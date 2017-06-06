Electrifying Thunderstorms!: Wow!, That made the Bank Holiday start with a bang! The Sunday night crashes, with those brilliant lightning designs, were extraordinary in volume and brightness, and made for a sleep disturbed night. And after the day’s events in Ninfield, sleep was actually much needed! The Races went very well- (but, see And Finally..below!)- it’s amazing quite how much work goes into putting the whole shebang together- but it’s great when new people come and join in for the first time. New committee members Poppy and James were fantastic, and new Racers.. from ‘Over the Border’ - i.e Catsfield!- were absolute Stars and provided a welcome fillip to the Home Made Karts category...by being THE ONLY Home-Made Kart!! This was because the team from this coming weekend’s Catsfield Boat Race saw Ninfield’s Wacky Races advertised and decided to come up and try out their ‘Boat’! There are pictures and a full report including the winners, within the Observer, so do have a look; I won’t spoil anything here.. I can only say a huge Thank you to them, we’ll see you at your event this Sunday 4th June from 11am-6pm- Good Luck! Huge thanks are sent to everyone who came to the Races, and to the Blacksmiths Inn, all the Sponsors, Raffle Prize donators, and committee members who all worked so hard to make the event happen. The most important thing is that everyone present had fun..and fundraised for Alzheimers Society/Rural Dementia Action Research. Thank you.

Ninfield Flower Group: Monday 5th June at 7.30pm, in Ninfield Memorial Hall, the Flower group will welcome Jenny Nye with her demonstration entitled “Memorable Moments”. Non-members are always welcome at a small charge of £4 to include refreshments. All flowers demonstrated are raffled off at the end of the evening, so there is never any waste- just a lovely surprise bouquet to take home! The next Monday meeting on the calendar is the 3rd July, and Claire Bryant with her demonstration entitled “That may come in handy one day!”. Then, it’s August Bank Holiday Weekend, when the famous Bi-Annual Flower Festival takes over the Memorial Hall for all three days. This Year’s theme is ‘40 years on..’, it’s the 40th Anniversary of the Flower Group, and there will be lots to celebrate over the Holiday weekend, All proceeds from the Festival will be donated to Charities, including the Memorial Hall refurbishment fund. For all information on the meetings, displays and shows; or to join the group, please contact Jennifer Collett on 892878 or email ninfieldflowers@gmail.com.

Hooe Open Group: The next meeting of the lively Ladies is on Friday 9th June at 2.30pm in the Village Hall, Hooe. Edna Wallis would be thrilled to see new members if anyone fancies joining this outgoing group of Ladies for some fun activities, afternoon teas, entertainment and fundraising. Their meetings are always on the second Friday of the month, and a lot of fun is had by all! Please call Edna on 01424 842591.

Ninfield Bowls Club: Carole’s report is the classic ‘Good News/Bad News ‘ routine! Firstly, last Wednesday, 24th, they played at Mayfield which is a lovely friendly Village Club and Ninfield lost to them 62 to Mayfield 71. Thursday saw a match in Hastings at the White Rock, and another loss 48- Hastings 79...but the weather was beautiful, with a lovely sea breeze, which made up for the score! Saturday 27th Ninfield was at home and playing against Peasmarsh, an overcast day but the score was 73 Ninfield to 64 Peasmarsh! But, the best of all, Sunday 28th, Home match, A Rother League Match, with Hollington the Visitors, and Ninfield won on every rink and gained 10 points!! Hurrah! And fantastic weather that encouraged amnesia on all the former losses!

Ninfield Local History Group: Next meets on Thursday 15th June in the Methodist Hall Church Lane, at 7.30pm, and Clive Richardson will be their guest once more; this time his talk will be on Romney Marsh and it’s Historic Churches and everyone is welcome to attend. If you would like further information on any of the meetings, please call Rod Foulkes on 893635.

Ninfield Village Market: Saturday 17th June in the Memorial Hall, from 9.30am -Midday, and there will be the usual array of lovely stalls providing local produce from local growers for local people! Pies, Preserves, Cakes, Vegetables and Plants...and so much more! The Micro Brewery from Battle was a huge hit last month, and there is always something different, every time at these Markets, to attract the attention! If you would like a stall, please call Chris Hutchinson on 893388.

Church Services: Methodist Church- Sunday 4th June at 10.30am Family Worship, and Breakfast, with Revd. Tricia Williams - this is a relaxed, informal meeting and everyone is welcome to attend. A mention too, that Sunday 11th June marks the 146th Birthday of the Ninfield Methodist Church and to celebrate this anniversary, the Methodist will be joined by the congregation from St Mary’s for a united service of Praise at 10.30am. The service will be led by the Area Superintendent Minister, the Reverend Ian Pruden, and again, everyone is very welcome; the service will be concluded with light refreshments and ‘cake’ in the adjoining Methodist Hall.

Messy Active Teens: Will meet on Wednesday 14th June from 5-7pm, and their plan is to visit ‘The Woods’ for the June programme... weather permitting!

Parish Church: St Mary’s Ninfield 9.30am - Parish Eucharist, St Oswald’s Hooe 11.15am -Family Service.

And Finally! : A moan..! Actually, not from me, per se, but from a well known resident who came up to the Wacky Races. This gentleman was bemused at the fact that, on a surprisingly bright, warm and sunny Bank Holiday Sunday, there WEREN’T huge crowds of Village families out and about, in the Car park, getting their Home Made Karts ready, showing off their Fancy Dress costumes...getting stuck into the BBq, making bets...yet, the same, familiar faces of the organising committee were heaving Marquees into place, tearing up Raffle tickets, Crowning Carnival Queens, cheering on contestants, handing out prizes.. then taking it all down and clearing it all away, packed up in over-stuffed cars and trailers, and put back into Sheds, back yards and spare rooms....until the next time... the Big Carnival Weekend. The Event on Sunday drew a lovely turnout, certainly over 150 supporters, who all had a great time: But, in this ever-changing world; where the internet is the ‘Be All and End All’ of Life; where fingers and thumbs are just used to press techno buttons; when anything anyone wants or needs is just a ‘Click’ away...Is it surprising that the Family ethos of ‘Lets Pretend...’ and ‘Let’s Make..’ .... all together, in the lounge or in the garden, has gone? And seems irrevocably lost?

Keep in Touch: Please get your entries in, for all the up coming Summer events, in good time! Call 893699, text 07970650321, email samanthaguard@btinternet.com, or Tweet @guard_jane. Thank you!

