Mountfield Village Hall AGM: It is that time again when you can air your views and listen to others airing theirs. Yes, it is the Annual General Meeting of one of Mountfield’s prize possessions – its Village Hall. The meeting is open to everyone from the village. It is taking place at 7.30pm on 13 June 2017, in where else, but the Village Hall. More details can be obtained from Caroline Hollamby on 07941623714 or Neil Whines on 01580881874 or email schollamby@aol.com.

Netherfield Village Residents Association: On Friday 9 June 2017 there will be the regular monthly meeting of the NVRA at 7pm in the Village Hall. As always it is a packed agenda with discussions taking place regarding the Village Fete, Play Park improvements and future club events. It is not an AGM but all are welcome to see how we work on your behalf. In addition, there will be a debate about further changes to the constitution to make the association more inclusive. It is also democracy in action as it requires a consensus through the voting process before anything gets approved. A bit like watching “Today in Parliament” on the television.

Reflections on a garden: You rush to get a gardening job done to make it look nice and pretty for visitors, and suddenly find you have other jobs to perform as a consequence of your actions. I thought a quick “strim” would give the grass a make-over, tidy up the edges and prevent seed heads from invading the gravel paths and giving me aching knees when I have to dig them out. I don’t know why but those that land in the path between the beds never seem to grow more than two stems at a time, just like a victory “V” sign. Oh well that is nature for you. But I digress.

So, I am strimming past the shed that doubles as a summer house and a piece of gravel gets caught in the strimmer head and hits the centre of the glass panel that covers the bottom of the door. In the “good olde days” a hole would appear and the glass would crack in about 5 or six different places. You would then only lose one or two fingers as you removed these bits from the putty.

These days, when the glass goes it looks like a dodgy mosaic that a Greek Philosopher made when he was high on Ouzo. Millions of small pieces appear as if by magic and when touched disintegrate into a pile of glass shards that disappear into cracks, stick to the floor and are the devil’s own job to sweep up with a dustpan and brush. They also seem to penetrate your skin with an ease that normally only moisturising cream can match. But the lawns do look sharp now.

As I sit here today, this Tuesday morning, preparing this article for publication, it is windy and raining quite hard. I guess that will give everything the extra boost it needs to bring it to its full glory throughout the summer. Bliss.

More next week

Contact: If you have any stories or articles of interest that will give our readership a reason to buy the paper please contact me on email at u4netherfield@outlook.com. New number 07766606611.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.