At time of writing..: It’s Monday 9th, very mild weather again, drizzly rain, grey skies.. generally gloomy. But, as you read this, it’s Friday 13th..and I’m hoping it will be bright, white, sunny and snowy! Yes, that’s my hopeful prediction for this weekend and for the next couple of weeks!! Oh, don’t say BOO to that...I’m thinking of our collective health here! Too many grotty cold and flu bugs are still hanging around.. there has been no sharp, cold snap to kill them off! And! Grey is dreary! All grey shades are lovely in their own right, on occasions; but not all shades, all the time, all day every day!! I think a lot of our preference, weather-wise, is due to when we were born, what climate welcomed us as we came into the world. I’m a January baby, and I emerged into deep snow, not literally!; but I think that being surrounded by bright white reflective light and snuggled up into lots of warm layers in those first days and months, has left me with a real relish for the same sort of winter weather ever since...and I’m requesting it again for this month!! So; Sorry, but.. Snow please!..in depth!!

Ninfield Horticultural Society: This coming Monday,16th January, at 7.30pm in the Memorial Hall, the Horti Society will be holding their first meeting of the year, and the speaker will be Dr Mick Lynn, who will be giving a talk about ‘Plant Hunters’. Everyone is invited to attend, and, as always there will be a warm welcome for all members and visitors.. whatever the weather!

Ninfield CE Primary School: Are hosting an open evening with ESCC, at the School, on Wednesday 18th January from 3-7pm, to share their proposals for the replacement of the Mobile Classrooms. The replacement of these classrooms will involve re-modelling the external learning and play areas to provide a shared access Sports Court which will be available for use by the School and the Village. The design team will be on hand to talk through the plans and listen to your views. If you arrive after 4pm, once the children have left the site, you will also be able to look around the School and see why this work is needed. This is an ideal opportunity for you to get involved in shaping the future of the Village School. Please go to this important event.

Ninfield Local History Group: On Thursday 19th January, the Local History Group will meet in the Methodist hall, Church Lane at 7.30pm The speaker will be Ian Gledhill, who will be giving a talk on the Crystal Palace. As Rod Ffoulkes says, this promises to be a fantastic evening as Ian always researches his talks thoroughly and there is so much interesting history and information surrounding the Palace and its origins. The size and range of the project were extraordinary and the Palace was host to many extravaganzas and events over the years. Standing high in the London Landscape, Crystal Palace, as an area, was known as the Fresh Air Suburb, with the “prevailing winds from the South Coast giving a healthier way of living!” Ian Gledhill will have lots of interesting anecdotes and facts to impart, and will, no doubt give a thoroughly entertaining account as usual. This sounds like an evening not to be missed; entrance is £1 for members and only £3 for non-members, with light refreshments included!

IMPORTANT NOTE: This comes from the Parish Council, and follows the postings on their website, Facebook page and on the Notice Boards in the Village. - Notice to Parents - Pre-teens have been seen playing in the abandoned development in the lay-by opposite the Texaco Garage. Over the past months, Ninfield Parish Council have repeatedly escalated their concerns over the security of this site to Wealden District Council, as they have long considered the site to be dangerous. There are limits to the actions that the Parish Council can take and Parents are therefore urged to make their children aware that this is Private Land, accessing this land would be considered Trespass, and there are a number of hazards within the site. Please Keep Your Children Safe. Thank you.

Ninfield Parish Council: Although there is no public meeting in January, the Parish Council have still been very busy over the last two months with Planning applications, consultations on the School development, general meetings and keeping on top of the latest updates from WDC with regard to the forthcoming publication of the Local Plan. There is information on the website, Facebook page and on the noticeboards, but you can always contact the Clerk to the Council on 07725843505, or email ninfieldpc@btinternet.com. The next meeting is Thursday 2nd February 7.15pm.

Ninfield Local Action Group: Continues to meet every month, and works hard to gather local knowledge and information that will help support the Village and the Parish Council in the fight to maintain sustainable growth, while fighting over-development. For all details on how you can get involved, please call Paul Coleshill on 893138, and all points of interest from the meeting held on the 9th of January will be in next weeks’ column.

Ninfield Memorial Hall: An advertising boost for this amazing Hall, that has been standing, proudly, in the Village for over 100 years and which hosts events, meetings, classes, summer schools, functions, films, corporate days, displays, children’s parties (including being able to fit a bouncy castle inside!)..etc, etc,.. the uses are many and varied, and the facilities are improving all the time. It is very warm, very welcoming, has a car park, and has adequate kitchen space at present....BUT this is the next phase of the refurbishment, and much needed funds are constantly being raised to get the improvements done as soon as possible. So, if you have a function to arrange, or an idea for an event, please think of the Memorial Hall...get in touch with Chairman, Martin Wood, on 892895..for call me ..numbers below.. Anything can be sorted if you need a fantastic, good sized space at a very reasonable hire charge!

Church Services: Ninfield Methodist Church, Sunday 15th January 10.30am United Annual Covenant Service with Revd.Tricia Williams. - this is a united service with St Mary’s Parish Church.

Parish Church: - Sunday 15th January - St Mary’s united with Methodist Church at 10.30am in the Methodist Church in Church Lane. - St Oswald’s Hooe - 11.15 am Parish Eucharist Service.

Defibrillators: These can be accessed 24/7/365 in Ninfield and Hooe, at the Public Houses Kings Arms and Red Lion respectively - front entrance walls.

And Finally!: Please get in touch with any diary entries for the next few weeks... January is already in full swing, February will be upon us before we know it and then it’s Spring, Easter etc etc...I know, don’t start Tempus Fugit-ing again, for goodness’ sake! But I have got two items for March and April from Hooe P.C already.. which I’m holding onto till the end of this Month! In the meantime...keep warm, and stay indoors if the snow is thick underfoot, or get those sledges out if you’re up for some winter fun!.... Yes, I’m still hoping for the Sami January Idyll! Call me on 893699, text 07970650321, email samanthaguard@btinternet.com or Tweet @:guard_jane! Thank you! x

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.