Netherfield Village Fete: Ideas are coming in thick and fast to boost the type of exhibits, things to do and stalls that will make up the content of the August Fete, here in Netherfield. However, the fete committee still need your input in making this a rip=roaring success. Both Marrissa and Anne, the organisers of this extravaganza want to hear from you if you have an idea or want to help. So don’t be shy get in touch. Details at the end of this column.

Reflections on a garden: It is that time of the year when the first wave of hatched bird’s are out of the nest but not quite out of the control of their parents. They have discovered the art of feeding themselves, well, just about, but have yet to deny themselves the pleasure of taking the odd tasty morsel from the beak of mum and dad. I mean, who could resist a tasty gyrating leather-jacket or a chopped up wriggling worm, pulled up fresh from the lawn by an eagle-eyed blackbird. You would have to be a human to pass by on those tit-bits. Squawks, squeaks and all manner of noises float around the garden as the fluffy off-spring vie with one another as to who has the biggest opening to be filled with yet another morsel of fat-ball.

Blue iris, red cosmos and the beginnings of Hemerocallis, or to us mere mortals the daylily, are just beginning to produce the flower heads which will adorn the “perennial” bed in front of our patio, As a consequence of our planting, which is inspired by the likes of the Atlantic Ocean and Methuselah (Well it looks like a rough sea and is years old) , we can lay on our sunbeds, sipping a cool glass of sauvignon blanc and cast our sun glassed eyes over the beauty that is nature. A warm breeze gently brushes our exposed skin as we nibble a cheese and onion crisp, or is it now a deep fried thin slice of beetroot, and contemplate the universe. I know, it sounds like something out of a horror movie, but to us, it is home.

The weather this last week or two has given us a great variety of climates. Hot weather, sunshine in abundance, followed by small burst of rain. This has given succour to the weeds in both the flower beds and the gravel paths. Getting down on my hands and knees to extricate these unwanted invaders of our garden is a job and a half. It is also hard on the knees and and the back. Oh the joys of gardening.

More next week.................................

Contact: If you have any stories or articles of interest that will give our readership a reason to buy the paper please contact me on email at u4netherfield@outlook.com. New number 07766606611.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.