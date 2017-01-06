St John the Baptist Church Netherfield: The Carol Service in the church on Wednesday 14 December was very popular, with standing room only at the back. All ages from tinies to the elderly joined in, the Netherfield Junior school children leading the occasion with their readings and singing. It was lovely also at the Crib Service on Christmas Eve evening, the candles and decorations making it very special. Many thanks to the wonderful teachers, Ann-Marie, Emma Kersey and everyone taking part, in organizing such a wonderful time. We all felt very close to the Baby Jesus in the crib.

A very happy and healthy New Year. Thank you - Gillian Slack.

Claverham Monday Badminton Club: After the Christmas and New Year break normal service will be resumed on Monday 9 January. Just turn up and get rid of that extra inch that has somehow appeared during December. First week for all newcomers is free. It starts at 20.00 (or 8.00 pm in old money) and goes on until 22.00 (or 10.00 pm). The normal cost is £5.00. That is £2.50 per hour for a good time. If you are interested ring Maurice 01424 838410, text 07957588172 or email bluejazz@tiscali.co.uk.

Reflections on a garden: The days are getting longer by a few minutes each 24 hours. Whilst that might not seem much at the moment it does mean that gardening boots can be made ready for the spring onslaught. Their winter sojourn in a dark corner of the garden shed, resting behind a hoe or two, is now over. Dried mud and bits of plant material can be banged off and soles checked for any suspect holes. Well the last thing you need is wet socks when you start planting your earlies. Knee pads and your favourite gloves can also get the once-over.

I know the last few days have seen early morning frosts covering the grass and causing grief on the windscreen of your car, but hopefully that trial and tribulation, which visits us every year at about this time, will soon depart. Just remember, frost is part of the normal cycle of regeneration and pest control

that our gardens need. So it should be welcomed, even if it means that you go out looking as though you are wrapped in a blanket.

This year, the holly in our garden is still retaining some of its vibrant, red-fruiting berries. As a source of sustenance to some of the garden birds, this retention is an unusual event. You normally can’t find any to grace your Christmas pud. From our point of view, these spots of colour bring a warm glow to a rather drab corner of our plot and when set against the bright green of the leaves, it makes one feel that all is not lost. At this time of year, so much is brown, empty and lacking the interest that we all look forward to from March onwards. With that warm period we had just before Christmas, buds began to force their way through a normally dormant outer covering, but luckily Jack Frost restored equilibrium.

More next week......

