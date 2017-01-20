‘E’, for Effort, Must do Better!: That is the mark I have given to the ‘Snow’ attempt last Friday... Absolute Rubbish!.. I’ll gracefully give Crowborough a C+, due to the 3cm coverage and lovely white landscapes with snow-laden tree branches... But locally? Ugh! And yet more shades of grey, more rain, and more flooding.. Boo! And the media circus...! That shouted and screamed, from Newspapers,T.V and Radio, with grim and ghastly foreboding, the certain probability of mass ‘Water-World’ Armageddon, by 40ft waves deluging the coastlines; alongside snowploughs and gritters struggling to clear the metre high drifts from the overnight blizzards... Oh please!. I really appreciated the look on the chap’s face in Jaywick, Essex; as the designated reporter for BBC News faced him over the white picket fence in front of his static home on the seafront, and implored him to follow the Met office advice of ‘Evacuate Now..Don’t Risk Your Life!’.. The chap looked at him in what could only be called and Old Fashioned way, with the thought bubbles above his head happily reading.. ‘Michael Fish, but in reverse...!’ Now, don’t get me wrong, I am the first to be really appreciative of travel and weather reports saving me problems when tripping around the Country...and of course, no-one wants those awful sights again of the flooding in villages and towns that has occurred over the last few years.. but, it isn’t just the Rainfall that has to be measured...People aren’t daft, they can make reasoned judgements, and should be trusted to take sensible decisions...honest, even in this day and age! So,Please, Media-City, stop making dramas out of crises’, get your facts spot on, and leave the panic for when we might need it... otherwise lot’s of frozen fingers will be stuck in holey dams and too many tears will be shed over spilt wolves... And how’s that for a tangle of metaphors! Anyway, seriously, no dramatics, there are some points of concern locally at present which need the active support of residents, so here we go.. and, Please everyone, get involved!

Ninfield Planning Meeting: URGENT: Friday 27th January, 7pm at the Memorial Hall. This meeting will be to discuss the application that has now been submitted to Wealden District Council for a large estate of up to 80 houses to be built on land behind Manchester Road. The Parish Council are formulating a strong response to combat, again, the threat of overdevelopment within the Village, and this time the time constraints are extremely limiting for consultation. There is a huge amount of paperwork and reports to read through, much to cross reference, and a lot of surveys to unravel and data to log. Ninfield Action Group are, once again, applying themselves to these tasks, to support the Parish Councillors and Clerk, who have to submit their official response by 1st February. Residents throughout the Village will have received a flyer by now that highlights bullet points, relevant to making an objection to this application. It is imperative that all letters to WDC are original; no templates and no petitions, as these will be immediately discounted. If anyone would like to get more involved with looking through the plans and paperwork, or might need clarification on what points should be put in a letter to WDC Planning department, then please get in touch with NPC Clerk, Jackie Scarff, on 07725843505, email ninfieldpc@btinternet.com, or contact me on the numbers below. But, please, put Friday 27th January in your diary, come along to the meeting and all details and contact points will be available.

Neighbourhood Watch: This message from Rod Ffoulkes also highlights an ongoing problem with Parking in the Village, and surrounding area, that will only get worse with an ever increasing number of vehicles coming and going. Where it is legal to park on the road, it is essential that that the pavement is not mounted nor the footpaths obstructed. The resulting obstacle to mobility scooters, push chairs, prams and buggies is frustrating and can be very dangerous, as users of the footways feel they have to go into the road to get round the badly parked car or van. Likewise, if a vehicle is parked half on/half off the pavement, near or over an access to a property, there is a visual impairment to drivers trying to get in or out, which, again, can cause accidents. There is always the concern of speeding traffic within the rural area, and cars are travelling with local knowledge through villages, and the ‘back doubles’, sometimes with little realisation of their speed. As extra housing is constantly being thought of, with applications coming in for discussion, please be aware of Parking and Speed..and keep drivers, passengers and pedestrians as safe as possible.

And now for something completely different..!: H.O.Gs ! Or..Hooe Open Group as it is actually known! This lovely group of lively ladies met last Friday, 13th January, for their A.G.M and started the afternoon with a celebratory glass of Champagne...now, that can’t be bad!... the reason being, they were starting their second decade as the Open Group after the demise of the Hooe W.I in 2007.. There are over 40 Ladies now involved with the club and they meet every second Friday afternoon in Hooe Village Hall from 2.30pm... and they are renowned for having a lot of fun, some fantastic speakers and great afternoon teas! They always get stuck into their various activities, be it floral demonstrations or keep fit, and they also, raise a lot of money for charities; last year over £250. Edna Wallis is the guiding light for the club, which is run collectively, without reports or minutes, but with love and informality. She manages a small membership fee of £15 per year per member, which subsidises the big Lunch and the Summer outing, and also helps the fundraising. They always have a brilliant time doing their Trips Out, or Teas In, so if you would like to join or just pop along to see the jollities, either email Edna at davidawallis@aol.com or just turn up on the second Friday, in Hooe Hall.. you’ll be made very welcome!

Church Services: Sunday 22nd January- 10.30am Methodist Church Service of Worship & Praise with Mrs.Drina Hampson.

Parish Church: Sunday 22nd January St Mary’s Ninfield 9.30am - St Oswald Hooe 11.15am - both Parish Eucharist.

And Finally!: Happy Birthday to Me!! Trala! Looking forward to Burlesque Class tonight! After teaching all day, I will have seen E.M over lunch, then it’s just the ticket to have a great hour with the lovely ladies in our Burlesque Club, indulging in a glass of fizzy plonk and dancing some fantastic routines..! Marvellous! Then, Dinner on Saturday with Capricorn friends...collapse on Sunday with O.H, the Canine Crew and Bramble Kat...I hope they’ve remembered their Mummy...?! Keep in touch! 893699, 07970650321, samanthaguard@btinternet.com. Tweet, @guard_jane. Cheers!

