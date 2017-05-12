Netherfield

Mountfield Village Hall Cinema Club: The latest blockbuster to be shown is “A United Kingdom” starring David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike. A beautifully dramatised true story of a love that shook an empire. This is the final film showing for this season so don’t miss. As usual a £5 donation is asked towards the upkeep of the hall per person and complimentary refreshments are available.

The next season starts in October and the Hall Committee wish everyone a happy and healthy summer and thank you all for your support.

Reflections on a garden: Oh dear, I have left the grass for two weeks. It is now like being on safari and I expect lions, cheetahs and elephants to appear round every corner as I part the grass on my journey to find our pond. With birds of prey circling overhead, waiting to feed off the carrion that is me, as I struggled to reach water, I suddenly reflect on my lack of dedication to the weekly trim. My good lady warned me of my lack of attention to detail, but like any man I wanted to assert my authority. Luckily my wife does not read this column so she won’t know I said that.

I blame the few showers we have had which seem to give the green sward that extra boost in growth last week. It has also meant that the mower did not receive its regular outing at this time of year, which I know is a joy for its swirling blade as it removes the inches of unbridled growth. I have had it nearly twenty years, the mower that is, and it has always served me well. Yes it is a foreign make from the land of the rising sun but has continued to produce the goods when needed. What is does not do is empty the full box automatically, which is a distraction. But I suppose that we can’t have it all.

More next week...........................

Contact: If you have any stories or articles of interest that will give our readership a reason to buy the paper please contact me on email at u4netherfield@outlook.com. New number 07766606611.

