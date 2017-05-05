After Awesome April...: comes Marvellous May! All the events in April were fantastic, with lots of money raised for groups and their charities, and, as each was given top billing, each one delivered brilliantly, with great reviews all round. The last ‘Super Saturday’ event was the Charity Auction, in the Memorial Hall on the 29th, and, thankfully, the Carnival Assoc. were thrilled that so many people donated fabulous items, and turned up for the evening with pounds in their pockets and a light hearted spirit to make the Sale go with a swing. Mark Ellin, the Auctioneer, added to the fun and banter; the food and drinks were very much appreciated, and over the day over £600 profits were cleared for the Carnival Charity, Alzheimers Soc./ Rural Dementia. Thank You, to everyone who supported!

Ninfield Bonfire Society -(1): Today, Friday 5th May, in the Blacksmiths Inn at 11am, there is a Coffee Morning to raise money for the Bonfire Society. There will be some stalls to browse around, and the representatives of the Bonfire Soc. will be on hand to promote their events throughout the year. If you are interested in joining the Society, as a volunteer, or as a Drummer!, please go along, they’ll be thrilled to see you!

1st Ninfield Scout Group: Saturday 6th May- the Scouts are holding Family Bingo Night in the Memorial Hall from 6.30-9.30pm. This event was so popular when it was last held, people have demanded it back, and it’s hoped that there will be just as much fun and enjoyment as before. It’s a great evening of Bingo and Games, plus a Raffle and Tombola; and there will be loads of fabulous food including Nachos, Hot Dogs, Popcorn, Tuck Shop, Light Refreshments, and you can of course take your own Alcohol! The Raffle Prizes include a £50 Boden Voucher, £25 Ashburnham Orangery Voucher and Eastbourne Theatre Tickets. Please call Veronica for last minute bookings on 07714327117, or nip into the Lower Street Stores- Tickets are £4 Adults, Children £2.

Ninfield Bonfire Society -(2): Sunday 7th May at 7.00pm- the Blacksmiths Inn are supporting the Bonfire Society by hosting a Music Quiz Evening with Buffet Supper, teams are tables of 6, and it’ll cost £2 per person to include food. All profits will go to the Bonfire Society for their future events.

Ninfield Flower Group: Monday 8th May in the Memorial Hall, the group have great pleasure in welcoming Sophie Beaney with her demonstration entitled “Let the Music Play”. Non-members are welcome a small charge of £4, and all flowers used for the demonstrations are raffled at the end of the evening. The Flower Group are also pleased that their Jumble Sale, held recently at the Memorial Hall, raised over £650. Future events include Monday 5th June, Jenny Nye with her demonstration “ Memorable Moments”, Monday 3rd July Claire Bryant- “ That may come in handy one day..” and don’t forget the big Bi-Annual Event...the Ninfield Flower Festival, held over the August Bank Holiday Weekend, 26th, 27th and 28th, with the theme “40 Years On”. All monies raised from the Festival are donated to Charity, if you would like more information on any of the Flower Group events, please call Jennifer Collett on 892878 or email ninfieldflowers@gmail.com

Ninfield Carnival Association: Wednesday 10th May 8.30pm in the Working Men’s Club; the next meeting of the Carnival Committee where the Wacky Races - due to be held along Manchester Road on Sunday 28th May-will be the main item on the agenda. Posters will be up from this weekend with all the times and details, but in a quick run down here, there will be Home-Made Kart Races for Juniors and Seniors, plus SCOOTER Races!! Also a Fun Mixed Age Walking Race, the Speed Challenge- where participants race against the S.I.D machine, and possibly a Skateboard event. Fancy Dress prizes and Trophy are up for grabs, and also Best Kart and Best Dressed Scooter! The Conrad Cups will be given to Race Winners plus cash prizes sponsored by the Parish Council. The Carnival Co will be doing a BBQ in the Blacksmiths Car park, a Tote and a Raffle. For the youngsters, there will be a Tuck Shop with sweets and novelty items/games, plus a Nerf Gun competition stand. The Carnival Queen and Court will be introduced and Crowned, and after all the races, competitions and prize giving, the Blacksmiths will take over the entertainment, with the band ‘The Cavemen’ playing from 3pm. Everyone is praying for good weather, and for people to come up to the Races on the 28th for a really fun time. If you’d like more information on this event, or the Carnival Weekend in July, please come to the meeting on Wednesday at 8.30pm, it’s a relaxed evening with loads of banter and laughter, a drink with good friends.. see you there!

Hooe Open Group: Meet on the 12th May at 2.30pm in Hooe Village Hall. This lively group of Ladies have great fun, enjoy good speakers and entertainment, and have great Afternoon Teas.. it’s a fantastic Social Club for Ladies, which also has a charitable side that supports local causes. If you’d like to find out more, please call Edna Wallis on 01424 842591, or just turn up at Hooe Village Hall on Friday 12th...they will be thrilled to see you!

Christian Voices Drama Group: Saturday 13th May, 3pm in the Methodist Church Hall , the fabulous Drama Group, Christian Voices, will be performing their new work- ‘The Teacher in the Temple’, a musical play that depicts the events leading up to Joseph and Mary finding the young Jesus in the temple. It is written by Alan Young, with songs by Temi Adeyemi and it is directed by Caroline Cox; and will be a lovely afternoons’ entertainment. There will be refreshments served at 3.45pm, the whole event is free to attend; but there will be the opportunity to make a donation to ‘Contact the Elderly’- a support group who reach out to the vulnerable. Put the date in your diary and make sure you get there early to secure your seat!

Ninfield Bowls Club: Well..one day’s play in the sun, the next in wind and rain! Saturday 29th Ninfield played Northiam in lovely sunshine and lost by one point.. 56 to 57!... a Rother League Match! Sunday 30th’s match in the Wintry weather was another League Match, against Battle, and the score was Ninfield 64 to Battle 78...not too bad for the start of the season, and in such temperamental conditions!

Church Services: Methodist Church Sunday 7th May 10.30am Family Café Worship with Jennifer Winnington.

Messy Active teens - Wednesday 10th May in the Methodist Hall from 5-7pm.

Parish Church: Sunday 7th May, St Mary’s Ninfield - 9.30am Parish Eucharist; St Oswald’s Hooe - 11.15am Family Service.

Defibrillators: This month’s reminder...that the emergency aids are available, 24/7/365 on the front walls of the Kings Arms Pub, Ninfield and the Red Lion Hooe

Keep in Touch: For entries into this column, please call 893699, text 07970650321, email samanthaguard@btinternet.com by 6pm on Monday evening. Thank you!

