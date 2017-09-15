Nature’s powerful presence: Whatever concerns, or fears, that I, and others, have voiced regarding the rapid nuclear development in North Korea.. and the regime in charge of it... What could compare to the devastation wrought by the force of Nature that has been Hurricane Irma, aided and abetted by cohorts Harvey and Jose. Watching the television coverage of the approaching mass of storm cloud, the size of France; seeing the incredible pictures from space, and Irma’s Eye glaringly intent on damage, with no limitations; hearing the incredulous and shaken voices of islanders left completely bereft, in a land stripped of all green leaves, birds, animals...home, food, livelihood.. a Natural Apocalypse. I knew the Caribbean Islands well when, as resident lead singer for Cunard Countess, I spent 7 months sailing round and growing to love each individual island jewel. I experienced their ‘normal’ hurricane season; and that was quite extraordinary, with Grenada disappearing under black sand that year. But, to see those beautiful places now extinct, ripped apart by the hugest blow Mother Nature could muster..is heartbreaking.. And then, add in the Earthquake in Mexico, and the torrential rains in Bangladesh... all resulting in so many lives lost. Note to Selves? M.Nature might indiscriminately wreak havoc and revenge, but N.Korea needn’t..

Ninfield Village Market: This Saturday, 16th September, at the Memorial Hall from 9.30am to 12 midday. Organiser, Chris Hutchinson, has managed to secure over 15 stalls for this month’s market, which is great considering there are other markets clashing this weekend. Those present will be providing fabulous local goodies and produce at very reasonable prices, including Plants, Meats, Vegetables, Pies, Cakes, Cards and other special one-off items. Refreshments will be available, and it’s a lovely way to spend a morning, catching up with friends, browsing the stalls and ordering in advance for picking up at the next month’s market. Another ‘early heads up’ for the pre-Christmas Market which will be held on Wednesday 13th December, in the Evening, at the Memorial Hall. This promises already to be a packed market, with up to 30 stalls, fantastic, festive refreshments and entertainment from the Hand Bells. If you would like a stall, or more information, please call Chris on 893388.

Michaelmas Fete: Sunday 17th September, at the Red Lion Pub in Hooe, and in the fields behind, Ninfield Bonfire Society are hosting this re-launch of the popular Fayre, with the support of Lee and the staff of the Red Lion. Opening at 12 midday and running through to 3pm, there will be a huge array of stalls, crafts, competitions, Tombola, Raffle, Ferret Racing, Birds of Prey, Bell Ringing, Bouncy castle and a Fun Dog Show. There will be something for all ages to enjoy, and all profits from the day will go towards the main event on October 21st - The Ninfield Bonfire and Fireworks Night- and the charities and local projects chosen by the society this year.

Hooe Parish Council: Monday 18th September at 7.30pm in the Village Hall, Hooe- Do go and find out, first hand, what has been happening in your village, and locally, over the summer, and what is on the agenda for the forthcoming few months- it’s great to be involved with the decision making, and to have your say!

Ninfield Local History Group: The next meeting will be on Thursday 21st September, 7.30pm in the Methodist Hall. The speaker will be Helen Poole, and her presentation is entitled, Sir John Gage;- The Rise of the Tudor Courtier. Refreshment will be available and included in a nominal entry fee. For more information, please call Rod Ffoulkes on 893635.

September Song 2: Saturday 23rd September from 7.30pm in St Oswald’s Church, Hooe; this fabulous evening returns by popular demand and will, once again, be a glorious evening of songs and arias from the world of Opera, Operetta and Musicals. Performed by Grace, Gary, Duncan and Friends, this will no doubt be a sell out again, so please book your tickets now! At £12.50 per head, this includes Supper and Wine, and tickets can be booked from Jane Pattisson 845087, Grace Constable 893632 or email jandspattisson@btinternet.com

Macmillan Coffee Morning: A lovely message from friends in Potmans Lane, Ninfield, to bring the news that there had been another brilliant fundraising event last Saturday. To quote Jackie...’ Jean Tester and friends in Potmans Lane held a coffee morning last Saturday for Macmillan Cancer Support. It was a very successful event raising £335 for the Charity. Thanks to all who came and donated so generously!’ Fantastic!

Ninfield Flower Group: Fabulous news from the Flower Festival, and the winners of the competition for the peoples’ choice for best arrangement. In First place, and a popular winner, was Linda Goldsmith for her wonderful arrangement entitled ‘Church Wood’, second was Pearl Mason with ‘Millennium Fireworks’ and third, Hazel Wood with ‘Queen’s State Visit to Ireland’. The Flower Group have a lot of monthly events coming up. starting on October 2nd, 7.30pm when Lucinda Knapman gives a demonstration entitled ‘Season of Mist’. Non-members are welcome at £4 to include refreshments. There will be a Jumble Sale on Saturday 14th October...and more details of all nearer the time!

H.O.Gs: The Lively Ladies from the Hooe Open Group had a gorgeously indulgent meeting on the second Friday, in Hooe Village Hall....they were pampered and entertained by a presentation of perfumes and ‘smellies’ from Stephaney Scarlett, representing the company - The Body Shop! Not only did the group find out all the history of how lovely Anita Roddick founded the company, they also learned all the progressions from Anita’s original, small Brighton based outfit right through to the huge conglomerate that is now owned by cosmetic giant L’Oréal, Paris. I was lucky enough to perform my own one-woman play for Anita, and an invited audience, in her own theatre at her home in Slindon, W. Sussex, and I was so impressed by her, as a beautiful, sparky business woman, her integrity, intelligence and pure passion for her business, and the strict ethics of the natural beauty products line...She was a true legend, and it was a tragedy when she died from a fall at her home in 2006. I’m glad her legacy continues, and that the Ladies in Hooe had an aroma filled, special afternoon! Call Edna Wallis on 01424 842591 for information on how to join this wonderful Club!

Church Services: Methodist Church Sunday 17th September 10.30am Service of Worship and Praise.

Parish Church: St Mary’s Ninfeld, 9.30am Family Eucharist, St Oswald’s Hooe, 11.15am Parish Eucharist

K.I.T: Please get in touch with any Autumn events that you want mentioning, and also any ‘early heads up’ for Christmas Festivities...O.M.G, I mentioned the X word!! Call 893699, text 07970650321, email samanthaguard@btinternet.com Thank you!

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.