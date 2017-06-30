Netherfield Village Residents Association: The countdown has begun to our fantastic jumble sale on 8th July between 10am and 2pm, which will help to finance the latest Netherfield “Village Fete” being held on 19 August 2017. Get those dates in your diaries, on your phone or maybe just in your head. There will be clothes, bric-a-brac and the possibility of some surprises on display at the Netherfield Village Hall, all organised by, your own, your very own, Netherfield Village Residents Association.

Do you want a bargain? Do you want designer clothes? It may well be there for you to browse and buy. It is all in a good cause so come along and see what we’ve got. There are adverts for our upcoming events on “The Friday Ad” website and the local “What’s On” pages on “Facebook” as well as being here in your local paper “The Battle Observer”. We want to make both events a success so please come along. If you can’t make it and would like to donate some jumble or items of interest, then Sam Ward at Netherfield Primary School, will be happy to take your offerings and store them until the day. You can text 07888 657323 for more information. “I thank you playmates”

Reflections on a garden: Montbretia Crocosmia Lucifer, to give it a name to conjure with, is a species of the “Iris” family which is a native to the grasslands of Southern and Eastern Africa. Without proper management it can become a thug in our climate, which, believe it or not, suits its proliferation most admirably.

At this time of year the flowers of this tall elegant plant begin to appear and almost hurt the eyes with their vivid red colouring. As the flower heads set, ready to blossom, they look like a slightly curved spear head that is not quite flat but not bent either. From the top of the stem at the joint with the head, the flowers emerge almost daily and drape languidly in front of the rest of the plant. Dotted about the flower bed, they contrast dramatically with the blooms already in place which are all vying for the position of “Bloom of the Year” or BOTY for short. Just remember they proliferate wildly if left unchecked.

I don’t know why but our garden seems to be infested by magpies this year. My good lady counted almost ten yesterday, gorging themselves on our cherries and birdy-balls (that is bird balls in grown-up speak) and keeping us awake in the early morning with their constant inane chattering. I am looking for a college course on “Magpie” so I can answer in kind, but even the “Open University” is not offering degrees in that subject at this time of year, so I am stumped. What is annoying is that they seem to have more to say than I do, which is also worrying, as the “Observer” might use them to write this column rather than me.

The warm weather also seems to have given a much needed boost the the garden weeds. The odd shower with the prolonged sun has given an unwelcome impetus to ground elder, buttercups in the lawn and those wonders of nature, bindweed and bellbind. No matter how you treat these proliferating, ecologically environmental thrivers, or PESTS as they are more commonly known, they seem to survive forever. Being organic we don’t use pesticides, so removing with an old chisel, a fork and any other implement that can dig them up seems to be our only option. The ground elder, when it is just growing and still curly, can be used in salads and is very tasty, but not sure the others are an edible delicacy. Any suggestions?

More next week..........

Contact: If you have any stories or articles of interest that will give our readership a reason to buy the paper please contact me on email at u4netherfield@outlook.com. New number 07766606611.

