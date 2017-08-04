Netherfield Village Hall & Recreation Ground: A vibrant meeting was held at the Village Hall as a precursor to the EGM on Friday last. Unfortunately, as with all matters which relate to local issues,

sometimes things can get heated. However, it mainly concerned what needed to be done about the on-going problems which have been associated with this charitable organisation. As it holds a special place in the heart of the community there was a perception that things had perhaps not moved as quickly forward as might have been expected. With this in mind options were put on the table which would be discussed at the EGM. Some seemed to take this to heart and resignations were offered prior to the EGM from serving members which may not have allowed the residents of Netherfield to determine matters in a particular way. I am sure we would want to wish them well in the future.

At the EGM on Friday a new committee was elected which will oversee the initial transition period. This is due to be completed within the first three months. This new committee will endeavour to formulate constitutional changes which will bring the Village Hall into the 21st Century in a meaningful way, which will reflect the needs and wants of the Netherfield Community as a whole and their aspirations over the next twenty to thirty years. We hope that everyone will get behind the Committee and support their outlook for the future.

Netherfield Village Residents Association Annual Fete: As all my reader will know I have been promoting this event over the last few weeks. I have been a little short on some detail which was due in part to the volume of side-shows and bits and pieces that are to take place, However, I hope that the following will make up for my omissions. There will be “Splat the rat”, “Welly throwing” (now who can resist that nostalgic game of strength), “Jarbola”, “Roll a penny” or an old guinea if you don’t have any decimal coinage (we will even take gold sovereigns if you want to get rid of them), “Beat the goalie”, “Tug of war” for those who are fed up with TV on a Saturday afternoon, “Kids sword fighting” , a “Dog show” in aid of MacMillan Cancer Support, a Coconuy Shy”, “Face painting” and a “Bouncy slide” as well. This all takes place on Saturday 19 August 2017. From 2pm until 5pm the fete will go ahead and delight everyone in the family from the smallest to the oldest. Then from 7pm to 11.30pm there will be live music, a BBQ together with a licensed bar. So burgers, beer and Bowie will all be available. See you there.

Reflections on a garden: Having been away in the Emerald Isle for the last 5 days I now know what a green and pleasant land looks like if you have rain every half-hour followed by periods of sunshine. Yes it does make it vibrant and stunning but there is nothing quite like home where we do have days of hot weather followed by a short period of the wet stuff. So I have not had time to survey the “grinds” and report to you on progress. Back to normal next week.

More next week............

Contact: If you have any stories or articles of interest that will give our readership a reason to buy the paper please contact me on email at u4netherfield@outlook.com. New number 07766606611.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.