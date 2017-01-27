Claverham Monday Badminton Club: Since the week before last three new members have joined. One lady, two gentlemen. Having met them on Monday I can definitely see what an asset they will be to the club. Full of enthusiasm and all out to have a good time. I am sure that even over the two hours they were on court the skills they gained in the past are beginning to re-emerge. In total there were 13 members over three courts so the games were intense and enjoyable. Come along and join us. First week for all newcomers is free. It starts at 20.00 (or 8.00 pm in old money) and goes on until 22.00 (or 10.00 pm). The normal cost is £5.00. That is £2.50 per hour for a good time. If you are interested ring Maurice 01424 838410, text 07957588172 or email bluejazz@tiscali.co.uk.

Community Radio: I guess that my plea last week on trying to communicate with other people pondering the idea of a “Community Radio Station” was missed by everyone. It was either that or everyone fell asleep reading it. I know I did. It is really just to see whether people care enough about their local community to see if this would help to raise matters to a wider audience. For us fellows it is a way of multi-tasking, which we are supposed to be unable to do, as we can listen to the radio while doing the washing up. I will explain at some other time what those last two words mean if you are unsure.

As I mentioned last week, community radio is not about trying to vie with Radio 1, 2, 3 or 4, but all about “beaming” the community to everyone in the area.. The idea is of course in its embryonic stage but I would love to know what people think. Email me at bluejazz@tiscali.co.uk and we will see where we go from there.

Reflections on a garden: There was ice in the water reservoirs scattered about the garden, which seemed to me, as the person charged with breaking them up, about ten feet thick. I was thinking that glaciers in the Himalayas have got nothing on Netherfield. Even the pond become covered in an icy mantle. I thought I would wake up one morning and see Robin Cousins or Torvill and Dean practicing their moves while looking at the goldfish swimming safely underneath. But no, it was not to be. All I saw was frost, so intense, that it looked like snow, languidly stretching along boughs of our ash and covering our lawns with a sheet of white, only permeated by the tiny footprints of our feathered friends as they sought to feed on soft apples, seeds and breadcrumbs, strategically placed to promote safe, varied, eating.

It is amazing to see, how the wildlife spends more time protecting a piece of cox apple from other bird species, than it does in eating the said article. Blackbirds, especially the male side, show much aggression when protecting their food source, but only ever from about a foot behind the aggressor, and they do it with their head down in a pointy motion which makes them look about two feet long. Weird!

More next week.......

Contact: If you have any stories or articles of interest that will give our readership a reason to buy the paper please contact me on 07957588172 or via email at u4netherfield@outlook.com

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.