Verse two?: But before I do...a big thank you..to all the 80-odd residents who turned out for the big planning meeting on the 27th at the Hall, when the application for the proposed development of up to 80 Houses, on fields behind Manchester Road, was discussed and all updates given. N.P.C Planning Committee Chairman, Cllr.John Cheshire, gave a measured, detailed account of all the relevant facts, figures and ways to put letters together if people wanted to register their comments or objections to WDC. N.P.C Chairman, Cllr. Kaye Crittell also gave recent information on all the many documents, reports and surveys pertaining to the application. The deadline for all correspondence to WDC Planning Department is 17th February, and everyone is encouraged to make their voice heard. Please contact the Clerk at ninfieldpc@btinternet.com if you need any more information...it is excellent, A-political, first class, local democracy at work... So- Verse 2..

‘Donny-the-President grabbed the hand of Terri-the-UK Prime Min’ster,

to stop them both falling down the steps with a bump, thump, Trump.

Then Donny and Terri both made a speech assuring the Media Circus

that all was well in the Partnership Stakes, it was Thumbs Up, Trump!

Then Terri P.M went calling far, far away,

She didn’t know what would happen next, that’s what all the Papers say.

But Donny-the-President shocked the world, and ever since its been reeling-

How can things ever be the same....’.?.And that is now the thumping great billion dollar question...

Ninfield Flower Group: Monday 6th February, in the Memorial Hall. The Flower Group will be holding a Workshop, starting at 7.30pm, which will demonstrate how to create a fabulous floral display, using a supermarket bunch of flowers costing £5 or less! The next meeting after that will be on the 6th March, when Graham King will be visiting to show his demonstration entitled, ‘I’ve had an Idea’..! If you would like any information on the up coming events and shows, or would like to know more about the group, please call Jennifer Collet on 892878 or email ninfieldflowers@gmail.com.

Ninfield and District Art Society: Wednesday 8th Feb. This is a fantastic new society that was formed following the recent successes of the Local Art and Crafts and Homemade Fayre events. There are some brilliant artists in and around Ninfield and now there will be a chance for everyone to get together. Every Wednesday afternoon, in the Memorial Hall, from 2-5pm, artists are welcome, with the idea being to take your own resources- paper, pencils, paint etc.; and enjoy an afternoon with tea, coffee, biscuits, chat and Art! Adult Artists of all abilities; beginners, improvers and advanced, are encouraged to go along, beginners are most welcome and may receive a taster session in different media with advice on what to purchase for future sessions. The cost will be £6 per session, payable every four weeks in advance. Do just turn up, and join this creative team of artists!

Ninfield Carnival Association: The next meeting of the Carnival Committee is on Wednesday 8th February, at the Working Men’s Club, 8.30pm, and there will be a packed agenda as always! Flyers have gone out to Residents in the roads of the new proposed siting for the ‘Wacky Races’, and hopefully all details will be finalised for the re-vamped Event to be held on Sunday 28th May! The Committee really want to create a fun, Community driven day, with all the usual features; BBq, Raffle, Fancy Dress and Conrad Cups for Race winners, plus any new ideas springing from the meetings! The theme for the main Carnival weekend is ‘Fads & Fashions through the Ages’ and it is hoped that this theme can transcend into ‘Fads of Transport - Old and New’ for the ‘Wacky Races’. Home made Karts and Fancy Dress are de-rigeur, so if you would like help creating the definitive ‘Vehicle’ please come to the meeting! Also on the agenda will be the Friday Night of Carnival weekend, and what entertainment to put on. If you have any thoughts or ideas, please get in touch- numbers and contacts at the end of the column, or email Secretary Helen at heleniumhc@hotmail.com. You will be very welcome on the 8th, see you there!

Ninfield Bonfire Society: Wednesday 15th Feb. is the next gathering for the Bonfire Society at the Working Men’s Club, and, although it’s still the beginning of the year, the focus will already be on fundraising for the main event in October, Ninfeld Bonfire and Fireworks Night. The will be early discussions on the Ninfield Gig, held at the end of July, and hopefully the Bluebell Walk which was such a success last year. Do go and find out more, 8pm at the Tin Hut!

Ninfield Local History Group: The group’s February meeting will be on Thursday 16th, at 7.30pm in the Methodist Hall; and the speaker for the evening will be Malcom Pratt, talking on ‘The Confederation of the Cinque Ports’. Malcom has been to the History Group evenings before, and always gives an entertaining presentation. Admission is £3 for Visitors, with Members £1, and this includes all refreshments. For more information please call Rod Ffoulkes on 893635 or email ken.ffoulkes@which.net.

Ninfield Horticultural Society: Thanks to Rose for the following details! - On Monday 20th February, The Horti Society will meet in the Memorial Hall and the speaker will be Derek Fitton. It will be great to hear from him and find out what we could be growing on our Patios and in the Conservatory this year. As usual there will be a Raffle and refreshments, and new members will be very welcome!

Church Services & Events: Methodist Church - Sunday 5th February - 10.30am Café Church with Breakfast.

Wednesday 8th February - Messy Active Teens from 5pm - 7pm in the Methodist Hall.

Parish Church: St Mary’s, Ninfield, Sunday 5th February - 9.30am Parish Eucharist; St Oswald’s, Hooe, 11.15am Family Service.

Defibrillators: There has been a lot of coverage lately, on the TV News and in the papers, about Rural areas and large Airline Companies, and their respective approaches to having Defib. devices readily available. It was shocking- no pun intended! - to find that Villages were more active in getting the emergency equipment in situ than their corporate counterparts; with certain big name airlines not having any defib machines on board at all. Thankfully, Ninfield and Hooe are right up to date and the machines can be found on the front walls of the Public Houses, Kings Arms, Ninfield and Red Lion, Hooe for 24/7/365 access.

Keep In Touch: Please send any anecdotes, poems, diary events to me by calling 893699, text 07970650321, email samanthaguard@btinternet.com or Tweet @guard_jane Thank you!

