Brightling Stoolball Club: It is a well known fact that we will feature anything in this column which could help with the well-being of our local community. The new “stoolball” season is almost upon us, starting on 1st May. The Brightling Stoolball Club is on a membership drive and would welcome new members who would like to engage in this age-old sport. It is a very enjoyable game, played between local villages and is always lots of fun, but still having a slight competitive edge. There is a practice game taking place at the end of April and if you would like to join in please ring Chris on 07749189984 who will be more than happy to give you all the details. So come on. Get “stooling”.

Mountfield Village Hall Cinema Club: The next big screen social night at the Mountfield Village Hall Cinema Club is the very funny “Bridget Jones’s Baby”, starring Renee Zellweger, Colin Firth and Patrick Dempsey. Apart from the grammatical errors in the title it promises to be a fun night. This film, rated by many as the funniest of the Bridget Jones’ movies, is set to move you to tears of laughter. As usual the £5 per person entry donation is towards the upkeep of the hall. However, you can get “pre” and “post” showing drinks in the club bar. So come along and make a night of it. The film starts at 7.30pm on Friday 21st April. See you there!

Battle Neighbourhood Plan: In the next few days each resident of Netherfield will receive their flyer detailing the times and content of the Battle Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group exhibition at the end of April. Remember, residents of Netherfield; the details of the free bus transport to and from the Memorial Hall are as follows: Friday morning 28th April Depart 10.00am from outside Netherfield Village Shop. Arrive Battle Memorial Hall 10.20 am. - Return Battle Memorial Hall 11.20. Arrive Netherfield 11.40am. Friday Afternoon 28th April Depart 14.00 from outside Netherfield Village Shop. Arrive Battle Memorial Hall 14.20. - Return Battle Memorial Hall 15.20. Arrive Netherfield 15.40.

Reflections on a garden: We had guests over the weekend, so the fight was on to show, that despite our age, there is life left in the old dogs yet. That is a term of endearment I will have you know, for those that question my use of the “d” word when talking, apart from me, about “she who must be listened to and followed to the letter”. Weeding, moving, weeding, transferring, cutting, leaf-molding, weeding and finally mowing were all in the mix and filled those glorious days that led up to the visit, and strengthened our belief that there is a higher being looking after us. So when our friends arrived the oohs and aahs they expressed were passed off with: “well we just love our garden”, rather than explaining that we had suffered heart palpitations, sleepless nights and weight loss trying to get it all ready. I jest of course, it was just a coronary.

We do have a mix of both cultivars and wild flowers at this time of year, which I believe I have mentioned before. So violets, mixed with the purples of our pulmonaria or lungwort as it is called, as well as primroses and cowslips bring stamen and pollen abundant blossoms to our patch. This entices our buzzy friends to end their winter hibernation in the crevices and crannies to an end and dive-bomb our “sunshine” drinks as we sit enjoying the last rays of the evening, sharing the odd peanut or two and sucking on an olive stone.

More next week........

Claverham Badminton Club: Such is the enthusiasm of the members of the club these days that three permanent courts are required to satisfy their needs. This means that the play is continuous, varied and satisfying. I have to say that this week I had one of those “off” times that seem to appear more regularly than was the case. It is either that I am getting more rubbish at the game or that everybody else is improving. I prefer to think it is the latter and that having watched me play for all these years they have a fear that they could end up playing like me.

It is also very satisfying to think that our lady members are playing regularly. We did go through a period some time ago when there seemed to be a lack of enthusiasm to join the club. That has definitely changed and they add a different and welcome dimension to the club and the games that are played..

Mobile Library Service: The mobile library service will be visiting Netherfield on Tuesday 18th April at the usual time of 13.00 to 13.20. This will mean that you will have the opportunity to come and exchange your books for another good read or browse the 100s of books that line the shelves of this wagon of wonder. If you have never visited the library before, you can go in and register, pick a book and take it home to read in your armchair, maybe with your feet up on the sofa, lying on the floor or with the pillows stacked up high behind your head as you relax in bed. What could be better?

Contact: If you have any stories or articles of interest that will give our readership a reason to buy the paper please contact me on email at u4netherfield@outlook.com. New number 07766606611.

