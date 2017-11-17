Words that strike a chord...: This year it was made even clearer, that Remembrance Day is a catalyst for people to come together in thought, and maybe start realising that nothing lasts forever, that time is fast moving; people and things are transient; that we should all grab the moment, try our best and help our fellow man as much as we are able...where ever we are, however much time it might take from our busy days; and without prejudice. At our poignant service at St Mary’s last Sunday, led by Revd. Paul Frostick... his sermon was timely, the sentiment exact and interesting, and he delivered the immortal words pertaining to Remembrance with a grace and clarity that reinvigorated all the meaning and passion that the War’s, and their thousands of sacrifices, portrayed. For me, the lines that stick and keep repeating are...’Age will not weary them, nor the years condemn...’ So, maybe it’s time to do our best now for those who are older, a little more weary, but who want to chase that all away and, with a little aid, get involved with the world around them...

From Jackie Langley: “Ninfield is a great place to live with lots going on, but could we do more as a community for each other? For example, is there a need for supporting people to get to Village events, particularly in the winter months? Perhaps people would like to meet up for lunch or work on creative projects together? Perhaps you could take someone to a club you attend? Do you have any ideas/ What would you like to see in your community? What is missing in the Village? Is there a group that you wish was happening locally? Would you like to be part of something as and when you can? On behalf of the Parish Council, I am working with Rother Voluntary Action and Action in Rural Sussex to see what might develop from the answers you give. Do send your thoughts and ideas either to Jackie.langley1@btinternet.com or ring 10424 892422. We will be at the Home Made Fayre on 25th November- do come and talk with us there..”

Catsfield Fun: Sunday 19th November - 3pm- another reminder that the team from CBeebies fame-’Three Half Pints’- will be in the Village Hall in Catsfield, with their performance of ‘The Three Musketeers’. This will be an afternoon of fun and mayhem, perfect entertainment for 5-11 year olds, and you will still be back home in time for tea! Tickets are on sale in the Catsfield Shop or email prkumanan@gmail.com Adults £10 Children £5

Hooe Parish Council Change of Date: As advertised last week, the Parish Council meeting normally scheduled for Monday 20th November has been put back a week to the 27th, at the same time, same place, as a mark of respect to the family and friends of Barbara Strevett, who’s funeral will be at 11.30am on the 20th, at St Oswald’ s Church, Hooe- and afterwards at the Village Hall.

Ninfield Horticultural Society: Monday 20th November, 7.30pm in the Memorial Hall. The Horti Society will be welcoming Bee Frost and her presentation about Windmill Hill; a local landmark, and it is sure to be a fascinating evening. Membership fees can be paid during the meeting, and new members are being sought, so for the minimal amount of £4, which entitles members to free entry to all shows and displays, why not pop up to the Memorial Hall on the 20th and join this fabulous group- and enjoy light refreshments, a raffle and a good natter with like-minded friends! Call Rose for more information on 892422 or email rose.franks1@btintrnet.com

Ninfield Working Men’s Club: There will be a coffee morning on Tuesday 21st November, in the Tin Hut, from 10am- 12noon; and it will be in aid of the St Michael’s Hospice Phoenix Appeal. Entry is £1 which includes tea/coffee and a mince pie. Everyone is very welcome . If you have any items of bric-a-brac, books, CDs, DVDs, Clothes etc, or anything suitable for a Raffle prize, please ring Maureen on 892182 or Marj on 893129 and they will arrange collection.

Home Made Fayre: Saturday 25th November, 10am - 3pm in Ninfield Memorial Hall. There will be a lot of people ready with their bags, in the queue outside the Memorial Hall, eager to get in to see the 25 stalls loaded with lovely goods and wares; all completely home made and original, and all of an outstanding quality. It’s a perfect time to browse and buy a special something for Christmas, whether for yourself or for that ‘someone’ who likes a gift that’s a bit of a one-off! There will be Art, Ceramics, Wood, Glassware, Textiles, Comestibles, Preserves..so many things, and lots of new sellers who are trying Ninfield for the first time. The Memorial Hall committee will be on site, not only with their refreshments, Tombola and Cakes stalls, but also to answer any questions on the Hall and it’s history, or how to book it for a function. All proceeds go towards the Hall refurbishment fund, so please come up, have a look at all the wonderful talent on display, buy that gorgeous gift, and have a cuppa with friends. See you there!

Village Christmas Party: Friday 8th December, doors open at 7pm carriages at midnight... Yes!, the Memorial Hall is the venue, and the Carnival Assoc. your hosts, for the 2017 Village Christmas Party! There will be a huge, beautifully decorated Christmas Tree, donated by the Village Society, lots of sparkle and tinsel, Food, Music, Dancing, Games, a Bar, and presentations of this years’ Carnival Charity Cheques - to Wealden Dementia Action Alliance and Alzheimers Society. All groups, clubs, societies and residents are invited to come and have a wonderful evening of Festive Fun...yes, ok, it’s slightly before The Xmas season, but there is so much going on, it’s difficult to know when to fit it in!!! And! if one waits for AFTER Xmas...well, then everyone says...Oh But it’s New Year soon...can’t do both..! So!! Please look at the posters, go to the Village Stores in Lower Street and buy your VERY cheap tickets for a FABULOUS evening to celebrate the very BEST of what Christmas is all about...Family, friends, and your community, coming together to share some festive cheer!! All profits from the evening will go towards the Carnival 2018 and the Memorial Hall Refurbishment Fund... Please show your support for this Village event.!

Church Services: Sunday 19th November - Methodist Church 10.30am Worship & Praise with Topsy Brice

Pop up Café: Wednesday 24th November - 2.30pm - 4.30pm - Methodist Church Hall- a great chance to meet for a chat before the pick up from School!

Parish Church: St Mary’s Ninfield - 9.30am- Family Eucharist; St Oswald’s Hooe, 11am Parish Eucharist.

Keep in Touch: Call 893699, text 07970650321, email samanthaguard@btinternet.com. Thank You!