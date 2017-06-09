Why...?: It’s a small word, an often asked question, but, after the terrible atrocities in Manchester and London, it’s a word loaded with pain and suffering, with anger and frustration and with sheer disbelief. Why? Why would young men, in the prime of their lives, decide to savagely kill other young men and women in the prime of their lives...Why? Why are these radicalised young people searching the internet for missing links in their lives, for instruction, for the ‘justification’ of something, for ‘religious’ atonement... There have, throughout history, always been extremes in religion, or politics, and the consequential wars and disasters that have followed; as night follows day. Today, we’re still asking the same question...Why? But, until there is an obvious answer, or solution, until there is no more Why?...we can only be vigilant, be safe and be absolutely sure that this horrendous hate will never overcome the love of our Families, Communities and Nation.

Ninfield Carnival Assoc: The next meeting is on Wednesday 14th June at 8.30pm in the Tin Hut, aka. the Working Men’s Club! This is the start of the final countdown to Carnival weekend, 14th and 15th July, and from the end of this month, the Committee will meet every Wednesday to finalise all details for the big event. After the success of the Wacky Races, it’s time to concentrate the mind and all focus on the entertainments and rides, stalls and arena events, food and refreshments, Crafts and Flowers, Games and Competitions. This year there will be all the inflatable assault courses, castles and putting green, plus a Climbing Wall; and the miniature train plus merry-go-round for the little ones. As always the Tea Tent will be packed with yummy goodies, and the request is now out, and very loud, for Cakes!! Please!! If you can make something for the Saturday, either call Stella on 893388, or just bring it up to the Marquee on the morning of the 15th July. Raffle tickets are on sale now, and the first prize is £100 cash. The Friday evening in the Main Marquee sees local Bluegrass/ Barn Dance band ‘Alive and Picking’ taking over with their professional Caller, and hosting an evening of family fun and dancing. There will be a BBq, Bar and some competitions in the band breaks, with much laughter guaranteed! If you’d like to join in the fun and final preparations, or find out more about the setting up and clearing away...which always includes a Full English Breakfast for all volunteers!!. then either email Helen at heleniumhc@hotmail.com, use the contacts at the end of this column, or please just come along to the meeting on Wednesday 14th June, enjoy the banter, with a reasonably priced drink, and get involved with the Best Village Carnival around!!

Ninfield Local History Group: 1) The N.L.H.G are pleased to announce that they are now open to the public every Monday morning between the hours of 10am-12.30pm. Come and visit them in their fabulous new space, upstairs in the new Sparke Pavilion. Visitors can look through the archives of photographs and documents and share stories about the life, times and history of the Village.

2) Who Do You Think You Are?- If you are interested in learning about how to research your Family Tree, the N.L.H.G are running and introductory session on Saturday 22nd July from 10am - 12.30pm. The places are limited, so please book early by calling John Cheshire on 01424 892248

3) The next meeting of the group will be on Thursday 15th June, in the Methodist Hall, Church Lane, at 7.30pm. Clive Richardson will be the guest speaker for the evening, and his talk will be on Romney Marsh and it’s Historic Churches, and everyone is welcome to attend, there is a small charge for entry but that will include light refreshments!. If you would like any further information on any of the meetings please call Rod Ffoulkes on 893635.

Ninfield Village Market: Saturday 17th June in the Memorial Hall, from 9.30am - 12 Midday, and there will be the usual lovely array of stalls providing local produce, from local growers and businesses, for local people to enjoy! Pies, Preserves, Cakes, Plants, Vegetables.. and so much more! There will also be light refreshments available while you shop and catch up with friends. After the success of the Micro Brewery from Battle at last month’s market, there will no doubt be more surprises in store, and hopefully the trend will continue for the July slot, where a lot of the stalls will be attending Ninfield Carnival and having their Market pitches on the Recreation ground. If you would like a stall, please call Chris Hutchinson on 893388.

Ninfield Bowls Club: A Sunny report from Carole!! On Wednesday 31st May, the Ninfield Team played another Rother League Match and won 80 Ninfield to 54 Winchelsea., which gives another 8 points, and the Club are VERY pleased indeed! Saturday’s match was at home against Rye and Ninfield beat them 80 to 54 too! Sunday saw the 1st round of the mixed pairs matches, in good weather, and the results will be forthcoming next week!

Ninfield Computer Club?: This is from Kevin Regan - “Is there any interest in forming a Computer Club? There are many ‘Silver Surfers’ in the Village, but equally some that have no knowledge, or interest, or are just unsure of the technology. Emails are now replacing hand written letters, many businesses and services are now entirely computerised and we all know the ‘joy’ of trying to phone those marvellously misnamed ‘Help- Lines’. - And there’s Skype, for those who want to keep in touch with Family and friends abroad...? Perhaps people might be tempted to learn how to get the best out of their computers- how to safeguard against hacking, stopping the Spam, or having their details stolen; if that’s of interest, then all those who have above average computer knowledge and those who would like to learn more from them, please contact me, Kevin, on 01424 893867 and we’ll see what transpires!”

Sussex Day: Friday 16th June - 7.30pm at Hooe, this Celebration of Sussex will involve lighting the Hooe Beacon, Unveiling the new Common sign, and having a BBq. Do go along and share the Sussex fun with the Village of Hooe.

Ninfield Methodist Church: The Methodist Church in Ninfield was built in 1871, and, as I briefly mentioned in last week’s column, this Sunday 11th June marks the 146th Birthday of this charming Church. To celebrate this occasion, The Methodist will hold a United Service with the congregation of St Mary’s, starting at 10.30am, in their Birthday Methodist Church. The service will be lead by the Reverend Ian Pruden, with Reverend Paul Frostick. The invitation is to everyone to go and make this a special celebratory event; and, Birthday Cake will be served after the service!

Messy Active Teens: Will meet on Wednesday 14th June at 5pm-7pm and their plan is to visit the Woods for the June programme.

Parish Churches: Sunday 11th June - 10.30 am St Mary’s Combined Service with St Oswald’s Hooe at the Methodist Church , Church Lane, Ninfield.

Defibrillators: Can be found in both Ninfield and Hooe, on the front wall of the Public Houses, Kings Arms- Ninfield and Red Lion - Hooe. The are easy to use, full instructions are within the devices and they are accessible 24/7/365 for emergency situations.

Keep in Touch!: Please send your diary entries, funny stories, anecdotes or suggestions....keep it clean!... to 893699, 07970650321, email samanthaguard@btinternet.com or Tweet @guard_jane . Thank you!

