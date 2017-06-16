Netherfield Village Residents Association: The agenda items for the meeting on Friday 9 June 2017 produced a wealth of ideas and suggestions. One of the main topics was the “Village Fete” which is scheduled to take place on 19 August 2017. The efforts of the team, especially Marrissa and Anne, in bringing this to fruition shows the enthusiasm that is required to engage the community. Yes, there will be the usual fare, but plans are afoot to run a talent contest, along the lines of “BGT”, together with the possibility of erecting a stage to showcase the talents of local groups and singers.

To enable all these possibilities to be more than a talking shop, the committee needs the help of local sponsors and perhaps some from wider afield. Their logos would appear on the fete’s publicity material and potentially the possibility of something more substantial on the day. They would also be given the opportunity to distribute their own information if they so desired.

As part of the process to finance this spectacular event a “jumble sale” will be held on 8th July between 10am and 2pm. Clothes, bric-a-brac and the possibility of some surprises will be on display at the Netherfield Village Hall with the opportunity for the purchase of a real bargain. I will let you know more over the coming weeks but information can be obtained through the contact details listed in this column.

Netherfield Mobile Library Service: East Sussex Mobile Library Service: It seems that the library is almost upon us again in Netherfield, in its usual place outside the Village Stores and Cafe. It will be there on 20 June 2017 between 13.00 and 13.20. The idea of holding a tablet to read, should not deter anyone to enter the bus, full of tomes of pleasure, providing readers with incredible insights in to the world about us and the imagination of the writers who pen these books for our delectation. I can assure you there is nothing like holding a book. The cover has the colour, the inside the pleasure. Information on the first one or two pages tells you if it is a first edition (it has not been reprinted), the year in which this happened, and details of the publisher and where it was manufactured. Ok, nerdy information that is true, but the inside cover at the back of the book usually gives you a potted history of the author with a photograph of what they look like at their best. As I have said before, we must not allow the modern world to supplant this method of providing knowledge. Remember, you use it or lose it. There are books for everyone including the children. You can also browse the current crop of books on ttp://www.lovereading.co.uk/. So go along, make your choice and be transported into a world of dreams...

Contact: If you have any stories or articles of interest that will give our readership a reason to buy the paper please contact me on email at u4netherfield@outlook.com. New number 07766606611.

