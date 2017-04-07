Spring Sporting Traditions: Just to make you feel really unfit after the Winter season.. We had the Boat Races on Sunday last, with the Cambridge Ladies beating the course record, and the Oxford Chaps power-housing their way down the Surrey station; the Celebrity charity crews, captained by Sir Steve Redgrave were equally wonderful.. and probably rather sore for a few days afterwards! Local girl Johanna Konta won the Miami Tennis Open, it’s the Grand National this weekend, and Serious Runners are getting ready for the London Marathon coming shortly...I feel tired just writing the list..!

A Thank You!: From Marj, Maureen and Yvonne who independently run the Coffee Mornings and Table Sales at the Working Men’s Club to raise money for Charity.- They would like to thank everyone who kindly helped them at their event on Tuesday 28th March, and to all who spent a fantastic total of £308.27p. The hardworking ladies presented a cheque for £2,000 to St Michael’s Hospice, and will be continuing to raise money for the Hospice again in this, it’s 30th anniversary year. Marj, Maureen and Yvonne are hoping to beat their fantastic total of this year, and are always on the lookout for things to sell at the coffee mornings, as well as items suitable for Raffle prizes. If you’re having a Spring Clear Out, they would love to take on any unwanted stuff, and will collect if necessary. Please call Maureen on 892182 or Marj 892239. Thanks again!

Ninfield Horticultural Society (1): Monday 17th April, Following the fabulous success of the Annual Spring Show; the report and photographs of which I’m sure you saw within the pages of the Observer last weekend, the Horti Society will be welcoming Hilary Newman as the speaker for their final meeting of the season, with her topic for the evening being “Herbaceous Plants for Impact”; which will hopefully inspire everyone to plan their Summer gardens. The meeting in the Memorial Hall starts at 7.30pm and there will be light refreshments and a raffle.

Horti (2): Saturday 22nd April at the Memorial Hall- its the Annual Plant Sale and Coffee Morning, and regulars will know that they always have an amazing selection of plants available at really good prices. The Coffee and Homemade cakes will sustain you while you gather all your purchases, and, as the sale is only open for business between the hours of 9-11am, do get there early for the widest choice. Please call Rose Franks on 892422 or email rose.franks@btinternet.com for more details on all the Horti’s events.

Ninfield Carnival Assoc: N.B! The next meeting is on Wednesday 12th April at 8.30pm in the Working Men’s Club, and there will be all the latest information on the forthcoming Charity Auction, the Wacky Races and the main Carnival weekend events. It’s a great time to come along and get involved with the group; all help is gratefully received, whether it’s on the day helping set up/ clear up, or sourcing Raffle prizes, Auction items...and there’s a lot of fun to be had! Just a note for your diaries.. the Band booked for the Big Barn Dance on Carnival Friday night, 14th July, is the well known local group ‘Alive and Picking’, a five piece Blue Grass and Barn dance outfit with a professional Caller... fun for all ages! Keep up to date with Carnival info on Facebook, email Helen at heleniumhc@hotmail.com, or call me on the numbers below.

Ninfield Super Saturdays!: (1) Saturday 15th April - Easter Saturday, The Spring Seasonal Village Market at the Blacksmiths Inn. From 9am- 11am only, so make sure you get there early to get the first pick of all the fabulous goodies that will be on sale! There will be stalls with Local produce including Meats, Pies, Vegetables, Plants, Cakes etc and also some special non-comestible stalls with Easter gifts, ‘Chocolates in Glasses’, Jewellery and much more. All the goods have prices that are always reasonable and the quality is superb, please call Chris on 893388 to book a stall or for more information.

(2): Saturday 22nd April, The Quiz Night at Ninfield Memorial Hall. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start, and there will be eager quizzers ready to get going on another brilliant Quiz, devised and hosted by Jan and Martin Wood. This was a fantastic night last year, and the Hall committee are hoping to repeat the success on the 22nd. At £6 per head, you get a lovely Ploughman’s Supper- (if you’re Gluten Free, please advise Jennifer when you book!!)- and don’t forget to bring some nibbles and drinks (with a suitable glass) to accompany the meal, after all, it’s serious brain work, and a quick perusal of the Encyclopaedia and a course of Ginko Biloba are the minimum requirements...!! Teams of up to 6 please, but if you haven’t got the full quota, then do just come along and there will be teams made up on the night. All profits go to the ongoing upgrade and refurb of the Hall. Please call Jennifer Collett on 892878 to book your places!

(3): Saturday 29th April- The Charity Auction - at the Memorial Hall again...just where would Ninfield be without this fabulous, diverse venue! The day will start with a chance to view all the items up for sale later in the day, so the doors will be open from 10am-1.30pm. Then, after a short time to set up for the Auction, the doors will re-open at 5pm, with the Sale starting at 6pm to finish by 8.30pm. This is a new venture for the Carnival Committee, and it’s their first fund-raiser of the year; they would love it to be a huge success and are hoping that people donate items for the Sale, and come along for the evening’s entertainment. Entry is only 50p, there will be a bucket for donations, and there will be nibbles, Canapes and Wine available during the evening. Please call Robin/Sam on 893699, Chris/Stella on 893388 or Phil on 07967509951 to arrange collection of items; alternatively, they can be brought up to the Hall from 8pm on the evening before!. All profits from the evening go to the Carnival and it’s Charity for this year, Alzheimers Society/Rural Dementia Action Research, plus local projects.

Church Services and Events: Methodist Church - Sunday 9th April 10.30am Palm Sunday Worship and Praise with Pen Wilcock. - Good Friday, 14th April, combined with St Mary’s Parish Church for the afternoon reflective service of the day.

Parish Church: Maunday Thursday - 13th April - St Mary’s Parish, Ninfield 7pm Parish Eucharist.- Good Friday - St Oswald’s Hooe- 11am - Stations of the Cross - St Mary’s Ninfield 2pm - Last Hour at the Cross.

Keep in touch: Another full diary of events...Fantastic! Keep your items coming, call 893600, or text 07970650321; email samanthaguard@btinternet.com or Tweet @guard_jane ; Thank you!

