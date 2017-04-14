Easter Greetings!: After that amazing weather last weekend, let’s hope this Easter Holiday is warm, relaxing and the ideal time for reflection with family and friends. There’s a lot happening, as usual, in Ninfield so without any further ado...

This Saturday- 15th April- Easter Market: - The first of three consecutive Super Saturday events...The Spring Seasonal Market at the Blacksmiths Inn from 9-11am, and there will be lots of fabulous goodies on offer from the local stallholders. From Cakes, Pies, Plants, Vegetables and Meats to special Easter gifts, Chocolate Eggs in Glasses, Jewellery etc. The prices are always reasonable, and all the produce locally sourced, do go and support your friendly local Pub Market! See you there! Call Chris Hutchings on 893388 for more info or to book a stall at the next Market- Memorial Hall on Saturday May 20th.

Ninfield Horticultural Society: Monday 17th April, 7.30pm in the Memorial Hall, the final speaker for this season will be Hilary Newman. The topic will be ‘Herbaceous Plants for Impact’, which will be designed to help with planning your Summer Gardens. As always, everyone is welcome to attend, there will be light refreshments, and a raffle. Please call Rose on 892422 or email rose.franks1@btinternet.com for more information on all the Horti Society’s events.

Ninfield Bonfire Society: Wednesday 19th April at 8pm in the Working Men’s Club, the next meeting of the Bonfire Society will have all the latest updates on the Bluebell Walk to be held hopefully in May, the Proms and Gig in July, and the main event- The Bonfire and Fireworks Night arranged for the 21st October. Pete and Carol Holland have booked a 40 piece Concert Orchestra for the Proms night on the 28th July, which is incredible, and already 6 bands are sorted for the Gig on the following day. Like the Carnival Assoc. The Bonfire Society are always grateful for all offers of help, and volunteers for any of the events are welcome. If you’d like to find out more, please call Carol -the Secretary- on 893326....or just turn up at the meeting on the 19th!

Ninfield Local History Group: The next meeting will be on Thursday 20th April at 7.30pm in the Methodist Hall, and this will be the AGM.. Following the meeting there will be a talk given by David Hatherell on Lowthers Lambs and the Mysteries of the Cooden Camp - sounds intriguing! The History Group have helped many other groups and societies within the Village, and have been especially supportive in the completion of Sparke Pavilion, and in creating a stunning top floor Archive/Meeting room. They will be holding an Open Day, in conjunction with the Parish Council, on Bank Holiday Monday 1st May, to show residents the new facility; light refreshments will be provided.

Saturday 22nd April - Day:- Ninfield Horticultural Society Plant Sale - at the Memorial Hall , the Annual Plant Sale and Coffee Morning starts at 9am and is only open until 11am, so do get along early and take advantage of the widest choice! There’s always a fantastic array; a great selection of plants at really good prices, and there will be Coffee and delicious Homemade cakes available while you’re choosing your purchases!

Evening: It’s The Memorial Hall Quiz Night!! - Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start, and all eager quizzers get your teams together for another brilliant evening of fun and head scratching!! The Quiz is devised and hosted by Martin and Jan Wood on behalf of the Memorial Hall Committee, who will be supplying the lovely Ploughman’s Supper included in the ticket price. £6 per head, and teams of up to 6 members; but don’t worry if you haven’t got a full quota, as teams can be made up when you get there! Don’t forget to bring some nibbles and drinks, and a suitable glass!- and there will be a Raffle to raise more, much needed funds. All profits from the evening will go towards the ongoing Refurb of the Hall, including upgrading the Kitchen and Toilets. Please call Jennifer Collett on 892878 to book your places (and let her know if you have any dietary requirements...i.e Gluten free!)

Ninfield Action Group: Monday 24th April, 7.30pm at the Reading Room, Church Lane. The next chance to get any updates from the Wealden Local Plan, and all ongoing reports will be discussed. There has been activity within the Village, in certain fields, and residents are showing understandable concern as to what is happening. Please go along to the meetings and hopefully, all information given out will help process all possibilities, and maybe put certain scares to bed! Please look at the N.A.G Facebook page for more information, or just turn up on the 24th, the Chairman will be very pleased to see you!

Ninfield Flower Group: Thanks for this from Betty Keen! - ‘We are delighted to advise that we had a very successful Jumble Sale and made over £650. Please make a note of the following; Monday May 8th in the Memorial Hall we will welcome Sophie Beaney with her demonstration entitled “Let the Music Play”. Non-members are welcome at a small charge of £4, and all flowers demonstrated are raffled off at the end of the evening. For more information please call Jennifer on 892878 or email ninfieldflowers@gmail.com’

The Charity Auction:- Saturday 29th April: - Ninfield Carnival Assoc. are holding a Charity Auction to raise money for the Carnival Event and their chosen charities Alzheimers Society/Rural Dementia Action Research and Local Projects. It will be held at the Memorial Hall, viewing items will be from 10am - 1.30pm then the doors will close to set up the Hall for the Sale. Entry again from 5pm, and the Sale starts at 6pm to finish by 8.30pm. It’s only 50p to get in, and there will be refreshments to include Wine, Canapes and of course Teas and Coffees, plus a Bucket for Donations!!. If you have any items that you would like to DONATE to the Auction, large or small, please call either Robin/Sami 893699 or Chris/Stella 893388 or Phil 07967509951 and we can arrange collection; or anything can be brought up to the Hall on the evening before from 8pm.

Easter Church Services and Events:

GOOD FRIDAY- St Oswald’s Parish Church- Hooe - 11am - Stations of the Cross.

St. Mary’s Parish Church- Ninfield - 2pm- Last Hour at the Cross- this will be United with the Methodist Church.

EASTER SUNDAY- Sunday 16th April - Methodist Church- EASTER PRAISE- Ninfield Methodist Church invites everyone to their Easter Praise Family Worship at 10.30am, followed by refreshments and ‘mini-eggs’! They look forward to seeing you; Barry Turnwell will lead the Praise-Time together.

St Mary’s Parish Church, Ninfield: 9.30am - Easter Day - Parish Eucharist.- St Oswald’s, Hooe- 11.15am Parish Eucharist.

K.I.T: Call 893699, or text 07970650321, email samanthaguard@btinternet.com, Tweet @guard_jane. Thankyou!

