Netherfield Village Hall & Recreation Ground: Final notification for the Extraordinary General Meeting at the Village Hall on Friday 28th July at 7.00pm regarding the future direction of this charitable organisation. It requires that a new committee is put in place to run this necessary part of Village life. The residents of Netherfield and further afield are therefore invited to attend to put their point of view and perhaps elect a new committee.

Netherfield Village Residents Association Annual Fete: This major part of any village’s celebrations is well on its way to fruition in Netherfield. Leaflets are being delivered which explain what stalls and attractions there will be on site. Throwing wellies and the like all takes place on Saturday 19 August 2017. From 2pm until 5pm the fete will go ahead and delight everyone in the family from the smallest to the oldest. Then from 7pm to 11.30pm there will be live music, a BBQ together with a licensed bar. So burgers, beer and Bowie will all be available. See you there.

Claverham Badminton Club: With eleven people, the opportunity for continuous play is, unfortunately, just not possible. That is not a magic number in the world of badminton by any stretch of the imagination. Unfortunately, at this time of year, when school holidays are the order of the day and other distractions are available, such as tennis, stoolball and gulf (yes I know it is spelled golf but is my idea of a joke – ok not funny) then the numbers may not be consistent with a fully resourced evening. Never mind, we made the most of it.

One of our regulars returned after a short absence. This was due, so I understand, to some accident relating to his foot and something in the garden. You could tell by the way he played he was not fully recovered. I jest of course.

With three sitting out each time, you do get a different perspective on the state of play as you discuss what you are seeing before you. Miss hits, dodgy calls and over-used shuttlecocks all add to the topics under discussion. Never mind, all in good fun.

Reflections on a garden: The inclement weather over the past week, including that shower of hailstones, yes hailstones, shows how changeable summer can be. Here we are approaching the hottest part of the season and you would think winter was upon us. Luckily, the size of the hail was not in the region of cricket-balls but it did damage some tender plants and various elements in the vegetable patch. It was also unexpected.

On another topic, my dear lady wife tried one of our apples yesterday. Red and rosy, she took a bite into the fruit and her face was a blooming picture, all from the taste she experienced. That was the apple that was red and rosy not my wife by the way. She assured me they were nearing perfection and just required that extra touch of sweetness to make them perfect. Rather tentatively I took a bite, feeling like Adam. Whilst they were well on their way I thought it best to let her devour what was left.

What has been a revelation is the fact that in all the years we have been here, one apple tree has been totally devoid of fruit, but for some unknown reason, this season it has delivered an abundance.

The trouble is, when you have a good year how do you eat them all? Yes you can store them if you have the proper facilities but this is not like the good old days when gardens had their own apple store. Everything is so readily available in a supermarket we seem to have lost the art of self-sufficiency. Oh well that is progress.

More next week............

Contact: If you have any stories or articles of interest that will give our readership a reason to buy the paper please contact me on email at u4netherfield@outlook.com. New number 07766606611.

