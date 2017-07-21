And that’s that for another year!!: ZZZzzz!! It’s going to take some time to recover.. it’s such a full on event, and the last bits and bobs still need to be tied up.. but this year’s Carnival was absolutely fantastic, with everything happening as planned, and the feedback from people since, being very complimentary...so ‘Job Done’ as they say!! I have put a full report together to go with all the photographs, for a page or so elsewhere in the paper, so please have a look at all the winners, and ‘thank you’s’... but I will just quickly say here, once again, a really big thank you to all the Committee, helpers and friends who did such sterling work throughout, and to all Sponsors, Donators of Cakes and Raffle Prizes, Judges -including our M.P Huw Merriman...who gained half a stone while tasting the 27 Masterchef entries!!.. and all the people who came up to the Recreation Ground to spend their pennies and pounds... It’s so very much appreciated.! There will be a Carnival meeting shortly to get the Finances worked out and figures published, then the chosen Charity, Alzheimers Society/ Rural Dementia Action Research will be presented with a cheque. There was a call for more young people to get involved with the Carnival, that maybe it was time for us ‘Old Fogies’ to move on.. so, if you are interested in joining in, working hard, having fun and creating the best Village event ever...then come to the meetings!! Oh, Yes, I’m afraid there are Meetings... sorry, at the moment it’s not all organised by Snapchat or Skype...! But hey!.. that’s all up for change...??!!!

Ninfield Local History Group: This Saturday 22nd July- In the Archive Room upstairs at Sparke Pavilion, it’s the new ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ event, from 10am - 12.30pm. The Ninfield Local History Group have been advertising limited places, and hopefully there will be a full house! It’s a fantastic way to start researching your family tree, and finding out exactly where your roots lay! If you feel the sudden urge to do this, but you haven’t booked in, call John Cheshire on 01424 892248 just in case there’s a place available!

Roaring 20’s: This Saturday, 22nd July- at the De La Warr Pavilion- it’s time to take the record back!!! At 1pm the dancing will start, and, don’t worry if you haven’t yet learned the routine.... it’s on Youtube, and it’s the same as last year! Since London took the record off Bexhill in 2015 and raised the bar to 975 Dancers, Bexhill has fought back; coming close last year with 825! We can do it this time!! So, get your outfits ready, shoes in hand, and get down to the De La Warr before 1pm! See you there!

Ninfield Music Festival: Friday 28th & Saturday 29th July - hosted by Pete and Carol Holland at Elm Cottage Fields, on behalf of the Ninfield Bonfire Society; this is THE Music event of the South East. Starting on the Friday with The Prom Concert featuring the 45 piece Eastbourne Concert Orchestra and Singers, gates open at 6pm with the Music starting at 7.30pm and there will be the full repertoire of expected Promenade tunes and selections from a well known Musical! Union Flags are a must, bring your candelabra, picnic and suitable beverages.. or take advantage of the refreshments and Bar on site. Saturday 29th sees ‘The Gig’ and Children’s Entertainment, which starts at 1pm with a disco, karaoke, face painting and giant colouring. The Music from 2pm features bands, Eagle Pigs, Hazel Bradbury, Under the Covers, Mighty Sounds, Matilda’s Scoundrels, Skarlettos and Large.- there’s something to suit all tastes of music! Please remember, there must be NO glass or bottles on site, NO personal BBqs, NO camping and only Assistance Dogs allowed. Tickets are still on sale at Lower Street Stores, Adults £12, Children 2-15 inc £6, Family 2+2 £30. Parking £1 per Car, cars may be left overnight. Tables and 4 Chairs to hire- £10. Don’t miss this brilliant Music Festival, its a real treat, and profits go towards the famous Fireworks night in October.

Hooe Open Group: The Lively Ladies of H.O.G had another fabulous afternoon, with popular speaker Paul Lendon giving a fascinating talk on his time as a telephone engineer, and the history of the telephone, bringing examples of old cabling and handsets to illustrate the stories. Apparently the first telephone installed in Bexhill was at the Manor, demolished in the 1950’s. The Hooe Open Group welcomes new members: there were two more joining at this last meeting, and everyone has a wonderful time enjoying each others company, having Tea and giggles, always on the second Friday of each month , 2.30pm in Hooe Village Hall. Please note not August...there is an away-day to Hilliers Garden Centre this coming month. Call Edna Wallis for more information on 01424 842591.

Bexhill Model Railway Exhibition: I’ve had a nice email from Brian Baker asking me to advertise the Bexhill Model Railway Club Annual Model Railway exhibition on Saturday 12th August- 10am - 5pm. There will be Layouts, Refreshments, Sales and Stands, Adults £4 Children £2 Family £10 entrance, free parking on site. This will be held at St Richards Catholic College, Ashdown Road, Bexhill- On -Sea. TN40 1SE. Please Call Brian on 01424 210617 or 07709561264 for more information.

Church Services: Methodist Church - Sunday 23rd July - Worship and Praise with Dawn Novis

Messy Church: - 24th July - 1.30pm - 3.30pm - ‘A Summer Stroll with Picnic’

Parish Church: St Mary’s Ninfield Sunday 23rd July 9.30am Parish Eucharist- St Oswald’s Hooe 11.15am Parish Eucharist. --- And thank you again Revd. Paul Frostick for taking part in the Carnival and Judging the Floats.. it’s so good to have you with us...and here’s to next year!!

And Finally: It’s a slightly shorter column.. sorry, very tired, lack of brain!!... having just written the Parish Magazine report and other article for the Carnival! But there were no other emails of request either, so please.. Don’t forget!.. there’s so much happening now through the summer... and everything deserves a mention, and attendance if possible! For instance Rural Pastimes - 12th and 13th August in Sedlescome... a favourite with so many, and we’ll be there again pressing apples...Get your Diary entries in for the things YOU want publicised! Call 893699, text 07970650321, email samanthaguard@btinternet.com, tweet @guard_jane . Thank You!

