Ninfield Super Summer Saturdays! 1) - It’s Now or Never!: Well, not quite...but today, Friday 14th, sees the start of the two day event commonly known as The Ninfield Carnival Weekend! As if you hadn’t heard all about it by now...er, I presume you HAVE heard all about it ! Huge thanks to this newspaper, who last week gave it added publicity with the photos of the 1962 and current posters, and of course there’s my never ending promo in this column... so, you WILL know that this evening there is a Barn Dance in the Marquee, on the Recreation ground, starting at 8pm, with local 5 piece band Alive and Pickin’, and their Caller. And, that tomorrow, Saturday,15th, everything begins at midday with the procession, then there’s an afternoon of events, rides, stalls, Dog Show, It’s a Ninfield Knockout, Tug of War, Bar, Bbq, Pizzas, Masterchef...AND.. here is where I can reveal something extra...The Masterchef Competition will be judged by our local M.P Huw Merriman! We’re so pleased that he has agreed to come up to the event and take on this role. Huw is a keen, and very well thought of, amateur Chef, and he recently won Gordon Ramsay’s Masterchef Jacket at auction..! He has pledged to wear the jacket while judging...an added attraction!!..and assures us that it will give an added ‘je ne sais quoi’ to the tasting of all the various foods entered in both Savoury and Sweet categories! All food left over will go straight to the Tea Tent, to be added to the lovely CAKES and goodies that will hopefully have been donated!! Hint, Hint! The Raffle tickets are on sale and the 20 prizes are fantastic; starting with £100 1st prize, £50 2nd and £25 3rd.. plus gift vouchers, restaurant places, a weather vane, designer cushions, wooden table and chairs...So much is on offer, and, with the evening entertainment being ‘The Normans’, on stage from 8.30pm...well, as they say.. Miss it - Miss Out!! See you there, and after the event...I hope...ZZzzzzzzz!

2) Ninfield Local History Group- Saturday 22nd July: Who do You Think You Are?- The second, unique, Summer Saturday in Ninfield, sees the debut of a fascinating event, designed to whet your appetite for researching your Family Tree. The Local History Group will be using their Archive Room in Sparke Pavilion to show people how to start finding out exactly where their ancestors came from, and embarking on a fascinating journey back in time. We’ve all watched the Celebrities on the T.V taking the initiative, and putting records and data stored to good use, and eventually finding out some extraordinary links to the past; some good, some shady, some absolutely shocking! Now, it’s your turn, and who knows what might turn up...you could have that Royal connection you always dreamed of...or...??!!! Spaces for this interesting morning are limited, the times are 10am -12.30pm on the 22nd July, so please call John Cheshire on 01424 892248 for any more information and to book your place!

3) Ninfield Music Festival - Friday 28th & Saturday 29th July: So, now we’re into the last of the Super Summer Saturday Scenes - the now famous, Ninfield Music Festival. Held over two days; the Friday Night Prom starts the entertainment, with the Eastbourne Concert Orchestra taking the stage at 7.30pm, a superb 45 piece musical collective, with ALL the expected Promenade repertoire, plus singers, and of course the pre-requisite Union Flags waving proudly! In true British Style, you are encouraged to bring your beautifully packed Picnic, with Table/Cloth, Candelabra and Champagne if you fancy it...or you can buy from the Bar, BBq and Tea Tent on site! This really is a brilliant evening, in beautiful surroundings, and has to be one of the most amazing local, professional, Music Events in East Sussex. The next day, Saturday, sees The Gig - in all it’s splendour...with gates opening at 1pm for the Children’s Entertainment. A Disco, Karaoke, Face Painting, Balloon Animals and Giant Colouring, then from 2pm the Bands start to perform. Music will be from Eagle Pigs, Hazel Bradbury, Under the Covers, Mighty Sounds, Matilda’s Scoundrels, Skarlettos and Large...An amazing range of musical genre, with something to suit everyone. There is a BBq, Bar, Foods, Refreshments all available throughout the day and evening- you can, of course bring your picnic, but NO glass or bottles can be brought on site; No personal BBqs, No overnight camping, and only Assistance Dogs allowed. Tickets are available from Ninfield Stores (Lower Street), or www.ninfieldbonfire.co.uk - Adults £12, Child (2-15 inc) £6; Family 2+2 £30.On site parking is £1 per car, cars may be left overnight. Hiring of Tables and 4 Chairs- £10 contact 07858555343 to arrange. It might sound glib, or just biased, but this two day Music Festival, put on by Pete and Carol Holland at Elm Cottage Fields on behalf of the Bonfire Society is first class, and all profits go towards the Bonfire and Fireworks night in October...so I repeat.. Miss It- Miss Out!

Ninfield Bowls Club: Thank you for the compliment Carole..! Now, this weeks’ results.. Sunday 2nd July, Ninfield 69 - Cross in Hand 66 (away); 3rd July, Ninfield 57 - Hastings 69; 5th July, Ninfield 87 - Winchelsea 58 Rother League Match-10 points to us!! 8th July Ninfield 61 - Peasmarsh 63 (away) 9th July Ninfield 53 - Guestling 66 (away) The Weather was beautiful for every game this week, and three of the lady members took part in the All Day Invitation at Peasmarsh, and were delighted to be told they had won the competition, beating 13 other Clubs. They won a Shield and other prizes which they have all kindly donated to Ninfield Club.. Fantastic! Well done again Team!

Church Services: Methodist Church - Sunday 16th July 10.30am Worship and Communion with Revd. Tricia Williams

Messy Church: - 24th July 1.30- 3.30pm -’A Summer Stroll with Picnic’

Parish Church: St Mary’s Ninfield, 9.30am Family Service. St Oswald’s, Hooe 11.15am Family Service.

Super Summer Sunny Sunday Scene: A lovely message from Kaye Crittell- Chair of NPC, and all round very good egg, and friend!- While sorting some Archive stuff in Sparke Pavilion, she was sitting on one of the benches and started to watch the most fabulous game of Cricket on the recreation ground. The players were not professionals, just a mix of local people, all ages and both sexes, all enjoying a friendly, bantering game in the marvellous sunshine, and there were other spectators too, who had, like Kaye, just stopped and enjoyed ... Yes, now that’s what it’s all about...!

And Finally: Please get your August events to me in good time! Call 893699, text 07970650321, email samanthaguard@btinternet.com, Tweet @guard_jane - Thank you!

