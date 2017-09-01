Sussex Historic Churches: Whilst the response to join and complete one of our sponsor forms has been steady, there must be lots of people who may like to join the Sussex Historic Churches Trust annual sponsored Ride and Stride Event in this area, on Saturday 9th. September between 9am-5pm who have not put pen to paper or completed online? Churches from all denominations benefit from funds raised, and part of it goes to St. John the Baptist, Netherfield. The trust was founded with the sole aim of preserving the country`s historic places of worship. Just remember, the idea is that you can start and finish at any church of your choice, visiting as many or few as you like within the area collecting money for a good cause. Now isn’t that a great way to spend a day? Not only can you do it on a bicycle other accepted alternatives are on foot, wheelchair or horse! In Netherfield the sponsor forms will be put in St Johns Church together with the village stores. Or you can create sponsor forms on www.sussexhistoricchurchestrust.org.uk.

Netherfield Village Hall & Recreation Ground: The grand total of takings for the fete at the Village Hall last week exceeded £2000.00. That is a remarkable feat and a testament to the dedication, vision and support of all concerned, especially all the visitors who came along and spent their money in many ways, to begin the process to restore the Village Hall as Netherfield’s centre of activity. There is a lot of work to do and the next big push is to recruit members who will not only have a say at the Annual General Meeting but who can give some of their valuable time to keep the momentum going. I can hear you say “How can I do that?”. I will give more details in this column shortly once the final details have been worked out, but we need volunteers asap/ In the meantime you can use the contact details below.

Reflections on a garden: My apologies to all my regular reader for the lack of any details about the garden last week. My fingers were stressed due to the amount of detail I reported about the Netherfield Village fete. In fact, two of my fingers let me know in no uncertain terms what they thought of me continuing with that part of my column. However, this week we are back to normal and ready to let you know what has been happening.

The weather, and of course my prowess as a horticulturalist (although my good lady thinks it is her green fingers that do the trick), has produced the best crop of apples this year, from our amazing orchard (we are allowed to say that because we have one more than the minimum of five). The trick is to stand well back and watch. In fact one tree, that had never fruited in the twenty years we have been here, had a cop of red beauties that it seems a shame to eat, munch munch. There have been so many apples on the trees I think I have kept about 50 doctors away. The trouble is they need to be picked and stored soon or risk the insect population thinking that Christmas has come early this year. Unfortunately, we don’t have those old-tyme storage facilities that had those racks of beautifully crafted wooden trays that allowed the apples to stay separated and caressed by the cooled air. Aaaahhhhh.

It also looks like a good year for the roses, sorry, I mean grapes. We have a couple of white varieties along the back fence in a type of espaliered configuration, one of which, as I mentioned in an earlier edition, was suffering in part to a blight. It turned some of the grapes a dark-gray colour. This will cut down the harvest for the white wine which is a shame. Not I hasten to add because we are alcoholics, but because the white grapes have produced better results over the years than the red. They are both great for cooking but the white is more drinkable than the red unless you are desperate.

The red however is showing early signs of a bumper harvest. Plump, black and heavy, hanging from the vine like a mass of balloons at a kiddies party. They won’t be ready to harvest until October, but these early signs are signaling maybe, the best year yet. It is then all feet to the bucket as we press the juice out of its skin prior to filling all the bottles with this product of nature’s work. I jest of course, on the feet that is. I did it one year and used a black plastic dustbin. Washed my feet. rolled my trouser legs up and stepped into the mound of little black gems awaiting the pressure from my lillywhites.

It was sunny so I decided to perform this miracle in my garage. This looks onto the B2096. Unbeknown to me they had erected traffic lights outside our house and when the configuration was on red, the stopped travelers could be seen with mouths open staring at this idiot, stomping up and down in a dustbin, with his hands holding onto the rim for balance and his trousers rolled up. No grapes were on view so their imagination must have run riot. More next week.......

Contact: If you have any stories or articles of interest that will give our readership a reason to buy the paper please contact me on email at u4netherfield@outlook.com. New number 07766606611.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.