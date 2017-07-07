Netherfield Village Breakaway Club: The June meeting of the Netherfield Breakaway Club took place on Thursday 15th at The Emmanuel Centre, Battle. Members were reminded that the summer lunch will take place on Thursday July 20th at ‘Conquerors March’, The Ridge, Hastings - 12.30 for 1 pm, a new venue which we hoped would would be most enjoyable.

Our speaker, Heather Goodsell, made a welcome return and her subject was ‘A Modern Day Pilgrimage’. This was a memorable event when Heather and her daughter Victoria decided to ride their horses from Winchester to Canterbury Cathedral in 2010 to raise money for St Michael’s Hospice. This had been prompted by the sad fact that 8 of Heather’s friends had died within a year or so, many of them in the Hospice, which is always in need of financial support. Having read and been inspired by Geoffrey Chaucer’s 14th century work ‘The Canterbury Tales’, mother and daughter planned their ride to commence at Winchester Cathedral with a blessing by the Dean the Very Reverend James Attwell. So they all duly set off on Victoria’s birthday in a horsebox accompanied by Heather’s cousin and trainer, Charlie Chapman to Winchester to ride the 199 miles in 5 days at a pace of 45-50 miles per day.

Matt Harper of Rother District Council had been very helpful and produced masses of leaflets on the South Downs Way so overnight stops could be organised in advance and any traffic problems, obstacles, etc. could be avoided if possible. Heather rode ‘Sir Chancelot’ and Victoria’s horse was ‘Rosalita’. They had some scary and exciting adventures - at one point going down a steep slope a butterfly appeared and circled Heather and ‘Chance’ and she is convinced her late friend Polly was giving them encouragement ... They stayed in some very interesting places including a Polo yard and a Castle, met some fascinating people including Prince Edward, and at one time were being ‘chased’ by a coach of Austrians who only wanted to make a generous donation because they (and many others) had heard that the trip was taking place!

One day the pair spent 8.1/2 hours in the saddle and were so relieved when they eventually arrived at Canterbury Cathedral, only to find that a wedding was taking place! The bride was delighted to have some photos taken with the horses and the Dean, the Very Reverend Robert Willis welcomed them together with friends and family. A fantastic £3,000 was raised for the Hospice. Heather read out Chance’s version of the trip and so far she has raised £200 from giving talks for the Hospice. Sadly Victoria developed breast cancer last year but is now on the road to recovery and this, too made their pilgrimage even more meaningful. Heather’s 1905 copy of ‘The Canterbury Tales’ with both Deans’ and many other signatures was put up for auction and unbeknown to Heather her husband bid for it and presented it to her! We saw a photograph album full of beautiful photos and congratulations were offered to Heather, Victoria and their fantastic horses.If any Clubs would like a talk from Hather, please contact our Secretary Ann Stone on 01424 838309. Refreshments were enjoyed, the raffle was drawn and everyone agreed they had had a very pleasant afternoon. J. Vane

Netherfield Mobile Library: The East Sussex Mbile Lbrary makes its rounds every three weeks throughout the County,as regulars of this service know only too well. Amongthe thousands of items it transports it has books for adults and children, DVDs, audiobooks and reference materials. So even the most avid reader can find something of interest to wet their appetite. It parks in its usual slot outside the Netherfield Village Stores and Cafe at 13.00 hours on 11 July 2017 and stays there until 13.20. This will ensure you will have time to make that all-important selection. The staff are always friendly and helpful and it has a wheelchair lift so that everyone can use it. Remember, if you don’t use it you will lose it.

Claverham Monday Badminton Club: It is clearly evident that summer is here and people are trying to get fit to look “cool” on the beach in some exotic location at the same time as working on their tan, and what better way to do that than by running around a hot badminton court on a Monday evening in July, for upwards of two hours. We even had a spectator this week, who is normally a player, coming along for his fix, even though he is recovering from an operation, That is how this badminton game gets you after a while.

Of the twelve players who were in attendance, both young and old, there was an air of enthusiasm to just get going. After the initial warm-up the matches started in earnest. Smashes, light touches and spinning shuttles could soon be seen on all three courts as the business of trying to win took hold of the protagonists. Champion advocates they may be but there is still an air of friendship pervading the proceedings at these weekly gatherings. As games finished and water was drunk to quench the thirst of combat, people discussed their performance as to whether they really did win or lose. A missed opportunity here, a poor stroke there, could be heard within the gathering as the victors tried not to look happy with the result.

As is always the case at the end of every “rubber” (these competitive terms make it sound interesting don’t they?) the losing pair move to another court, split and join a team of winners who also split and each partner a loser. Are you all keeping up with this? Hope you are as I lost it ages ago. They then begin another match of a single game and start the process all over again. I can tell all my reader are impressed by this explanation. This fantasy lasts for two hours and is enjoyed by all. Why not join us?

Reflections on a garden: The summer this year seems to have moved in fits and starts. At least I think that is how you say it. Periods of sunshine and heat followed by wind and rain. This is ideal conditions for virtually every known flower, shrub vegetable and weed on the planet. I am not moaning, just stating a fact, well as far as I see it.

In our vegetable patch this has meant a profusion of curly kale, potato plants that are covered in bright yellow and purple flowers, peas that have produced their first crop of petits pois and assorted salad leaves that seem to have taken over the world. Yes, this has the effect of cutting down on our supermarket bill, but the vegetable patch is being so prolific I am beginning to look like a lump of rocket, complete with curly edges. I just hope that nobody covers me in French dressing.

Salvia, cosmos, ladies mantle, lucifer and deep red astilbe cover every bare patch of earth in our flower beds,intermingled with wild blooms such as vetch, foxglove and teasels. We like this combination of the designed and the original as they are a draw for the insects that need them to survive, as much as we do. It also encourages a fantastic amount of birds to the garden I am pleased to report. They feed on the aphids, the fruit and the greens. Well there is always a price to pay for everything. I believe enhancing nature promotes good health in the garden without the need for chemicals and traps. It takes a while but a balance is eventually achieved

More next week...

Contact: If you have any stories or articles of interest that will give our readership a reason to buy the paper please contact me on email at u4netherfield@outlook.com. New number 07766606611.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.