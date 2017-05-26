It’s Bank Holiday Again!!: And, if the forecasts have been correct, there should be good weather to enjoy the many events planned for this May 3-day weekend! It’s fantastic that there are so many willing volunteers in Village and Town communities, who spend hours over the weeks and months leading up to these events discussing, finalising, creating and then manning the various stalls and stands, show-grounds and Marquees with the fervent hope that the weather will be kind, the visitors turn up, and everyone participating has a really good time! To be on these Committees that organise fundraisers and fetes; needs a sense of humour plus dedication and commitment.. the whole meaning of the activity is within that word - ‘ to Commit’ - ..and then later, when the event has taken place, all has been cleared away and the date of the next meeting set for the ‘wash-up’.. those weary souls who have given it their all, sink into a comfy chair, grab a large glass of their favourite Merlot Wine or Malt Whiskey and say...’ NEVER AGAIN!!!’ So, Good Luck to everyone this weekend; especially to Trish and the team at the Bexhill Horseshow on Monday 29th, and, this Sunday, to the Ninfield Carnival Committee...cos, it’s..

Wacky Races Day! : This Bank Holiday Sunday May 28th, in the Blacksmiths Car Park and with racing along Manchester Road, this annual event is back, and look out for some fun surprises! Starting at 11.30am, with the first race at 12 Midday, there are the usual Kart Races for juniors and seniors- and the emphasis has been on racing your own Home Made Kart!!- plus, there will be the new Skateboard and Scooter races, where all safety /protective gear must be worn, and again, all transportation Decorated Up! The S.I.D machine will be set up for the Speed Challenge- for racers to get the fastest MPH, in the shortest time, and there will, again, be the Fun/Mixed Walking race, for all ages.. and, it’s funny how suddenly everyone takes on the ‘Olympic Wiggle’, while trying not to break the rules.. or into a run! - Marshalls will be on hand to make sure there’s no cheating; and some of the Marshalls are the Footballers from the new NVFC, so watch out! In the car park there will be the BBQ, a Betting/Tote stand, the Raffle, Tuck shop with novelty items, and the Nerf Gun Competition stand: this has caused much hilarity with the grown ups organising it...they have had much practice themselves, just to make sure they know how it all works...or so they keep saying! The Blacksmiths have a band playing within the pub from 3pm - ‘The Kavemen’ and all is set for a fabulous day! Sponsors for the prize money for the Races are- C&C Carpets, Rutherford Rare Books and Ninfield Parish Council.

Ninfield Parish Council: The next meeting of NPC is on Thursday 1st June at 7.15pm in the Methodist Hall, Church Lane. Following the AGM and Annual Parish Meeting last week, Kaye Crittell has been re-elected as Chairman, with ‘Muggins’ again as her Vice-C...oh well, here’s to year 16!. There was a very good turn-out at the meeting, with local groups and societies gathering together to exchange thoughts and ideas, and give updates on their activities during 2016. There were reports from District Councillor Pam Doodes, and recently re-elected County Councillor, Bill Bentley, and, as the meeting progressed, it was clear that in the relaxed environment, with a glass of wine and sandwiches to hand, there was much for people present to applaud, and be proud of, within their Parish. New ideas were put forward and, again, the call for more residents to step up to become Parish Councillors. It is rewarding, can be a fair amount of work, but many hands will make light of it, and consequently more can be achieved, with less stress along the way! Please call Jackie Scarff, Parish Clerk, on 07725843505, or email ninfieldpc@btinternet.com, if you’d like more information on what is involved!

Ninfield Flower Group: Monday 5th June at 7.30pm, the Flower group will welcome Jenny Nye with her demonstration entitled “Memorable Moments”. Non-members are always welcome at a small charge of £4 which includes refreshments. All flowers demonstrated throughout will be raffled at the end of the evening. The next Monday meeting will be 3rd July, and Claire Bryant with her demonstration “ That may come in handy one day”!. Then, it’s all eyes on the August Bank Holiday weekend, when the bi-Annual Flower Festival takes over the Memorial Hall for all three days. This year’s theme is ‘40 years on’...it’s the 40th Anniversary of the Flower Group, and there will be lots to celebrate over the Holiday weekend. All proceeds from the Festival will be donated to various charities, and this year the recipients will be- Bexhill Street Pastors, Hearing Dogs for the Deaf, Joshua Smith-( to help towards the Physiotherapy he needs for his cerebral palsy) - and, Ninfield Memorial Hall. For more information regarding the meetings, displays and shows, or to join the group, please call Jennifer Collett on 892878 or email ninfieldflowers@gmail.com.

H.O.G: The next meeting of Hooe Open Group -the Lively Ladies Club!- will be on Friday 9th June in the Village Hall in Hooe, starting at 2.30pm. Edna Wallis would be thrilled to see any new members, who might like to join them in their activities, afternoon teas and entertainments. Their meetings are always the second Friday of the month, and a lot of fun is had by all! Call Edna on 01424 842591.

Ninfield Bowls Club: A morose message from Carole..! Unfortunately, the two games played last week, with Bexhill and Cross in Hand, had, er..less than good results.!..and both were lost. The weather on Saturday 20th was very changeable, windy and rainy, and the club held their Ladies V Gents competition...and, the Ladies beat the Men 108-70!! 8 teams took part, with the winning team with most points -40-being Rose Groves, Carole Lawrence(!!) Jackie Richards and Sheila Symes. The weather ended beautifully, and the fish and chips for 40 members rounded off a fantastic afternoon!

Church Services: Sunday 28th 10.30am- Methodist Church- Worship and Praise with Pen Wilcock.

Parish Church: St Mary’s, Ninfield 9.30am Parish Eucharist.- St Oswald’s, Hooe 11.15am Parish Eucharist.

Early Heads Up!: Fetes, Festivals, Carnivals and Garden Parties...it’s June, the season has begun! This is a first call for Hooe- their Church Garden Party is on Saturday 1st July from Midday - 4.30pm in the Churchyard of St Oswald’s Hooe. and there will be various stalls to include a Tombola, Bowling for ‘Pig’, Raffle, Coconut Shy, refreshments and the Hooe Silver Band.- entry is free!

Keep in Touch: And on the above note...Please get your entries in, in good time, for all the fabulous Summer events that are being planned.. in the vein and light of the opening paragraph..! Call 893699, text 07970650321, email samanthaguard@btinternet.com, tweet @guard_jane...Thank you, and have a Great Bank Holiday Weekend!

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.