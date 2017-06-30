Bramble-Kat!: It’s a year on the 2nd July since that tiny black and white Kitten gave a minute mew from deep underneath a bramble hedge on the side of the road in Ninfield. I can’t believe how quickly those months have flown, and how little she’s actually grown! But I bless that day, that she chose to be found and rescued, and that I have a beautiful, sparky Bramble-Kat! We all, Canines, Humans et al; bow down to the little mugwump...who has her paws firmly on the controls, and us all wrapped round her ever-sharpening claws! Aaaah!

Garden Party: This Saturday, 1st July, in the grounds and Churchyard of St Oswald’s Church, Hooe. The fete opens at 12 midday, and will run through the afternoon to 4.30pm; there will be lots of different stalls, Tombola, BBq, ‘Bowling for a Pig’, Raffle, Coconut Shy, Plants, Refreshments. All the usual family fun, while being entertained by the Hooe Silver Band. Entry is free to all.

Ninfield Flower Group: A lovely message from Betty Keen, reminding that this coming Monday, 3rd July, 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall sees guest Claire Bryant entertaining with her demonstration entitled “That may come in handy one day”. Non-members are always welcome at a small charge of £4 which includes all refreshments. The flowers used in the demonstrations will be raffled off at the end of the evening, so there’s never any waste, just a lovely bouquet to go home with!

And...as the weeks are now flying by, don’t forget to put the August Bank Holiday weekend in your diaries, as it’s the Bi-Annual Flower Festival at the Memorial, over all three days, Saturday 26th, Sunday 27th and Monday 28th August, with opening times from10.30-4.30pm. It’s the 40th Anniversary of the Flower Group, so the theme this year will be ‘40 Years On’. Entry will be £2 per person, there will be other stalls on site plus raffle and refreshments, and all profits will be divided between several charities; including Bexhill Street Pastors, Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, Joshua Smith of Bexhill and the Ninfield Memorial Hall Refurbishment Fund. The Festival is a highlight in the Ninfield Calendar of Events, and is always a spectacular visit, so do make sure you find time to go along! Call Jennifer Collett on 892878, or email ninfieldflowers@gmail.com for any more information.

Ninfield Carnival Association: Wednesday 5th July- 8.30pm in the Working Men’s Club, the penultimate meeting before the big Carnival weekend, 14th and 15th July.! It’s the last minute scramble! As always, there are final, final bits to do and decide, and one of them is to create a contingency for bad weather...quite a depressing thought, but if the gods do decide Not to shine on us for the Saturday events, we want to make sure that there is enough cover to encourage people to come up and enjoy the inside stuff on offer! Especially the Tea Tent, where Stella and Lesley will be in charge, with lots of sumptuous homemade goodies! There lots of ways to be involved still so please get in touch...see numbers at the end of the column and, Posters are up, round and about, and are heading to a Pub near you...!

Ninfield Parish Council: Thursday 6th July, 7.15pm in the Methodist Hall, Church Lane, and this will be the last meeting before the Summer Break...ie August...and, actually it’s never really a break because the meetings still have to happen for planning, the school lease, and various other commitments! There will be a full and informative agenda, as always, with many current topics being updated. Plus, the final decisions on what displays and information will be presented in the Village Hub Marquee on Carnival Day. This way of interacting with residents and local people has become very popular and successful, and this year there will be several interesting ideas up for viewing, for new projects that the Council would like to research over the coming term. Hopefully, District Councillor Pam Doodes and County Councillor Bill Bentley will both be at Thursday’s meeting and also in the Hub on Saturday 15th July, to answer any questions and discuss ideas. There will, of course, be the now plaintive plea for more Parish Councillors, for people to be brave and step forward....in fact, with both my Parish Council and Carnival hats on, I did think of a brilliant new Game for Carnival Day, where prospective Parish Councillors approached a display in the Hub, with a brightly coloured ‘LOOK!’ sign, and, as they stood in front of it...a glass screen rises up from the ground to encircle them, trapped, never to leave until they sign on the dotted line...Marvellous! Well, it raised a laugh but no-one took me seriously.. I can’t think why...?!!! Do call the Clerk to the Council on 07725843505 or email ninfieldpc@btinternet.com for more information!

Ninfield Local History Group: Another reminder for those who are interested in tracing their Family Tree, that the Local History Group in Ninfield will be holding an introductory session on Saturday 22nd July, in the new Archive Room, upstairs in Sparke Pavilion The ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ event will start at 10am sharp, and run till 12.30pm, and places are very limited! So, if you have a yearning to start finding out where your ancestors came from, or a wish to find a Skeleton in your Closet, do call John Cheshire on 01424 892248 as soon as possible to book your place on this fascinating Historical journey. Please remember too, that the Archive Room is now open to the public every Monday morning between 10am and 12.30pm for people to look through documents and photographs, and share stories on the life, times and history of the Village.

Ninfield Bowls Club: A comprehensive catch upon results from the last couple of weeks, as some were omitted from the Bexhill edition, while appearing in the Battle edition...so a small repeat won’t hurt, while the added new results from this week will be a bonus for all!! Phew! So, to recap...Jackie Richards and Brian Cockett both go through to the next round of the mixed pairs! Ninfield 58-Beckley76, but some of our less experienced players got some good games. Ninfield 57 - Polegrove 74- despite Capt Vic Lawrence’s dash to take over from an indisposed member! Ninfield 53 - Herstmonceux 73, Ninfield 67 - Bexhill 76...both fast games in the hot weather! Now, back up to date! This last Wednesday saw a Rother League Match, with Ninfield beating Battle 61-54, and gaining 7 points for the league. 25th June, another Rother League Match against Staplecross, with a fantastic win for Ninfield 80 - 48, and another 10 points added to the league table. On Friday afternoon, Ninfield hosted the Ladies Invitation Matches, with 8 visiting teams and two from Ninfield. It was a fantastic even; 9 ends followed by Afternoon Tea - catered by the Ninfield Ladies and families!- then 9 more ends afterwards. The winners were Westfield B team, with Bexhill as Runners Up...but the Ninfield teams had a wonderful game, and were highly praised for the refreshments supplied! A lovely afternoon, enjoyed by players and spectators alike!

Church Services: Methodist Church -Sunday 25th July 10.30am Family Café Worship- a relaxed informal style gathering , with breakfast!

Parish Church: Sunday 2nd July - St Mary’s Ninfield 9.30am - Parish Eucharist ; St Oswald’s Hooe 11.15am Parish Eucharist.

Keep in Touch: Please get any diary entries in, in good time! Call 893699, text 07970650321, email samanthaguard@btinternet.com, Tweet @guard_jane. Thanks!

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs 4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.