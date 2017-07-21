Netherfield Village Hall & Recreation Ground: For those of you who are regular readers of this column this is the second entry on this topic. There is to be an Extraordinary General Meeting at the Village Hall on Friday 28th July at 7.00pm regarding the future direction of this charitable organisation. It requires that a new committee is put in place to run this necessary part of Village life. The residents of Netherfield and further afield are therefore invited to attend to put their point of view. It promises to be a lively meeting.

Netherfield Village Residents Association Annual Fete: The term annual may not be quite up to the mark as it has been a while since the last extravaganza took place. However, that is not deterring the NVRA committee who are intent on making this the best ever. Sponsors have been found and money raised at the “Jumble Sale”, is all earmarked to provide lots of stalls, games and music for everyone who makes the journey to this small corner of our Parish. There will be horses, displays and many other attractions to delight us all. So when is it going to happen, I hear you ask? Saturday 19 August 2017 is that day of days. The long range weather forecast looks promising, so shorts, a hat and a jazzy tee-shirt will likely be the order of the day. As more details become available I will keep all my loyal reader informed.

Claverham Badminton Club: It was hot and humid in the hall this week. Nine people braved the conditions to present themselves for scrutiny regarding their playing skills with the feathered shuttle. None of your plastic rubbish at Claverham. Of the nine, two were ladies. This is a great addition to each contest as both have been playing the game for a long time and are a match for any of their counterparts. What it does bring is an extra level of finesse in the type of shot that is played. The round robin methodology of the matching system ensures that everyone gets a chance to play with everyone else. As you can see that is a lot of everyones. Well two anyway. That is two everyones. Oh forget it.

There was some disappointment as the contestants vied to be top dogs. Winning in the heated cauldron of competition relies so much on attitude, positioning and, dare I say it, luck. For example, hitting the top of the net, can mean it drops just over and is lucky or stays this side of heaven and you lose the point. All I can say, it was an evening of mixed fortunes, but great fun too.

Reflections on a garden: Where does one put all those beans and peas that don’t stop growing in this weather? Whatever way you look at it the weather is ideal for profligacy. Just look at the conditions: some rain; loads of sunshine; more rain; loads of veg. Must not grumble though as it cuts the supermarket bill and what could be nicer than picking, washing, cooking and eating all within a few minutes. Long may it continue.

Over the years I have tended to leave the daisies, buttercups and other infestations of weed in the lawns as a mark of respect for nature. Diversity and difference, make it a place of probable pleasure for the insects and wildlife of our part of the countryside. The trouble is they do take over after a while. That is the plants not the insects. What looked enchanting ten years ago, in a patch of grass with one or two, now is a stain on the lawn, with a hundred or so in one lump ruining the vista of green.

As you know reader, our garden is organic, so the only way to get rid of these wonders of nature and try to address the biological imbalance is to dig them up singly, by hand. This means, pick a dry day; carry a bucket to the affected area; kneel at the edge of the clump; dig with an old chisel at the edge of the daisy to lift the invader, who we shall call Darth, just above the level of the remaining grass, so that with two fingers, or should that be a finger and thumb, you can pull and remove. Yes P and R as it is commonly known in garden parlance. I can guarantee that you will notice how quickly the bucket fills with all this greenery. Then you will look at the area you have cleared with a big smile of apparent satisfaction and think; “Why did I bother?”.

More next week............

Contact: If you have any stories or articles of interest that will give our readership a reason to buy the paper please contact me on email at u4netherfield@outlook.com.

