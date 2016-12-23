Seasonal reflections - Varied: Part 2! Well, here we are, Christmas Eve-Eve, and time for that last minute dash around shops and supermarkets for the ‘just in case’ items - that, when added together, probably cost more than the original list! My O.H keeps saying.. ‘stop panicking.. it’s only Sunday dinner and an extra Bank Holiday..no need to go mad...’ Now, how many bits of that sentence made YOU bristle with indignation..?! Isn’t it easy for those that don’t, to criticise those that do...??!!..mmm, I might just forget to buy his favourite cheese then..! Anyway, it’s often a fraught time, and we really shouldn’t put so much pressure on ourselves...remember, “Stressed is just Desserts spelt backwards!” So, wherever you are this weekend, with family, friends or quietly alone, take time out for yourself to relax a bit and reflect, and recharge your batteries...Oh good grief! that reminds me of something else I’ve forgotten!!!!

Through the eyes of..?:

Oooh! that light! It really hurts my eyes!

I never will get used to this once a year surprise.

Here I’ve lain for 50 weeks, all snug and warm and dark,

Then they come and lift the lid, and it’s all Up with the Lark!

Hang on! Who’s doing it this year? Don’t tell me it’s little Joe.

He’s all fingers and thumbs- Oh! no, good, here comes Mum,

Right! I think this is it...Here we Go!

The flight, by hand, from box to tree is careful, smooth and calm,

I greet my friends along the way with a wave of one graceful arm.

There’s Soldier Sam, and Henry the Horse, and baubles and tinsel galore,

Drummer-boy Tom gives a wink, as I rise to the top of the tree from the floor.

OUCH! Why do they never remember? Don’t they know that pine needles are sharp?

That’s right, laugh, it’s no fun..one went right up my bum! And another spiked Gabriel’s harp!

Right, now I’ve got myself settled, I can survey the scene down below.

There’s a whole load of presents that Mum has just wrapped,

and the pile seems to just grow and grow!

The Nativity’s over the mantle, and Snowmen on each window sill,

Oh! they’ve bought a new bulb for the Angel, but the Christmas tree lights flicker still.

For many a year now I’ve taken this place,

watching Christmas’s rich, poor and thrifty.

I may not look trendy, my wings are all bendy...but they still love their Fairy, who’s fifty!

A Kitten’s first Christmas!: Well, of course that will be Bramble-Kat...who has become the spoilt feline she was intended to be, since being rescued from under that bramble hedge on July 2nd this summer! The Canine Crew, not only took her under their collective wings/paws, but have now learned to love and respect the small gang-member who has smiling eyes, a penchant for wagging tails, and very sharp claws! I think you’ll remember the story of Bramble climbing the trees in the garden, getting stuck, and then my helping her turn round on the trunk to come down backwards..? Several rehearsals made her an absolute whizz at this fabulous game..! Well, of course, at six months old, she thinks the world is her lobster; that she now knows all she needs to know; and so she was quite disconcerted when, after her ‘Operation’ (spaying!), she was not allowed in the garden at all.. she must be kept quiet to recuperate.. Hilarious! Some hope! Fortunately for B.K, if unfortunately for me, this has all coincided with the putting up of Christmas decorations and ...the Tree..! Now, everything you are imagining is quite correct, but you can probably multiply it by a hundred...and no, it doesn’t matter that the tree is artificial and only 4 feet high...it is climbable, has little Birdies in it, and lovely sparkly stuff to eject from every branch tip...I have the most fabulous photographs of B.K masquerading as a Bauble.. next year’s Christmas cards for sure! So much for kitty-convalescence!

Christmas Services For Ninfield and Hooe: Christmas Eve- The Methodist Church will have a workshop at 3pm for all young people to go and make their Christingles ready for the Candlelight Christingle Celebration at 4.30pm - 5.15pm

Parish Church; St. Mary’s Ninfield - Christmas Eve- Combined Christmas Eucharist at 6pm.

Christmas Day - St. Mary’s Ninfield - 9.30am Christmas Day Eucharist - St Oswald’s Hooe -11.15am

Methodist Church - 9.30am - Combined with St Mary’s, or 10.30am at Sackville Road, Methodist Church, Bexhill.

Did they say it was going to snow this year..?

Did they forecast the frost and the ice?

I don’t seem to recall any mention at all,

And it really is not very nice!

Do you know how it feels to be sitting in slush?

Do you realise how cold, and how damp?

Though my coat is quite warm, both my feet have lost form,

And my toes have all seized up with cramp!

I possibly wouldn’t be feeling so bad

if I hadn’t been facing the windows.

Cos, all I can see, is the warmth and the glee

at the Party to celebrate Christmas.

It was only last year that I came to this house,

such a special, fantastic surprise...

I was ‘oooh’ed’ over daily, and laughed at so gaily

But, this twelve months have seen a demise...

Not a thought do they give to their friend in the dark,

not a care for those outside the home.

Not a muffler or sock; Oh! I do hate this rock!

PLEASE! Change places with this garden Gnome!

And Finally!: I hope everyone has a lovely Christmas; eat, drink and be merry...but don’t drive, take a taxi and be careful! I’m looking forward to sharing the day with my wonderful Esteemed Mama, and The Other Half, and, of course, the Animals; Various! Let me know any bits of news for the New Year..! 893699, 07970650321, samanthaguard@btinternet.com. Love, Light and Merry Christmas!

