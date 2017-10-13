St Luke’s Little Summer?: This is the weekend when the weather can play strange tricks, or stranger tricks! The week of the 15th October is known as St Luke’s Little Summer, when there can either be an Indian heatwave, or ghastly Caribbean hurricanes and rain. Well, the forecast as I write today, (Monday 9th) says that we’re in line for a bit of both; now, that could be the boffs just hedging their bets..but, the way things have been weather-wise lately around the world, I wouldn’t be surprised if we were at 34 degrees one minute and 3ft under water the next! If I meet you paddling to the paper shop this weekend I’ll raise an oar in salute!

Ninfield Flower Group: Jumble Sale this Saturday,14th October, at the Memorial Hall and doors open at 2pm. There will be lots of bargains, and also refreshments available. If you are unable to attend but have items you’d like to donate, please call Jennifer Collett on 892878, or drop up to the Hall on Saturday morning at 9.30am. All profits go towards the lovely shows and displays, and the chosen Charities.

Ninfield Local History Group: The fantastic exhibition entitled ‘The History of Ninfield School’ is proving to be very popular! Situated in the upstairs of Sparke Pavilion, with doors open from 10 am, it is advisable to get there before 12 midday, in order to have enough time to take in the lovely display of photos and memorabilia, and chat to the History group members! Call John Cheshire for more info- 892248

Ninfield Horticultural Society: Monday 16th October in the Memorial Hall, starting at 7.30pm, the Horti will be having their AGM to kick-start the new season! The annual subscription as a miniscule £4, which entitles the member to free entry at all shows and events ...so is excellent value!! After the official part of the meeting, there will be the welcome return of Kim Parks, with his local photos and light-hearted commentary; refreshments will also be available, and there will be a Raffle to complete the evening’s entertainment. If you’d like more information on all the year’s events, and shows, please call Rose Franks on 892422, or email rose.franks1@btinternet.com.

Ninfield Bonfire Society: Wednesday 18th October in the Working Men’s Club, starting at 8pm; the Bonfire Society will be finalising last details for the big event on Saturday 21st..(see below). As Always, with these big events, the more volunteer help the better; for setting up, Marshalling , manning stalls, rattling buckets, clearing away...anyone who feels they would like to get a bit more involved should pop up to the Tin Hut on Wednesday and find out what’s needed.! Or, please call Carol Holland on 893326 for more information.

Ninfield Village Market: Saturday 21st October, from 9.30am - 12.00 Midday, in the Memorial Hall. This has become a regular, and very popular fixture in the Village Diary; the monthly Markets at the Memorial Hall! This will be as packed with stalls as usual, with familiar sellers showing local produce and goods, at very reasonable prices. As well as Stella’s fabulous Pies, there’s Emma’s yummy Cakes, a great local butcher, plus fresh fruit and vegetables, Phil and Rivermead plants, and of course, Robin’s Eggs! If there is a Cheese or Fish Monger reading this, who would like to join the Ninfield Village Market, PLEASE contact Chris Hutchinson on 893388- you’d be very welcome! This is a lovely Saturday morning for a browse and buy, a chance to order for Christmas fare, and a great way to have a chat, and a catch up with friends, over tea or coffee. The November Market will be on Saturday 18th, but the Christmas Market in December will be a special evening event on Wednesday 13th, with lots of crafts and extra stalls, plus entertainment and extra refreshments! Keep an eye out for more details nearer the time!

Bonfire & Fireworks Night!: Saturday 21st October- the Procession leaves Church Lane at 7.30pm and will take it’s usual route, up to the Green, then past the Blacksmiths, to Manchester Road, round via Coombe Lane to the High Street, and back past the Blacksmiths to the Recreation Ground for the Lighting of the Bonfire- with full Chant- and then the BEST Fireworks display in Sussex! There will be a BBq and Tea tent on the Rec., plus stalls with glowing goodies and memorabilia. AND! There will be an extra element to the proceedings in the Blacksmiths Car-park...! As the Pub is, once again, unfortunately closed...!..The Ninfield Carnival Committee have offered to run an Outside Bar, with full permission from E.I Group, within the carpark, with lighting and music. There will be Toilets on site, donated with thanks by Meridian Marquees; and, again with thanks, the Hooe Supper Club will be serving fantastic Curry and Rice. All profits from the Bar will be going towards the Carnival and Bonfire Society Charities so it is hoped that everyone will come and support this fantastic Village event!

Ninfield Memorial Hall: Monday 23rd October, 7.30pm, its the AGM and everyone is welcome to come and find out more about what happens in this lovely old Hall. The Committee work very hard behind the scenes, making sure that the facility is at it’s best, for hiring out in a multitude of different ways. Fundraising is ongoing for the upgrade of the Toilets, and hopefully a new kitchen, and at the meeting there will be the first ideas for plans to mark the Centenary of the end of WW1 in November next year. Do come and support the Hall, and the Committee, and get involved!

Halloween Parade: Saturday 28th October- from 4.15pm - 7pm. meeting at Sparkes Pavilion on the Recreation Ground, Ninfield, the 15th Year of this fun Halloween event for youngsters and their Parents will have the usual Trick-or-Treating in teams around the Village, and then meet up at Molly’s Corner (Lower Street) for a guided ‘Spooky Walk’ across the field to the Working Men’s Club. The Tin Hut are pleased to be hosting the second half of the fun, and will have decorated the Club to within an inch of it’s life!! Grand Witch Marj will judge the Fancy Dress Competitions, there will be food and music for Dancing, some scary games and the Sharing of all the Sweets! Do see the posters up and around the Village, plus all the Social Media sites, for all details, or contact me on the numbers at the end of the column!

Ninfield Village Football Club: I was delighted to get the email from Jack Harris, the manager of the NVFC, with their latest match results, and this will now be a regular feature! So, last Saturday saw the team playing at home on the Recreation Ground, against Parkfield; and it was a win for Ninfield 4-2 with goals scored by Robbie Pierce (2) Jack Walker and Callum Holt Burgess. Next week the team are away at Punnets Town on the rec. for the Roberstbridge Junior Cup. Well Done! And good luck for this Saturday the 14th!

Church Services: Sunday 15th Methodist Church 10.30am- Worship & Communion with Revd. John Hope.

Messy Church: Wednesday 18th 3.30pm- 5.30pm - ‘Ready for the Wedding’

Parish Church: Sunday 15th St Mary’s Ninfield 9.30am- Family Eucharist. St Oswald’s Hooe, 11.15am Parish Eucharist.

K.I.T: 893699, 07970650321 samanthaguard@btinternet.com.