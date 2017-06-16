Happy Sussex Day!: ‘Good old Sussex by the Sea..!’, to coin a refrain; and quite right that this beautiful County should have it’s own special day for celebrations! So, today, Friday 16th June, fly the flag, lift voices in song and, if you’re in Hooe, light the Beacon and unveil the new Common sign...all from 7.30pm, while tucking into a BBq! Marvellous! Actually, it’s one of ‘those’ weekends again, when lots of events, fetes and Birthday parties clash together, leaving one with the fervent wish that there were either more hours in the day to fit everything in, or, one extra day in the weekend for ‘catching-up’! ‘Ground Hog Day’, that’s what’s needed! Whichever way would involve some necessary time distortion, or time travel, a fascination since H.G Wells, Dr Who, and not forgetting ‘Professor Brainstawm’! I’m sure scientists nowadays are getting near to the reality of time-travel, and the uptake as soon as it’s readily available will be HUGE!! For some, it will sadly come too late...for some, the wish to go back and ‘do it all differently’ will remain just that...a nagging wish.. the ‘If only...’ syndrome. Well, Mrs May,...unfortunately you’ll be forever wondering.. ‘what if..?’ You can’t go back...even with a Nation of 60 million people wishing you could...

Ninfield Village Market: Saturday 17th June in the Memorial Hall from 9.30 - 12 midday, get there early to bag the bargains and have the widest choice from all the fabulous goodies on sale! Local produce by local growers, for local people, at local, reasonable prices! And, there are always surprises at every monthly Market! The favourites will be there this Saturday; Stella with her delicious Pie Pantry Sausage Rolls, Pies and other yummies, Phil from Rivermead, the stunning Plants and Vegetable stall, Preserves, Vegetarian goods, Cakes..and so much more! There will be light refreshments available throughout the morning, to sustain you while you shop and catch up with friends. It really has become a village social occasion, and a must on the monthly calendar. Don’t worry if you haven’t got the date for July’s Market...add it to the list for Carnival Day - Saturday 15th July- when hopefully the stallholders will be having their Market pitches on the Recreation ground and joining the Carnival Fun! If you would like to have a stall on July 15th, please call Chris Hutchinson on 893388, or email Helen on heleniumhc@hotmail.com.

Bonfires- !!: At our Parish Council meeting last week, I mentioned a phone call I’d had, that had really concerned me. It seems that this older couple have had the horrendous inconvenience of having to keep their windows tightly shut through all the recent hot weather, due to a near-neighbour having a constant bonfire in their back garden. The smoke that blew into their house only exacerbated the ongoing illness and respiratory troubles that they suffer from, and made their lives quite unpleasant. They are the last people on earth to complain, but we thought at the meeting that constant bonfires must be out of order and researched the hours in which bonfires could be lit in the countryside...Answer? Well, seemingly there are no rules and regs. at all, it’s just down to conscience and common sense. So please, if you are having bonfires in your gardens this summer, do consider your neighbours; look at the wind directions, be mindful of the time and temperature of the day/night, and don’t keep them constantly alight!

Ninfield Working Men’s Club: Are holding an Afternoon Tea & Bring and Buy Sale on 21st June 2.30- 4.30pm Come along and have afternoon tea and cakes. Bring something you no longer need, you might find something you do want that someone else has brought in. All welcome.

Hooe Open Group: The lively Ladies of H.O.G met on the second Friday of June...yes, the 9th, and there wasn’t any Election talk at all!! Instead, they had a lovely Summer Afternoon Tea Party, with delicious cakes, enjoying the beautiful sunny weather on offer. There was a brief distraction from the indulgences, when a 20 question general knowledge quiz taxed the brain cells! Two groups got the same top scores, and took guesses on how many sweets were in the jar for the 1st prize...which was ...a box of chocolates for each successful player! Theses Ladies really know how to have fun, so if you’d like to join them, in Hooe Village Hall from 2.30pm on the second Friday of each month, please call Edna Wallis on 01424 842591 for all details, you’ll be made very welcome!

Ninfield Bowls Club: This proves dedication and a stalwart spirit! Carole sent the results in two parts...one from her few days away, and the other from her husband’s ipad! Well done Carole...but you are allowed a break you know! Anyway, Carole says, The first round of mixed pairs saw the following members through to the next round; Brenda Haffenden & Ernie Cannon, Val Smith & Mick Symes, Linda Bosen & Roger Bryant, Sue Haffenden & Brian Moore. Good Luck all! The match played on the 7th June at home in Ninfield was 80 Ninfield to Mayfield 61. On Saturday, there was an extremely close match between Ninfield and Hellingly, with Hellingly just taking the win 79-77. It’s so good to hear that the club is going from strength to strength, and, as always, new members and supporters are welcome.

Church Services: Methodist Church- Sunday 18th June 10.30am; Worship and Praise with Margaret Bickerdike. and an early note for Messy Church on Wednesday 28th June from 5.30pm where the group of youngsters will unpack the story of ‘The Lost Son’.

Parish Churches: St Mary’s - Ninfield, 9.30am Family Service - St Oswald’s - Hooe, 11.15am Parish Eucharist.

And Finally!: As alluded to in the first paragraph...it’s a Birthday weekend, mixed with Father’s Day, for the O.H! He doesn’t want to reveal his age, but to everyone who knows him, he’ll always be ‘Peter-Pan’; lively as a cricket, huge fun, great energy and enthusiasm and a very good egg...! Saturday 17th June, Happy Birthday beloved O.H! Hope you enjoy your day...and evening.. and don’t tell me off!!! All our love, from Muggins, E.M, the Canine-Crew and Bramble-Kat!!! xx

Keep in touch: Please send in your diary entries for the next few weeks as soon as possible! There are lots of Summer events in the offing and, no doubt, clashes will be inevitable....so as we approach the longest day...and try to fit too much in again....get your calendar clearly marked up, and send me all the relevant details! Call 893699, text 07970650321, email samanthaguard@btinternet.com or Tweet @guard_jane. Thank You!

