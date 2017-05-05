Netherfield Village Residents Association: This, as previously indicated, is the new name for the Darvel Down and Area Residents Association. The first meeting of the new committee will be taking place at the Village Hall at 7pm on Friday 5 May Topics under discussion will range from changes to the constitution to the proposed village fete on 19 August 2017. All are welcome to watch democracy in action.

Battle Neighbourhood Plan Exhibition: As previously highlighted in this column, the village of Netherfield features widely in any of the proposals being envisaged for the Parish of Battle. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday of last week, the residents of the Parish had the opportunity to view the work to date and for the community to comment in any way they felt was appropriate in the circumstances.

From the feedback we have received, the exhibition was considered to be a great success due entirely to the work undertaken by the members of the steering group, who were in attendance throughout the three days to answer any questions that were put by the visitors. What did not seem to be understood was the fact that all the members of that august group give their time and effort freely. Their only aim is to enhance the lives of the people who live, work and play in the area.

I am given to understand that the exhibition will be posted on line in the very near future.

East Sussex Mobile Library Service: The library is due again in Netherfield, outside the Village Stores on 9 May 2017 between 13.00 and 13.20. It is even more crucial, given the cuts that Councils are having to deal with, you use it or lose it. There are books for everyone including the children. You can also browse the current crop of books on http://www.lovereading.co.uk/.

Reflections on a garden: At this time of year, with the rapid growth of perennials, poking their first shoots of continued existence through the raked and hoed soil, we also begin the weekly round of grass-cutting, weeding and tying that accompanies our thoughts of garden splendour. We know that this diligence and hard work will reap its rewards. Unfortunately, due to other pressures, I was unable to adhere to this timetable and could not be around to mow, cut and pull as I should.

As a consequence, the odd daisy, dandelion and weed has taken the opportunity to show their presence. They also cannot disguise their two-leafed upturned gestures and the sound of a raspberry (even though there are no fruit plants of that persuasion near the lawns) as I walk past their position, without my trusty shears and fork. I find this disconcerting as I pride myself on short-cut lawn, relatively weed-free beds and clean pea-shale paths. It could well be Wednesday of this week before I find myself in a position to return to my weekly timetable.

At the moment, the spiky white blooms of the wild garlic are creating a stir around the pond, as they seek to encroach upon our lawn, as is our ten-year old gunnera. This herbaceous flowering plant erupts from the ground with attitude and seems to grow at a rate which dwarfs all those within the vicinity, including humans I might add. I understand a mature specimen can reach nearly 3 metres in height or 9ft in old money. Some may say that is a lot of rhubarb, but that is what it is in South America.. All you can say is that it has been given the Royal Horticultural Society Award of Garden Merit and it looks great in our garden.

More next week........

Contact: If you have any stories or articles of interest that will give our readership a reason to buy the paper please contact me on email at u4netherfield@outlook.com. New number 07766606611.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.