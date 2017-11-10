Busy Busy Busy!: Lots of stuff below, so let’s get on with it...’Isn’t it all just Fine..?.. just Fine!!’ In-Joke with E.M.. Sorry!!

Remembrance Day: This Sunday, 12th November, is of course Remembrance Day, and there will be gatherings at War Memorials across the County. Bexhill seafront has a big event, with the British Legion leading the Scouts, Guides, Cubs and Beavers from around the area in a march past; and there is always a huge turnout at the Little Common Memorial, with a short service held on the roundabout after the march down from St Marks. Next year, there’s no doubt that even more details will be added to the day of Remembrance, as it will be the Centenary of the ending of World War 1; and it will be held on the actual date, 11th day of the 11th month, 1918-2018. Ninfield Memorial Hall will be hosting a full Commemoration, as it did to mark the commencement, because the Hall was used during the first war, and has the rolls of honour on plaques within; but until then, let’s go to our respective Churches/services, this Sunday, and remember...

Catsfield Fun!: Thanks to Mike Cooper for the following..! ‘Fancy an afternoon of fun, laughter and mayhem?! Then book tickets to go to Catsfield Village Hall on Sunday 19th November at 3pm. There you will find ‘Three Half Pints’, of CBeebies fame, putting on ‘The Three Musketeers’, perfect entertainment for 5-11year olds; and you will still be back home in time for tea! Tickets are from Catsfield Village Shop - 01424 893498, or email prkumanan@gmail.com. Adults £10 children £5.

Hooe Parish Council Change of Date: The Parish Council Meeting due to be held at the Village Hall in Hooe on Monday 20th November, 7.30pm, has been changed to the following Monday, 27th, at the same time. This is a mark of respect to the Family and friends of Barbara Strevett, who has sadly passed away and whose funeral is to be held on Monday 20th November, 11.30am at St Oswald’s Church, and afterwards at the Village Hall, Hooe. Barbara was a stalwart of Hooe, and her many, many years working with the Parish Council, as well as her time the Hall secretary, made her well known, much loved and respected.

Athelas Christmas Markets: The fabulous Athelas Plants on Hooe Road, Ninfield, will be opening daily throughout November and December, and on two weekends will be holding Christmas Markets. 11th/12th November and 2nd/3rd December from 10am - 4pm, there will be free entry and complimentary mince pies and mulled wine. Christmas gifts and decorations will be available to purchase from now till Xmas, but there will be special festive food and dinks, trees and wreaths, gifts and decorations to see over the two weekend Markets. Call 893593 for any more information, enquire @athelasplants.co.uk, or look for the Facebook page.

Ninfield Horticultural Society: Monday 20th November, 7.30pm in the Memorial. the Horti Society will be welcoming Bee Frost who will be talking about Windmill Hill; a local landmark which makes for a really interesting evening. Membership fees are still being taken, and again, a little reminder that for a very small annual sum of £4, you can gain free entry to all events, displays and shows and have a great time meeting up with friends for a likeminded natter! So, take your £4 up to the Hall on the 20th, there will be refreshments and a raffle too...Everyone is very welcome! More information from Rose on 892422 email rose.franks1@btinternet.com.

Ninfield Working Men’s Club: There will be a Coffee Morning on Tuesday 21st November, in the Tin Hut, from 10am -12 noon. It’s in aid of St Michaels’ Hospice Phoenix Appeal. Entry is £1 for a coffee or tea and a mince pie. Everyone is very welcome. If you have any items of bric-a-brac, books, CD’s, DVDs Clothes etc, or anything suitable for Raffle Prizes, please ring Maureen on 892182 or Marj on 893129 and they can arrange collection.

Home Made Fayre: Saturday 25th November, Ninfield Memorial Hall 10am - 3pm. This fantastic event is back again, by popular demand, and with even more stalls showcasing the talents of many local people. There is such a wide range and variety of items on sale; China, Wood, Glassware, Textiles, Lighting, Art, Cards, Cakes, Preserves...and much more; several of the new stands have not shown in Ninfield before, so there’s lots of different items to tempt you. The Memorial Hall Committee will be running their Produce stall again so would love to have any donations of Cakes, Pastries, Chutneys, Jams, Pickles..any edible scrummy goodies you can think of, please bring up on the day and help support the Hall. All proceeds go to the Hall Refurbishment funds.

Carnival Village Christmas Party: Friday 8th December in the Memorial Hall -’A Big Village Christmas Party’ with doors opening at 7pm, and carriages at midnight! Food, Music, Bar, Dancing, Fun, Charity Awards Presentations...everything you’d want for a Fabulous Festive get together before Xmas really sets in! The Hall will be beautifully decorated with a huge Christmas tree, donated by the Village Society, and it’s hoped that all clubs, groups, societies and residents will come and have a sparkling evening of entertainment, hosted by the Carnival Committee. Posters will be up this weekend, so look out for all details. Please use my contact numbers and email below for more information, and for how to buy tickets. Lets Have Some Fun!!

Carol Concert: Tuesday 12th December, in the Memorial Hall- this lovely evening of Carols and Christmas songs, with the Hooe Silver Band playing on stage, is back, again by popular demand. See posters for more details!

Christmas Village Market: Wednesday 13th December - from 6-9pm. YES! An Evening Market with over 25 stalls selling all the necessary gifts and foods for the upcoming festive season. There will be mulled wine available, bell ringing, refreshments and lots of festive cheer! Call Chris on 893388 for more information.

Church Services: Remembrance Day Sunday 12th November - 10.30am - Joint Parish Eucharist St Mary’s Ninfield - to include congregations from St Oswald’s, Hooe and The Methodist Church, Ninfield. Everyone is invited to attend this special Remembrance Service.

Messy Active Teens: Wednesday 15th November, 5-7pm Bowling in Hailsham

Keep in Touch: Call 893699, and/or text 07970650321, email samanthaguard@btinternet.com Thank you!