Netherfield Mobile Library: Well, the New Year looks like starting off with a good read. By the time the Mobile Library and Ella parks up outside the Netherfield Village Store on 3 January 2017 at 13.00 to 13.20, all the celebrations will be over. So it will be time to get hold of a book and start reading again. Fantasy, factual, or a novel that takes your fancy will all be available as you ascend the stair into a world of books. Browsing is definitely allowed until you find the tome that makes you want to take it home. A novel by Clive Cussler or Lee Child, or something by Susan Howatch or Madge Swindells. They will all be available on the shelves or to order. So come along, bring the kids and get reading.

Happy New Year: I want to wish my reader a Happy New Year in 2017. Thanks for being loyal to the rubbish I come up with in the interests of entertainment. I hope that in the coming year I can go against the grain and come up with something that people want to read. Yes I hear you say, that will make a welcome change. It is only when you do a job like this that you can understand how great proper reporters and columnists are at their job, as they have to entertain the masses. I only have to look after one reader. Once again, happy new year. Maurice

Contact: If you have any stories or articles of interest that will give our readership a reason to buy the paper please contact me on 07957588172 or via email at u4netherfield@outlook.com

