Mountfield Village Hall Cinema Club: Yes it is back and what a showstopper for the first presentation: the original “Rocky Horror Picture Show”. The movie stars Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Richard O’Brian and Barry Bostwick and is about a newly engaged couple who have a breakdown in a very isolated area and have to pay a call on the bizarre residence of Dr Frank-N-Furter. There is also a cameo appearance by Meat Loaf as Eddie, an Ex-delivery Boy. It will be shown on Friday 13th October. When else? As always there will be refreshments available so bring the gang along and get in the mood for a classic sing-along with attitude. Doors open at 7pm and there is a suggested donation of £5 per person. However, feel free to dress for the occasion There will be half price entry for those who wear their Rocky Horror gear. That will be interesting.

Netherfield Mobile Library: It is that time again when the mobile library visits its pitch outside the Netherfield Village Stores, Post Office and Cafe to service the community with the books they want to read. As usual it will be stationed opposite the Green between 13.00 and 13.20 on 3 October 2017. Remember, it has books for adults and children, DVDs, audiobooks and reference materials for all. There is also a wheelchair lift so everyone can use it. Why not come along and browse the shelves and find something to keep you enthralled for hours. Use it or lose it.

Monday Badminton Club: It is that time of year when there is an attendance lull, caused in part by members who take a summer break from badminton, to follow other passions such as stoolball and tennis. As we await their return to the fold we just about make double figures. So this week it was just eight stalwarts who arrived in their finery of pumps, socks and shorts, to show the world what they are made of. Some had brown legs, from tanning expeditions to islands in the sun (good title for a song) whilst others preferred the porcelain look of white and mottled. Well, you can’t win them all.

As doubles is the order of the day, rest periods were, unfortunately, non-existent. Despite ages ranging from thirty to one hundred, nobody looked as though they were suffering from a bout of consumption at any point in the evening. I jest of course, the oldest one only looks like he is ninety-nine. It is a great way to keep fit and the fashion statements will keep you laughing for the rest of the week. It is also a great way of making new friends.

Reflections on a Garden: This week the beans have been painstakingly removed from the vegetable patch, chopped and composted. Bamboo canes have been lovingly returned to the bin that secures them for future use during the winter off-season and the earth has been turned over to ready it for next season. It always amazes me how much space a plant will need, as it grows to maturity and delivers of its abundant harvest. The beans this year grew to a lofty seven feet or more and were still flowering, albeit intermittently, as my good lady cleared the space with her snippers in one hand and galvanised bucket in the other. Next year, we think that dwarf beans will be much easier to control.

It was also a time over the weekend to harvest the grapes, both black and white. Plump, dark and juicy, is the description of those that were available, but way down in numbers from last year. This was possibly in part from predation by our feathered visitors, especially those bunches where a suitable eating platform was in evidence, such as the beams across the pergola we affectionately call “Gracelands”. However, there was also a blight which seemed to attack the white grapes in some areas of the vine, turning them black and restricting them to being small in size. It also seemed to affect the leaves leaving them shrivelled and brown. Sounds like me after a day in the sun. The result of this dearth is a reduction of wine we can produce this year to a few bottles, instead of the 40-50 we normally deliver.

On the other hand, apples have had a good year. Cider maybe, or apple juice for sure. From Beauty of Bath to Russets we have a number of varieties in the garden. Some we will store for eating during the winter months and others will be pulped, including the windfalls. Mind you, all this takes time and the fumes when making cider can mek yuerrr intoshticated......

