paper and crackers. Can you save money and use the remains again? Will anybody remember last year’s theme? Were the leftovers in the loft or at the back of the garage? Well, your other half has been asking you to clean and tidy these extensions to your storage space for ages. Finding a ladder for the loft is the first problem. Can you borrow one from a neighbour or are they still off-colour over the noise generated by your summer rave in the back garden? Questions, questions, questions!

We should also remember, that Christmas would not be Christmas, without the cook/chef or spoiler, depending on your point of view. By the time they have had their 3 bucks-fizz with their toast and marmalade, anything is possible for the rest of the day. Have you also noticed, that it is obligatory, as part of the chef’s Christmas Day apparel, to wear a jumper, which must be gaudily colourful. It must also have things attached to the chest area such as Rudolph’s nose or a pair of antlers. God knows how they keep those out of the gravy. In addition the dress-code has to include a skew-whiff funny paper hat that falls off every two minutes, together with slippers that would look good on “Coco” the clown, a stalwart of Bertram Mills circus, for those of you who can remember that far back.

So enjoy your Christmas Day, your turkey or nut roast, your presents and your friends and family.

Merry Christmas to all my one reader. Maurice

